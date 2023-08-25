...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON...
...REPLACES FLOOD WARNING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.
* WHERE...A portion of southeast Wyoming, including the following
counties, Albany, Laramie and Platte.
* WHEN...Until 300 PM MDT.
* IMPACTS...Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. River or
stream flows are elevated.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1153 AM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain
have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over
the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
mainly rural areas of Eastern Albany, Northwestern Laramie
and Southwestern Platte Counties
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where
you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become
killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or
creeks.

Weather Alert
.Heavy rainfall possible Friday morning through Saturday morning
from remnants of Tropical Storm Harold.
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of panhandle Nebraska and southeast Wyoming,
including the following areas, in panhandle Nebraska, Kimball
County. In southeast Wyoming, Central Laramie County, East Laramie
County, Laramie Valley, South Laramie Range and South Laramie
Range Foothills.
* WHEN...Through late tonight.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rainfall possible along the Interstate 80 Corridor from
Kimball to Laramie Friday morning through Saturday morning.
Slow moving storms and training storms may produce heavy
rainfall. Excessive runoff from heavy rains could lead to
flash flooding in some areas.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

Search for overdue hiker under way in Wind River Range
PINEDALE — A search and rescue operation is underway this week for a missing hiker in the Wind River Mountains whose family expected him home on Aug. 16.
Sixty-four-year-old John Diepholz is believed to have entered the mountains via the Elkhart Trailhead and may be in the vicinity of Wall Lake or Island Lake.
Sublette County Sheriff’s Deputy Sgt. Travis Bingham said the afternoon of Tuesday, Aug. 22, “the main area of focus in his planned path is around the Wall Lake Area.”
After Diepholz failed to return home on Aug. 16, or contact anyone, his brother reported him missing on the afternoon of Aug. 21.
Tip Top Search and Rescue searched by helicopter twice by Tuesday afternoon, but the aircraft was grounded off and on all week due to frequent thunderstorms, strong winds and hail in the area which reaches an elevation of 10,456 feet.
Diepholz is 6 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds and has short gray and brown hair. He may be sporting a gray beard and could have a bright yellow tent, red or blue backpack with him.
Amy Michelle, a woman who identified herself as the niece of Diepholz, said in a comment on the Pinedale Roundup Facebook page that the family is “desperate for him to come back to us safely.”
Any sightings or information related to Diepholz’s disappearance should be directed to Sublette County Dispatch at 307-367-4378.
Wyoming Economic Indicators report: Wyoming tax collections up in August
CHEYENNE — The August 2023 issue of the Wyoming Economic Indicators report contains the Wyoming Economic Health Index, a coincident economic indicator designed to provide a current assessment of the state’s economy.
Highlights from this month’s issue include the following:
• The Wyoming Economic Health Index reported an index value of 107.1 in June 2023. This value is higher than the June 2022 value of 105.3, and is the highest since 2015.
• The unemployment rate for Wyoming in June 2023 was 3.1%, lower than the national unemployment rate of 3.6%.This is the lowest unemployment rate since 2008.
• Total non-farm payroll jobs in Wyoming numbered 292,600 in June 2023, higher than June 2022 by 9,500 jobs.This value is higher than pre-covid employment levels and is the highest since 2015.
• Wyoming’s sales and use tax collections from the mining sector continued to improve in June 2023, up $1.7 million (+19.3%) compared to June last year.
The report is available at the state of Wyoming’s Economic Analysis Division website eadiv.state.wy.us/.
From Wyoming News Exchange
