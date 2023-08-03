Average gas prices jump more than 9 cents
CHEYENNE — Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 9.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.73 per gallon Monday, July 31, according to Gas-Buddy.com’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 12.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and stand 62.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.The national average price of diesel has jumped 15.5 cents in the last week and stands at $3.99 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state on Sunday was $3.37, while the highest was $4.49, a difference of $1.12 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 16.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.72 on Monday.The national average is up 21.4 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 45.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
This data was compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
Bear lethally removed in Sheridan
SHERIDAN — A sub-adult female black bear was lethally removed in Sheridan on Sunday, July 30, after a prior relocation effort failed.
At approximately 11:30 a.m. that day, Wyoming Game and Fish personnel responded to a report of a black bear in Downer Addition near 17th and Hickory streets. The bear was located in the apple tree of a residence and immobilized. The bear was marked with numbered ear tags, indicating it had been involved in a previous conflict situation.
Personnel reviewed information provided by the tags and learned the bear had been captured and relocated from North Heights Lane on July 6. At that time, the bear was accessing unsecured garbage in the subdivision. It was immobilized and relocated to a remote area of the Bighorn Mountains.
“It is disappointing that the relocation effort was not successful,” said Sheridan Region Wildlife Coordinator Tim Thomas. “Despite relocating bears to suitable habitat a significant distance away, they sometimes make dedicated efforts to get back to where they have received food in the past and expect to find more. In this case, the bear traveled at least 42 miles in just over three weeks and ended up about a half-mile from where it was initially captured.”
Relocation is more successful when a bear has had limited time to access human provided attractants. This makes it important for the public to call the Game and Fish Department as soon as a conflict occurs.
Any sightings of a bear in residential or developed areas should be reported as soon as possible to the Game and Fish Regional Office at 307-672-7418 during regular business hours, to the Stop Poaching hotline at 877-WGFD-TIP or to a local law enforcement agency.
Bacteria found in Goshen Hole Reservoir
TORRINGTON — According to the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), along with Goshen County Health Response Coordinator, Ryan Wunibald, there has been a harmful cyanobacterial bloom (HCB) found in the Goshen Hole Reservoir, resulting in a bloom advisory for the area.
It should be noted HCB poses a risk to people engaged in swimming, or other activities that involve contact with the water, and can also pose potential health risks to animals and other pets.
According to Wunibald, the Reservoir has had a history with HCB advisories in the past.
“This body of water had positive blooms last summer as well,” Wunibald said. “With it being a fairly stagnant body of water, this makes it more susceptible.”
Common symptoms for exposure to HCB include abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, headache, sore throat, pneumonia, and blistering around the mouth.
According to the DEQ, those who come into contact with HCB should take the following steps:
• Avoid the water in the vicinity of the bloom, particularly in areas where the HCB is very dense and forming scum.
• Do not ingest the water. Boiling and filtration, among other treatments, will not have an effect in removing the toxins.
• Rinse fish caught in the water with clean water and eat only filet. Water spray should also be avoided from the bloom.
• Do not allow pets or any livestock to drink water near the bloom, eat the bloom bacteria, or lick fur after contact.
• If an individual, pet, or livestock does come into contact with a bloom, rinse off with clean water as soon as possible and contact a doctor or veterinarian.
For further questions or information, contact the DEQ at 307-777-7937.
Rare Element Resources gets demo plant permit
SUNDANCE — Rare Element Resources has been granted a source materials license from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, a “critical step” in moving ahead with the company’s planned demonstration plant in Upton, Weston County.
The processing and separation demonstration plant itself represents the next step of RER’s journey toward operating a rare earth mine and processing plant in northeast Wyoming, with the mine itself to be located in the Bear Lodge Mountains just outside Sundance.
The source materials license allows RER to make use of previously stockpiled material from the Bear Lodge Project in the operation of the demo plant. The plant will make use of an estimated 1000 tons of ore from the site, which will be transported to the plant’s location in Upton.
Extracting the rare earth elements from this ore will produce waste streams including thorium and uranium, which is why a source material license is required from the NRC. Under this license, RER will treat and stabilize the process wastes before sending them to a licensed low-level waste facility.
The NRC granted the license after performing a National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) assessment and finding that the project will have “no significant impact.”
The U.S. Department of Energy Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy will now perform its next stage approval process, which involves a mineral and environmental review.
“While the DOE undertakes its next steps, we are finalizing our work plan for the demonstration plant construction and operation as well as construction contractor selection. Construction of the demonstration plant could begin as early as November 2023,” said Brent Berg, President and CEO, in a news release.
From Wyoming News Exchange
