Pounds of beans donated to Food Bank of Wyoming
SHERIDAN (WNE) — Last month the Food Bank of Wyoming, based in Casper, received a donation of nearly 1,600 pounds of dry beans from the University of Wyoming Sheridan Research & Extension Center.
A research farm like ShREC must maintain flexibility to meet new research needs, said ShREC Director Brian Mealor. Annual crops like dry beans assist with that flexibility and fit well into crop rotation plans.
“They also give us the opportunity to provide a resource such as the beans that were donated,” he commented.
After planting an extra acre or two of beans to test equipment, the farm team found itself with a surplus of pinto beans, with a few colorful assortments thrown in.
ShREC Farm Manager Daniel Smith decided to give them to someone who could use them.
Dry beans, including pinto beans, are a nutritious, protein-rich staple and hold up well during storage and transportation.
In the seed processing facility at ShREC, the harvested beans were run through the cleaner and the split beans were sorted from whole beans, then packaged into 39 40-pound bags for donation.
These bags will be distributed across the state by the Food Bank of Wyoming to their Hunger Relief Partners, including soup kitchens and senior centers where volunteers cook and serve a high volume of hot meals. Local partners, such as food pantries, may also choose to repackage the beans into smaller bags for distribution.
Teton County RSV hospitalizations rocket 200%-700%
JACKSON (WNE) — Although a “tripledemic” of virus spread this winter hasn’t yet materialized in Teton County, one of the three viruses of concern has spiked: RSV.
COVID-19, the flu and the respiratory syncytial virus saw unseasonable jumps in case numbers across the country in early fall. But locally, up until November, COVID case numbers fell to the lowest they had been all year, and the flu remained relatively mild. RSV, a respiratory illness that mostly affects young children, had zero cases reported in the county as of Oct. 24.
That good news didn’t last long.
“I’ve seen more RSV hospitalizations in the last few weeks than any time in my 13-year career in Jackson,” said Dr. Travis Riddell, a county health officer and local pediatrician.
St. John’s Health is aware of two to seven hospitalizations daily for RSV in recent weeks, compared with one or two daily a year ago.
RSV mostly affects children. The virus tends to look like a common cold. But for babies or children with weakened immune systems, symptoms can be more severe.
Medical experts across the country blame the pandemic for a spike in RSV cases. Most children under 3 have never known a world without COVID, so their immune systems have had far less exposure to germs.
“Over the last few years, COVID protective measures also prevented [the] spread of flu and other respiratory infections, but we’re no longer in that bubble,” according to Sandra Fryhofer, the board chair of the American Medical Association.
While there is not yet a vaccine for RSV, non-pharmaceutical preventative protocols like social distancing, isolating when sick and masking are all methods of limiting the spread of RSV.
Wyoming returns $8M to rightful owners
JACKSON (WNE) — A Lincoln County man received more than $140,000 from the Wyoming State Treasurer’s Office in November for unclaimed property.
Statewide, the office returned more than $8 million in unclaimed property in the most recent fiscal year, which ended June 30, according to a news release from State Treasurer Curtis Meier.
Still, the amount of money turned over to the state as unclaimed property exceeds the amount being returned to the rightful owners. Wyoming’s Unclaimed Property Division, within the treasurer’s office, received over $12.68 million in the past five months alone, according to the release.
“National statistics show that one out of every ten Americans has unclaimed property waiting for them,” Meier said in the release.
Unclaimed property is turned over to the state when a business, agency or governmental entity owes money, securities and/or the contents of a safe deposit box, among other items, to someone and cannot locate the owner.
If there was no last known address, the property is turned over to the state in which the business was incorporated.
Residents and former residents are encouraged to visit MYCash.wyo.gov to see if Wyoming owes them money. Residents can also visit MissingMoney.com to see if they are owed property from other states.
Meier said if residents discover they are owed unclaimed property, they can submit a claim. A two-minute instructional video on the site shows people how to search and complete the claims process.
Official documents may be required when submitting a claim, such as a copy of a driver’s license. Wyoming law requires the state to hold unclaimed property in perpetuity until it is claimed by the rightful owner.
DWS sees increase in scam messages
CHEYENNE (WNE) — The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services has seen an increase in scam text messages regarding Unemployment Insurance and Workers’ Compensation benefits designed to seize account and personal information.
Scammers attempt to obtain personal information in order to file fraudulent claims or compromise existing accounts.
Be careful about requests by phone, text or email to share personally identifiable information such as Social Security numbers, bank account numbers, PINs or account passwords.
DWS will never send text messages with a link to log in to an account.
Avoid clicking links in emails and text messages.
Anyone who is unsure about any link asking to log into an account should disregard the link and instead access online accounts from the account’s official website.
Additional tips for protecting personal data are available at cybersecurity.wyo. gov.
Wright business avoids $100K fraud attempt
GILLETTE (WNE) — A Wright business avoided a $100,000 fraud attempt this week.
A 60-year-old man reported Tuesday morning to the Sheriff’s Office that someone posing as a Geek Squad employee tried transferring $100,000 from a company bank account, said deputy Tyler Cox.
A 48-year-old woman had been contacted via email by someone purporting to be with Geek Squad claiming the business, KJ Grim Enterprises, owed money for past services.
She called a number provided in the email and was put in touch with the suspect who then remotely gained access to the computer.
The suspect, who has not been identified, tried transferring the $100,000 from the account but the transaction was flagged and never went through.
No money was lost and the business owner was told to contact the FBI online to report the fraud.
Sheridan High School’s We the People team wins state championship
SHERIDAN (WNE) — A select group of Sheridan High School students punched their ticket to Washington, D.C., Tuesday, as the We the People team once again earned the state championship while in Cheyenne.
This is the eighth time SHS has taken home gold from the competition in the last nine years.
This year, the district and state competitions were scheduled back to back. The top six at district advanced to state, which included Sheridan High School. After that, Sheridan students eased into the state title.
That ease while on the main stage, however, came with hours of practice and preparation by the students ahead of the trip south.
"Every day you're at least spending an hour looking at the news, going over what you know and making sure you're retaining all the knowledge you can," SHS junior Alli Ligocki said.
The legacy of success Sheridan High School students bring to the competition each year is a product of the efforts put in by the competing students and those who came before them.
"We have a lot of students whose siblings did the program before," We the People sponsor and high school teacher Michael Thomas said.
Additionally, Thomas said former students involved in We the People serve as mentors to the current year's students. Students can only compete once in We the People, so having mentors with previous experience proves beneficial.
The national competition will be in Washington, D.C., April 22-24, 2023.
Students cover partial costs to the trip, and the rest is fundraised through community efforts.
For more information on how to support the We the People group traveling to nationals, contact Michael Thomas at michael.thomas@scsd2.com.
Funding allocation for crisis stabilization unit approved
SHERIDAN (WNE) — The Sheridan County Board of County Commissioners approved $2.5 million in funding to help construct a behavioral health and crisis stabilization unit at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.
Commissioners initially approved a resolution June 21 expressing support for SMH in developing and operating a behavioral health and crisis stabilization unit. With the new resolution, the board confirmed financial backing for the support.
The $2.5 million will be allocated over the next four years, according to the new resolution, which was approved unanimously by the board Tuesday.
On Nov. 16, the State Loan and Investment Board awarded SMH a $5.9 million grant to develop the facility, contributing to the overall cost of the project at $12.8 million. The SLIB grant requires a one-to-one match.
Sheridan Memorial Hospital partnered with local, regional and statewide stakeholders to develop its plan to enhance community partnerships addressing mental health care needs for the region. Hospital officials said they look forward to working with partners, foundations and community members in making the critical project for the community a reality, The Sheridan Press previously reported.
The project will launch quickly as the SLIB grant designates that it must be completed by 2026.
Middle school robotics team wins state championship
SHERIDAN (WNE) — Tongue River Middle School hosted an assembly Wednesday to recognize the victory of the Decepticons robotics team at the Wyoming State Robotics Competition in Casper. The win at the state competition qualifies the Decepticons for the World Competition in Houston, Texas.
Susie Fisher, science teacher at TRMS and coach of the robotics team, said the robotics program provides more for students than just an opportunity to tinker with robots.
“The robotics program is really designed to create problem solvers and hopefully create engineers,” Fisher said, adding the team completes missions with their robots, writes its own code and participates in innovation projects which require team members to find ways to solve real world problems through their work in robotics.
Fisher said the win is especially exciting as this is the first year TRMS has offered a robotics program.
Fisher said robotics competitions are few and far between in Wyoming, providing scarce opportunities for the teams to compete. TRMS had to plan their own scrimmages leading up to the state competition.
“I knew that our kids needed a competition or else it doesn’t really make sense … so I scheduled two scrimmages, one with Buffalo and one with Big Horn,” Fisher said. “Until we’d gone to a scrimmage against Buffalo, the kids were motivated sometimes and maybe not as motivated other times.
“When we had a scrimmage and they got to see how they ranked and how well they did, then they were like, ‘Oh, I understand the big picture here, I understand what I need to fix,’” she continued.