Visionary building fiber internet system throughout Wyoming
GILLETTE — Since the start of 2023, Visionary Broadband has added hundreds of miles of fiber internet in communities across Wyoming, and it’s set to go live in parts of Gillette in a few weeks.
Visionary has spent much of 2023 installing a fiber network throughout the Cowboy State. CEO Brian Worthen said the “figure-8 ring system” that’s been laid out will give Campbell County and other Wyoming communities more reliability when it comes to their internet connection.
Visionary’s system runs from Gillette to Billings to Casper to Cheyenne to Denver and then back to Gillette.
Visionary is now working to connect other communities to its fiber network.
Fiber internet offers faster upload speeds than both DSL and cable internet. It doesn’t contain copper wire, so a fiber connection won’t get interrupted by bad weather or electrical interference.
It’s an individualized point-to-point connection, which means a household’s speeds won’t be affected by its neighbor’s usage.
And fiber should be good for the next 10 to 20 years, Worthen said. If Visionary needs to increase internet speeds, it won’t have to lay down more fiber. It just can use the fiber it already has.
“The beauty of it is, we can add more bandwidth on as we need it,” he said.
And customers can increase speeds by gigabytes by simply updating their modems once they are on fiber internet.
Black bear relocated from open space in Sheridan
SHERIDAN — A yearling male black bear was captured and relocated from South Park in Sheridan on Aug. 17.
At about 4 p.m., Game and Fish personnel responded to a report of a small bear near Creekside Apartments. The bear was found a short time later and successfully immobilized.
Game and Fish personnel had responded to another report earlier in the day about a bear near the apartments, but had been unable to locate it at that time. No other reports were received, suggesting the bear had not accessed garbage or other food rewards.
“We appreciate members of the public calling us immediately when the bear was seen, allowing us to intervene quickly before it got food rewards or created other conflicts,” said Tim Thomas, Sheridan Region wildlife management coordinator. “We also appreciate the help of the Sheridan Police Department in assisting with the bear’s capture. It was a young bear that from all indications, had only recently come into the area.”
The bear was relocated to suitable habitat in a remote area of the Bighorn Mountains on Aug. 18.
Any sightings of a bear in residential or developed areas should be reported as soon as possible to the Game and Fish Regional Office at 307-672-7418 during regular business hours or to a local law enforcement agency. Reports can also be made after-hours to the Stop Poaching hotline at 877-WGFD-TIP.
Learn about living and recreating in bear country at wgfd.wyo.gov/bear-wise-wyoming.
Cheyenne City Council Finance Committee doesn’t vote on plastic bag ordinance
CHEYENNE — Concerned members of the public clashed over whether a local ordinance that would ban single-use plastic bags would align with “Wyoming values” at a Cheyenne City Council Finance Committee meeting Monday, Aug. 21.
Supporters of the ordinance say it could help the environment by reducing waste and litter in the city.
“... I don’t think, based off of my personal experience, that we are a town full of litterbugs, or people not following the rules,” Laramie County Democrats Chairman Jordan Evans said at the meeting. “I think we are a windy town where trash cans blow over a lot and where dumpsters are flying all the time. So, by eliminating the amount of waste that makes it into the trash can in the first place, the more likely you are to be able to control the waste that is out there.”
The ordinance gathered online criticism on Facebook after a meeting of the Cheyenne City Council last week. Originally, it garnered criticism for imposing a cost of 10 cents per bag on paper bags for those who choose to use them instead of their own reusable bag.
Ward 3 Councilor Richard Johnson clarified that he will remove the proposed 10-cent cost from the ordinance through an amendment next week, effectively making the ordinance a straight ban on single-use plastic bags.
The committee was unable to vote on the ordinance because only the chairman and two members of the council were present at the meeting. It will be heard before the City Council next week without a recommendation from the committee.
More than 20 individuals appeared online and in person to voice an opinion on the bill, with the majority of them opposed to it.
If passed, the ordinance would go into effect July 1, 2024.
Harmful cyanobacterial bloom advisory issued for Buffalo Bill Reservoir
POWELL — A harmful cyanobacterial bloom (HCB) recreational use Bloom Advisory was issued for Buffalo Bill Reservoir on Friday, Aug. 18, one of the latest appearances in the state to be recorded.
The bloom was discovered at Bartlett Beach. There was a bloom reported in early August at Beck Lake in Cody.
The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) works with the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality to issue recreational use advisories when cyanobacterial cell densities or cyanotoxin concentrations pose a risk to people engaging in swimming or similar water contact activities in areas where cyanobacterial blooms occur. HCBs may also pose a health risk to animals.
Bodies of water under an advisory are not closed since HCBs may only be present in certain areas, and conditions can change frequently. Advisories will remain in place until blooms have fully dissipated and cyanotoxin concentrations are below recreational use thresholds identified in Wyoming’s HCB Action Plan.
The Wyoming Department of Health and the Wyoming Livestock Board recommend the following instructions for those who encounter a potential HCB:
• Avoid contact with water in the vicinity of the bloom, especially in areas where cyanobacteria are dense and form scums.
• Do not ingest water from the bloom. Boiling, filtration and/ or other treatments will not remove toxins.
• Rinse fish with clean water and eat only the filet portion.
• Avoid water spray from the bloom.
• Do not allow pets or livestock to drink water near the bloom, eat bloom material, or lick fur after contact.
• If people, pets, or livestock come into contact with a bloom, rinse off with clean water as soon as possible and contact a doctor or veterinarian.
For more information, contact Courtney Tillman, Surveillance Epidemiologist, Wyoming Department of Health, at courtney.tillman@wyo.gov or 307-777-5522. Additional details regarding advisories and other HCB resources can be found at WyoHCBs.org.
Clearmont council fails to appoint town marshal
SHERIDAN — Clearmont residents cited costs and the prevalence of firearms in the community in their opposition to hiring a town marshal.
Clearmont resident Mike Guyer was certified as a law enforcement officer in Wyoming and Clearmont Mayor Chris Schock had hoped to appoint him as the town’s marshal.
Guyer spent more than 40 total years in law enforcement and the Army, including as a Virginia state trooper. Guyer said he recently earned a one-year certification to serve as a law enforcement officer in Wyoming.
About seven Clearmont residents attended the public meeting to discuss Guyer’s potential appointment as town marshal. Those opposed to the hiring cited associated costs and the number of residents with firearms.
“(In Clearmont) 95% of us all have firearms, either within reach or accessible off school grounds, public places (or) federal buildings,” Ryan Odaniels said. “There’s always going to be someone to take down or neutralize any threats … by law.”
Those speaking in favor of the appointment said they would appreciate the proximity of a law enforcement officer to handle conflicts or emergencies in Clearmont.
Sheridan County Sheriff Levi Dominguez said the sheriff’s office responded to 13 service requests from Clearmont in 2022 and 18 service requests in 2021.
Dominguez also said there were 98 patrols in Clearmont in 2022.
“There are multiple benefits beyond providing a secure environment that a law enforcement officer can provide in a school environment,” said Sheridan County School District 3 Superintendent Chase Christensen.
Clearmont councilors failed to make a motion to appoint Guyer as town marshal. Schock told The Sheridan Press after the meeting he was disappointed by the lack of a motion.
State officials not happy with BLM Rock Springs revision
AFTON — The BLM Rock Springs Field Office began revising its 1997 Green River RMP in 2010, and the process has experienced significant delays ever since.
With its Notice of Availability published on Aug. 17, the BLM announced that more than 1.8 million acres, half of the 3.6 million acres of surface land managed by the Rock Springs Field Office, is proposed to be given special designation as Areas of Critical Environmental Concern, or ACECs.
“Upon first glance, I am extremely disappointed, yet not surprised, by the redirection this Administration is taking with this draft,” Gov. Mark Gordon said. “Over a decade’s worth of work from Wyoming’s cooperating agencies, local stakeholders, and impacted industries seems to have fallen on the deaf ears of the federal BLM and its imperious agenda. I know I am not alone in my desire to review this draft with a fine-tooth comb. I will protect the interests of the State of Wyoming and make sure they pay attention to the good work being done at the state and local level as we move ahead.”
In its announcement, the BLM noted a 90-day comment period, ending on Nov. 16. A 60-day comment period will be given specifically for the proposed ACECs included in the BLM’s preferred alternative. The draft RMP and information to comment can be found on the following link: eplanning.blm.gov/eplanning-ui/project/13853/510.
Two saved from mishap in Box Elder Canyon
DOUGLAS — Two people were rescued from Box Elder Canyon in a grueling 24-hour operation during two days last week.
The rescue was a combined effort of the Converse County Sheriff’s Office, Converse County Search and Rescue, Glenrock Volunteer Fire Department, Glenrock EMS and the Wyoming Army National Guard.
Around 5 p.m. Aug. 14, Ray Daugherty and his friend DJ Gonzales were climbing out of Box Elder Canyon when Daugherty lost his grip and fell.
According to Gonzales, Daugherty fell about 12 feet onto a rock where he landed on his elbow before falling further down and into a pool of water. Daugherty was able to maintain consciousness and climb out of the water but his arm was severely damaged.
Gonzalez said he checked Daugherty for any life-threatening injuries or major bleeding, then the two decided Gonzales needed to run for help. Gonzales climbed out of the canyon and alerted officials to the situation.
The rescue team climbed down 612 feet and found Daugherty at around 1 a.m.
Emergency responders determined he would need to be lifted out by helicopter. The Wyoming Army National Guard accepted the mission, but as Daugherty did not have any life-threatening injuries, it was decided the operation would pause until daybreak.
At about 9 a.m. Aug. 15 a team of guardsmen airlifted Daugherty to the staging area, where he was then transferred to a Glenrock ambulance and transported to a hospital in Casper.
At roughly 1:30 p.m. a first responder climbing out of the canyon began suffering from heat-related injuries, lost consciousness and was unable to climb from the canyon. The National Guard was called in to provide assistance for a second time. By just after 7 p.m., the second patient was airlifted out of the canyon and transported to a Casper hospital as well.
Daugherty underwent a six-hour surgery in which his elbow was completely reconstructed.
From Wyoming News Exchange
