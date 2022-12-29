Burst pipe floods Lovell theater
LOVELL (WNE) — During the afternoon of Dec. 24, a water line broke at Lovell’s historic Hyart Theatre, sending water flowing into the lobby, out onto the sidewalk and into the street.
The break was caused by the recent spate of frigid temperatures across the West.
The theater is closed for now, but the damage could have been much worse, Hyart Redevelopment Committee president Mike Steenbakkers said on Dec. 27, noting that the damage was limited to the very south portion of the building adjacent to Main Street, mostly the lobby, with the theater itself, projection room, stage and screen left unscathed.
There was no movie scheduled that day, Christmas Eve, and late that afternoon Bible Church pastor Kurt McNabb was driving down Main Street and noticed water pouring out of the lobby and immediately called the Lovell Police Department.
The burst pipe was above the lobby in an area of the building on the far south end that once housed offices but is now used for storage, Steenbakkers said.
Members of the Hyart staff came to clean up and move things on Dec. 26, and Kleen Kare of Powell responded for remediation, placing drying devices in the lobby.
“The Hyart Theatre lobby area suffered serious water damage after the severe cold temperatures burst a pipe last week; we will be closed for movies until further notice,” a statement on the Hyart website reads.
Steenbakkers said that while the damage was serious, it could have been worse.
“We were lucky, because it ran to the front door,” he said. “There was no water in the theater, the projector room, the stage or (near the) screen. It didn’t even run into the restrooms.”
High School marching band heads to Sugar Bowl
WORLAND (WNE) — Forty-one Worland High School marching band members and eight parental chaperones are on their way to New Orleans with band director Frank Harding.
The group left Worland the night of Dec. 27 to head to Denver and flew to New Orleans on Dec. 28. On Dec. 30, the band will march in the Sugar Bowl Parade and then on Dec. 31 will perform with other bands for the halftime show.
Harding said the parade begins at 2:30 p.m. (CST) on and will be covered live by New Orleans station WDSU.
“The band should have a 90-second feature at some point during the parade,” he said. “We are performing our school song, “Centuries” by Fall Out Boy, and “Brick House” by the Commodores for the parade.”
The 89th Sugar Bowl, with No. 5 Alabama vs. No. 9 Kansas State begins at 10 a.m. (MST) on Dec. 31, on ESPN.
Harding said that the halftime show is a joint performance with eight other bands attending the bowl game.
The halftime show for the Sugar Bowl is “Top Gun,” so the bands will be playing music from “Top Gun: Maverick.”
In addition to rehearsals, the parade and halftime show, the group also has some sightseeing planned. The band’s itinerary includes a swamp boat tour, Mardi Gras World, a haunted walking tour of the French Quarter and the National World War II Museum.
Campbell County wants to get ahead on courtroom
GILLETTE (WNE) — Campbell County is hoping to get an early start on construction of a fourth district courtroom.
In August, Van Ewing was awarded a $1.3 million contract to remodel the first floor of the courthouse annex. The project is expected to take 150 days. The plan had been to start work on the second floor of the courthouse once the first-floor remodel is complete.
Now, because of timing, Public Works Director Matt Olsen is looking at seeing if some work can be done on that second floor as part of the current project.
“While that (annex project) is going on, we’re going to look at change ordering some of the work on the (courthouse) second floor to get them going right away,” Olsen said.
When the first floor of the annex is finished, it will be home to the Campbell County Adult Treatment Courts, the local public defenders office and guardian ad litem. The first two departments are currently on the second floor of the courtroom.
If this is successful, Olsen said he hopes to bid out the rest of the second floor project in January. It’s possible that work could begin as soon as March, Olsen said.
While the 6th Judicial District, which includes Campbell County, has been approved for a fourth district judge, the state is withholding the money until there is a space readily available.
Courtroom C, which is a circuit courtroom, will be redesigned to be a district courtroom. Some adjacent space will be turned into judge’s chambers and a jury room.
Barrasso nominates students to U.S. service academies
SHERIDAN (WNE) — U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., nominated Sheridan students Andrew Allee and Aiden Roth for appointments to U.S. service academies.
Allee is nominated for the U.S. Air Force Academy. Roth is nominated for the U.S. Naval Academy.
“It is an honor to nominate Andrew and Aiden to the U.S. service academies to represent the Cowboy State. They have both proven they have the academic and leadership skills needed to succeed,” Barrasso said. “If offered an appointment, I am confident they will make Wyoming very proud.”
Barrasso annually nominates the most-qualified Wyoming students to compete for acceptance to the U.S. Air Force, Coast Guard, Merchant Marine, Military and Naval academies. A congressional nomination is just the first step in a competitive process that can lead to an appointment.
Young men and women interested in U.S. service academies apply to members of Congress for nominations. Those nominated are screened by academy officials, and students with the best scholastic and personal credentials are selected for admission.