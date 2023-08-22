Visionary building fiber internet system throughout Wyoming
GILLETTE — Since the start of 2023, Visionary Broadband has added hundreds of miles of fiber internet in communities across Wyoming, and it’s set to go live in parts of Gillette in a few weeks.
Visionary has spent much of 2023 installing a fiber network throughout the Cowboy State. CEO Brian Worthen said the “figure-8 ring system” that’s been laid out will give Campbell County and other Wyoming communities more reliability when it comes to their internet connection.
Visionary’s system runs from Gillette to Billings to Casper to Cheyenne to Denver and then back to Gillette.
Visionary is now working to connect other communities to its fiber network.
Fiber internet offers faster upload speeds than both DSL and cable internet. It doesn’t contain copper wire, so a fiber connection won’t get interrupted by bad weather or electrical interference.
It’s an individualized point-to-point connection, which means a household’s speeds won’t be affected by its neighbor’s usage.
And fiber should be good for the next 10 to 20 years, Worthen said. If Visionary needs to increase internet speeds, it won’t have to lay down more fiber. It just can use the fiber it already has.
“The beauty of it is, we can add more bandwidth on as we need it,” he said.
And customers can increase speeds by gigabytes by simply updating their modems once they are on fiber internet.
Black bear relocated from open space in Sheridan
SHERIDAN — A yearling male black bear was captured and relocated from South Park in Sheridan on Aug. 17.
At about 4 p.m., Game and Fish personnel responded to a report of a small bear near Creekside Apartments. The bear was found a short time later and successfully immobilized.
Game and Fish personnel had responded to another report earlier in the day about a bear near the apartments, but had been unable to locate it at that time. No other reports were received, suggesting the bear had not accessed garbage or other food rewards.
“We appreciate members of the public calling us immediately when the bear was seen, allowing us to intervene quickly before it got food rewards or created other conflicts,” said Tim Thomas, Sheridan Region wildlife management coordinator. “We also appreciate the help of the Sheridan Police Department in assisting with the bear’s capture. It was a young bear that from all indications, had only recently come into the area.”
The bear was relocated to suitable habitat in a remote area of the Bighorn Mountains on Aug. 18.
Any sightings of a bear in residential or developed areas should be reported as soon as possible to the Game and Fish Regional Office at 307-672-7418 during regular business hours or to a local law enforcement agency. Reports can also be made after-hours to the Stop Poaching hotline at 877-WGFD-TIP.
Learn about living and recreating in bear country at wgfd.wyo.gov/bear-wise-wyoming.
1,370-acre fire south of Wright sparked by mine blast
GILLETTE — The Campbell County Fire Department fought its biggest fire of the season Sunday, Aug. 20, caused by a blast at Black Thunder Mine.
At 2:15 p.m., firefighters responded to the Hilight Road area, south of Wyoming Highway 450, for a reported grass fire.
The fire was contained at 1,370 acres and was caused by a blast from Black Thunder mine, said Battalion Chief Bryan Borgialli.
The fire department had 17 firefighters and two chiefs working the fire, which was contained by 6 p.m. Sunday. The U.S. Forest Service was the first agency to respond to the fire, and Wyoming State Forestry also had firefighters on scene. Campbell County Road and Bridge also had resources out at the fire.
The fire burned a mixture of Thunder Basin National Grasslands, state land and private land. No structures were damaged, Borgialli said, adding that this is the first fire he’s seen that was caused by a mine blast.
He said this is by far the largest fire of the season. Before this fire, the previous largest fire was 20 to 25 acres.
“The potential is there; we just haven’t had the ignition sources,” Borgialli said.
Even though Sunday was a cooler day with a higher relative humidity, the dryness of the grass, along with the wind, allowed the fire to spread.
Cheyenne City Council Finance Committee doesn’t vote on plastic bag ordinance
CHEYENNE — Concerned members of the public clashed over whether a local ordinance that would ban single-use plastic bags would align with “Wyoming values” at a Cheyenne City Council Finance Committee meeting Monday, Aug. 21.
Supporters of the ordinance say it could help the environment by reducing waste and litter in the city.
“... I don’t think, based off of my personal experience, that we are a town full of litterbugs, or people not following the rules,” Laramie County Democrats Chairman Jordan Evans said at the meeting. “I think we are a windy town where trash cans blow over a lot and where dumpsters are flying all the time. So, by eliminating the amount of waste that makes it into the trash can in the first place, the more likely you are to be able to control the waste that is out there.”
The ordinance gathered online criticism on Facebook after a meeting of the Cheyenne City Council last week. Originally, it garnered criticism for imposing a cost of 10 cents per bag on paper bags for those who choose to use them instead of their own reusable bag.
Ward 3 Councilor Richard Johnson clarified that he will remove the proposed 10-cent cost from the ordinance through an amendment next week, effectively making the ordinance a straight ban on single-use plastic bags.
The committee was unable to vote on the ordinance because only the chairman and two members of the council were present at the meeting. It will be heard before the City Council next week without a recommendation from the committee.
More than 20 individuals appeared online and in person to voice an opinion on the bill, with the majority of them opposed to it.
If passed, the ordinance would go into effect July 1, 2024.
Motorcyclist killed in Niobrara County crash
CASPER — A 50-year-old Colorado woman died in a motorcycle crash the night of Wednesday, Aug. 16, near Lusk, the Wyoming Highway Patrol reported.
Heather Cailaoife was driving a BMW motorcycle on U.S. Route 85 when she was hit by a Ford F-150, the statement said.
The crash happened at 8:39 p.m. near milepost 198 in Niobrara County. Cailaoife was heading north while the Ford F-150 was driving south. The Ford began to pass another vehicle and struck Cailaoife head on, the statement said.
She was wearing a helmet at the time.
Highway patrol did not list any possible causes of the crash, the statement said. The weather was clear in the area, and the roads were dry.
She was the second motorcyclist involved in a fatal crash last week, highway patrol reported.
Cailaoife was the 91st person to die on Wyoming’s roads in 2023. At the same time last year, there were 77 in 2022, 72 in 2021 and 76 in 2020.
Harmful cyanobacterial bloom advisory issued for Buffalo Bill Reservoir
POWELL — A harmful cyanobacterial bloom (HCB) recreational use Bloom Advisory was issued for Buffalo Bill Reservoir on Friday, Aug. 18, one of the latest appearances in the state to be recorded.
The bloom was discovered at Bartlett Beach. There was a bloom reported in early August at Beck Lake in Cody.
The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) works with the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality to issue recreational use advisories when cyanobacterial cell densities or cyanotoxin concentrations pose a risk to people engaging in swimming or similar water contact activities in areas where cyanobacterial blooms occur. HCBs may also pose a health risk to animals.
Bodies of water under an advisory are not closed since HCBs may only be present in certain areas, and conditions can change frequently. Advisories will remain in place until blooms have fully dissipated and cyanotoxin concentrations are below recreational use thresholds identified in Wyoming’s HCB Action Plan.
The Wyoming Department of Health and the Wyoming Livestock Board recommend the following instructions for those who encounter a potential HCB:
• Avoid contact with water in the vicinity of the bloom, especially in areas where cyanobacteria are dense and form scums.
• Do not ingest water from the bloom. Boiling, filtration and/ or other treatments will not remove toxins.
• Rinse fish with clean water and eat only the filet portion.
• Avoid water spray from the bloom.
• Do not allow pets or livestock to drink water near the bloom, eat bloom material, or lick fur after contact.
• If people, pets, or livestock come into contact with a bloom, rinse off with clean water as soon as possible and contact a doctor or veterinarian.
For more information, contact Courtney Tillman, Surveillance Epidemiologist, Wyoming Department of Health, at courtney.tillman@wyo.gov or 307-777-5522. Additional details regarding advisories and other HCB resources can be found at WyoHCBs.org.
From Wyoming News Exchange
