Sundance Winter Fest returns to Main Street
SUNDANCE (WNE) — The Sundance Winter Festival will be coming back to Main Street after all – a change of plans that prompted a positive reaction from the city council last week.
“I can’t tell you how happy that would make me,” commented Mayor Paul Brooks on hearing the news from Tony Barton, who is volunteering as organizer through the Sundance Chamber of Commerce.
The rest of the council was equally vocal in support.
The council heard during November’s meeting that it would not be possible for the popular festival to take place downtown.
The only way to keep it going, said Jamie Jessen of the chamber at the time, was to move it to the fairgrounds because the organization taking charge of the ski joring felt there were “too many variables” to locate it on Main Street.
Barton, however, said that Winterfest will be taking place on Presidents’ Day weekend and, because he strongly believes it needs to be located on Main Street, the plans have changed.
Because the chamber does not want to risk another last-minute cancellation caused by a lack of snow, Barton said that the fairgrounds have still been reserved as a standby option.
That way, if the skies fail to cooperate this season, there can still be a version of Winterfest for visitors to enjoy.
Regarding the snow needed to build the ski joring course, which has proven elusive over the last couple of years, Erickson confirmed that the public works department is already saving snow as it is removed from the city streets.
Ed Buchanan sworn in as new district court judge
TORRINGTON (WNE) — Former Wyoming Secretary of State Edward Buchanan was sworn in as the newest judge for the Eighth Judicial District Court of Wyoming on Dec. 9.
Buchanan served in the Wyoming House of Representatives from 2003 to 2013. He was appointed by Gov. Matt Mead to serve the remainder of Secretary of State Ed Murray’s term after Murray’s resignation. Buchanan, who was then elected to a full term in 2018, ran for re-election in 2022. He resigned last September to accept the judgeship position in Torrington.
During Buchanan’s swearing in ceremony, several members of the Wyoming judiciary and state government spoke on behalf of his suitability for the position, which was attended by Sen. John Barrasso and Gov. Mark Gordon.
“Winston Churchill said, ‘Sometimes men stumble on the truth. Most of them get up immediately, dust themselves off and hurry along. But a few of them stay and examine it,’” Gordon said. “That is what Ed does, he looks for the truth, he often finds it, sometimes he stumbles on it, but he is always consistent and wants to make sure he has the truth.”
WyDOT cautions drivers about winter conditions
SHERIDAN (WNE) — The Sheridan Police Department reported 38 motor vehicle accidents on city streets, not including hit and run accidents, between Dec. 1 and Dec. 15. Data for Dec. 8 was not available, so the number could be even higher.
“One of our biggest safety issues is the number of people that drive without their headlights on, especially in windy, foggy or snowy conditions in the middle of the day,” said Wyoming Department of Transportation District 4 Public Involvement Specialist Laura Dalles. “We really are trying to figure out how to get the message out to the driving public that if your vehicle is on, your headlights should be on, as well, especially during weather conditions or events and not only at nighttime but during the day.”
Dalles said keeping headlights on during a multitude of weather conditions aids in visibility for other drivers.
She also stressed the importance of slowing down for conditions.
“Just because you have a four-wheel drive or all-wheel drive vehicle doesn’t mean you can travel at the posted speed limit,” Dalles said. “You still need to have reduced speeds to accommodate for the road conditions and other people traveling at slower speeds.”
Having a four-wheel drive or all-wheel drive vehicle can be helpful during adverse road conditions, but such vehicles are not immune to accidents, Dalles said.
“If you don’t have to be on the road, don’t be on the road because it only increases your chances of something happening,” Dalles added. “Increase that distance between you and the vehicle in front of you and make sure you drive with headlights on at all times during weather conditions — fog, rain, snow or limited visibility.”
Skier survives avalanche on Rendezvous Peak
JACKSON (WNE) — A skier survived a relatively large avalanche on Rendezvous Peak on Dec. 16 as his party tried to ski from Teton Pass to Jackson Hole Mountain Resort.
“They had done this before, they had ropes, ice axes,” said Teton County Sheriff Matt Carr, who doubles as the head of Teton County Search and Rescue and responded to the incident. “In their words, they misjudged going across one of the ridgelines and got a little low, and it ripped on them.”
The slide carried the skier about 500 feet down the mountain. He was buried up to his chest with his arms and legs above the snow. His partner was able to ski down and dig him out.
But after initially calling Teton County Dispatch to report the incident, confident they would be able to ski out, the skier and his partner called back to ask for a rescue. The person who was caught had a significant leg injury, Carr said.
The Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center’s morning report said the avalanche danger was “moderate” that day, meaning naturally-triggered avalanches were unlikely but human-triggered avalanches were possible. Forecasters have been warning of a persistent weak layer on all aspects in the Tetons’ upper elevations, as well as wind slabs on certain aspects.
“This makes it obvious that there are some significant triggers still out there that can be hit by skiers,” Carr said.
Study the Avalanche Center’s forecasts before venturing into the backcountry. Forecasts can be found at BridgerTetonAvalancheCenter.org.
Two men missing in Keyhole found dead
GILLETTE (WNE) — Two men who drove onto the frozen Keyhole Reservoir trying to rescue a man missing in the water became lost in the open water themselves the night of Dec. 15 and were found dead on Dec. 18.
The man who was first lost in the water, along with another man who rode with the two found later, were each taken to Campbell County Memorial Hospital for treatment the night of Dec. 15, according to a Crook County Sheriff’s Office statement.
The rescue and response efforts began when a man was reported to have fallen through the ice while riding a utility terrain vehicle on the ice covering Keyhole Reservoir at about 9:10 p.m.
The man who called 911 had made it out of the water and was lying on the ice. Three locals arrived on the scene driving a UTV onto the ice about the same time the Pine Haven Fire Department and EMS responded.
Witnesses said they lost sight of the UTV as it drove across the frozen reservoir. The vehicle and citizens were believed to have driven into open water.
The first person to fall through the ice was found that night during a search by the Crook County Sheriff’s Office, Keyhole State Park employees, emergency personnel from Pine Haven and Moorcroft and Wyoming Game and Fish.
A second person, believed to be one of the three who drove onto the lake after, was found and removed from the ice.
The two men pulled from the ice were taken by ambulance to Campbell County Memorial Hospital. The other two were not found at that time.
The search was suspended at 11 p.m. Dec. 15 until the next morning because of wind gusts, snow, poor visibility and cold temperatures.
Recovery efforts continued through the weekend. The two missing men were found about 4 p.m. Dec. 18.
Airport director attempting to get Delta service back
CODY (WNE) — Yellowstone Regional Airport Director Aaron Buck is actively pursuing the return of Delta Airlines and will be meeting with representatives of SkyWest Airlines about the issue next month.
Buck told members of the Park County Travel Council on Dec. 15 that reaching an agreement with Delta was “critical” for the operations of the airport and for Park County residents.
Delta announced it would not be returning to YRA in late 2021. At that time, the airline informed Buck that not enough business clientele traveled to YRA, and business clientele provided Delta a better margin of profit returns than the leisure travel base of customers coming to Cody.
In addition, Delta, like many airlines, continues to face pilot shortages, and has had to make difficult decisions about what flights to prioritize, Buck told the travel council.
Buck is currently scheduled to meet with representatives of Skywest Airlines — a regional airline that partners with Delta to provide flights to YRA and other similarly sized airports — on Jan. 23.
Delta’s decision about returning to Cody will likely be contingent on a discussion happening currently in the U.S. Congress, he said.
“They’ve applied to fly planes with 30 seats or below of passengers,” Buck said. “What that does is it allows them to hire a pilot who only has 700 hours (of experience) and put them next to someone who might have 30,000 hours, rather than having to hire two guys with over 10,000 hours of experience.”
Being able to hire less-experienced pilots would help address the ongoing pilot shortage and allow Delta to expand its service back into smaller communities like Cody, he said.
Fatal crash involves ambulance personnel
CHEYENNE (WNE) — A fatal crash occurred at milepost 197 westbound on Interstate 80 west of Rawlins early in the morning on Wednesday, Dec. 21.
At 3:55 a.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a two-vehicle crash involving a semi-tractor with trailer and a pickup truck pulling a small enclosed trailer.
At about 4:15 a.m., first responders were attending to possible injuries involved in the initial crash.
While first responders were on scene, a 2019 Freightliner semi-tractor with trailer struck two first responders and collided with the rear of an ambulance.
One of the first responders was critically injured, and the other was killed.
The first responder, a member of the ambulance service on scene, who suffered fatal injuries has been identified as 29-year-old Tyeler Harris of Saratoga.
The driver of the tractor-trailer that crashed into the original incident has been identified as Saviol Saint Gean of Brooklyn, New York.
Driver inattention is being investigated as a possible contributing factor of the crash.
Elk harvested tests positive for brucellosis
BUFFALO (WNE) — Brucellosis, a disease of concern for wildlife and livestock alike, was recently detected in the western Bighorn Mountains.
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department announced in November that a blood sample from a hunter-harvested bull elk tested positive for brucellosis, a disease that impacts reproduction in animals, primarily affecting elk, bison and cattle.
Infected females of these species abort calves during their first pregnancy. The disease is transmitted when animals come in contact with the bacteria, which most commonly occurs during birth.
It also impacts reproductive organs in males, like the one detected in the western Bighorns, though bull elk cannot spread the disease and it hasn't been detected in area livestock, state veterinarian Dr. Hallie Hasel said.
However, if the disease spreads to cow elk, who could pass it on to livestock, the Wyoming State Livestock Board will implement surveillance testing in cattle in the Bighorn Mountain region, Hasel said. If domestic cattle contract the disease, not only is it likely that they will abort pregnancies or birth weak calves, but producers will also have to quarantine an infected herd and test regularly, a process that is both expensive and time consuming.
"We're fairly confident that if it's just this one (elk), it won't have any negative impacts on producers,” said Jim Magagna, executive vice president of the Wyoming Stock Growers Association.
Currently, within the disease surveillance area, which spans northwestern Wyoming where the disease is most prominent, female cattle are tested for the disease before they are shipped.
Animals don't show symptoms of brucellosis, according to the Wyoming Brucellosis Coordination Team.
Humans could suffer from brucellosis infection if they handle an infected reproductive tract or fetus, according to Game and Fish. Symptoms in humans include recurring low-grade fever, joint or back aches, night sweats and depression.