Average gas prices jump more than 9 cents

CHEYENNE — Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 9.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.73 per gallon Monday, July 31, according to Gas-Buddy.com’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus