Average gas prices jump more than 9 cents
CHEYENNE — Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 9.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.73 per gallon Monday, July 31, according to Gas-Buddy.com’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 12.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and stand 62.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.The national average price of diesel has jumped 15.5 cents in the last week and stands at $3.99 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state on Sunday was $3.37, while the highest was $4.49, a difference of $1.12 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 16.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.72 on Monday.The national average is up 21.4 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 45.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
This data was compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
Bacteria discovered in Teton County creeks
JACKSON — High levels of E. coli bacteria in Fish Creek near Wilson have prompted county health officials to post a warning sign at the Hunt Bridge alerting floaters, waders and swimmers to potential health risks.
Sampling and analysis of surface water in the creek revealed E. coli levels that exceed Wyoming health and safety standards and increase the risk of pathogen-related illness for humans, a Teton County Health Department press release said.
Fish Creek users are advised against swimming or similar water contact activities until testing indicates a reduced risk.
In addition to the caution sign on Fish Creek, water quality awareness signs are posted on Flat Creek in Karns Meadow, Russ Garaman Park, and Rafter J Ranch, areas where the creek is frequently used for recreation.
The signs include steps to minimize pathogen-related illness, such as not swallowing water, rinsing off with clean water after swimming, drying ears thoroughly with a towel after swimming, and washing hands with soap and clean water before preparing or eating food.
E. coli are a group of bacteria found in the environment, foods and intestines of people and animals. Most strains are harmless, but four groups are known to be transmitted via contaminated food or water and can cause illness if swallowed. Symptoms vary for each person but often include gastrointestinal illness, such as stomach cramps and diarrhea.
The presence of E. coli may also indicate elevated risk of the presence of and infection from other gastrointestinal pathogens, according to Teton County public health officials.
Sheridan Orthopedic civil suit set for trial
SHERIDAN — Trial begins Monday, Aug. 7, for a civil suit against Sheridan orthopedic Associates P.C. and Dr. Brian Laman. Filed in 2019, plaintiff Mary Moore alleges Laman declined several times to operate on a fracture in her wrist, leaving her with permanent misalignment and diminished quality of life.
According to court documents, Moore suffered an injury to her left wrist May 21, 2017, due to a fall while gardening and was treated with a splint at Billings Clinic Urgent Care, after which Moore was referred to her primary care provider for follow-up treatment. X-rays revealed two fractures and moderate impaction to Moore’s injured left wrist.
May 22, 2017, Moore visited Sheridan orthopedic to have the injury further evaluated by Laman.
According to the complaint, Laman declined to perform surgery on the fracture and treated Moore with a short-arm cast.
Moore was then denied surgery by Laman again June 7, 2017 and again June 28, 2017, according to court documents.
Following the May 22 visit, court documents allege Moore returned to Billings Clinic for further evaluation as she was experiencing wrist pain, numbness, tingling and swelling. Moore was seen by four different specialists between Oct. 26, 2017 and Aug. 8, 2018, the final appointment of which resulted in the conclusion by Dr. Barry Smith that the non-operative approach to Moore’s treatment had caused misalignment and radiocarpal arthritis, both permanent conditions.
Court documents allege Sheridan Orthopedic and Laman failed to surgically repair the fractures, inform Moore of the potential risks of non-operative treatment, conform to industry standards of care for similar fractures and comply with the Wyoming Medical Practices Act, resulting in lifelong consequences to Moore’s health and well-being.
Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Darci Phillips set a five-day trial for the case to begin Monday, Aug. 8 at 9 a.m.
From Wyoming News Exchange
