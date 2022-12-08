Funding granted for bomb-sniffing dog
SHERIDAN (WNE) — Sheridan County Emergency Management has received funding through a grant offered by the Wyoming Office of Homeland Security for a new bomb-sniffing dog.
According to Sheridan County Emergency Management Coordinator Jesse Ludikhuize, the dog will be fulfilling a specific need for northern Wyoming. In the past, any time a bomb dog was needed in northern Wyoming, one had to be brought up from Cheyenne, which was expensive and time consuming.
“[The Department of Homeland Security has] been requesting for some time an office that would be willing to take on a bomb dog for the northern side of the state,” Ludikhuize said. “We applied for a grant this past year and we were awarded the grant … so that pays for 100% of the dog. It pays for the dog, equipment, training and my salary while I’m training with the dog.”
The bomb dog will come to Sheridan upon completing training and certification, according to Ludikhuize, after which the dog will undergo an additional three-week long training process with Ludikhuize, who will become the dog’s handler. Then, the real work begins — the dog will be ready to serve and will complete yearly recertification to ensure continued efficacy.
“Anytime you have a resource like that available in the community, it’s positive,” Sheridan County Sheriff Allen Thompson said of the new bomb dog. “Even if you never need it, it’s just another cog in the wheel of public safety.”
Campbell County hospitalizations for RSV on the rise
GILLETTE (WNE) — The Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV, cases at Campbell County Health rose in the last two months, keeping with recent trends throughout the United States.
Typically, the virus starts to make an appearance in January or spring, but this year, cases have shown up earlier, said Sherry Bailey, director of acute care at the hospital. In September, Bailey said those tested for RSV at the hospital had no positive cases. In October, the number increased to 5% and those tested for RSV at the hospital in November totaled about 19%.
“Over the last month, we’re averaging about four to five kids hospitalized with RSV on any given day and there would be more in the community who don’t come into the hospital,” she said.
Although it appears something like a cold, Bailey said the virus is more than that and has been around a long time. There is no vaccine to prevent the disease.
The virus is common and is often seen in babies and children younger than two years old, as well as some adults. It makes people sick by inflaming the nose, throat, lungs and breathing passages, which can in turn lead to pneumonia or bronchitis.
“This year we’ve also had 4-5 year olds coming in and it can also affect older adults, especially if they have some chronic illness,” Bailey said. “The adults are normally over 65 and are usually quite sick.”
The virus is highly contagious so if there is a sick child, it can easily spread to other children. But the good thing is, the virus can also be prevented. Kids washing their hands, not sharing toys and staying home when sick all decrease the spread of the virus.
Former Powell resident celebrates 107th birthday
POWELL (WNE) — This was the prescription for a long life by former Powell resident Edna Scott when she turned 100 years old seven years ago: “Stay active and get outdoors in the fresh air,” she advised at the time in an interview with Tessa Baker of the Powell Tribune.
She added that it’s also good to eat wild meat.
Those words to live by have carried Edna Scott past her 107th birthday.
She turned 107 on Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 24) and now lives in Bridger, Montana.
The Carbon County News of Red Lodge, Montana, said Edna is “spry and lively” and takes her landmark 107th in stride: “Yep, that’s getting up there,” she was quoted in the newspaper.
Scott was born to John and Iris Harris on Nov. 24, 1915, at Melstone, Montana. She milked cows on the family farm “and was outside more than inside,” growing up, she said on her 100th birthday. She went to beauty school after high school, then worked at a salon in Bridger.
At a dance one night in the early 1940s, she met Walt Scott of Powell who was serving in the U.S. Army. They were married on Christmas Day in 1943, before Walt shipped out to serve two and a half years overseas in World War II.
After the war, the couple made its home in Powell where Walt operated Scott’s Plumbing and Heating with his dad and brothers.
The couple enjoyed more than 50 years together before Walt’s death in the mid1990s.
Edna told friends at age 104 that she has never been hospitalized.
“I stay away from doctors, hospitals and drugs,” she confided then.
Pounds of beans donated to Food Bank of Wyoming
SHERIDAN (WNE) — Last month the Food Bank of Wyoming, based in Casper, received a donation of nearly 1,600 pounds of dry beans from the University of Wyoming Sheridan Research & Extension Center.
A research farm like ShREC must maintain flexibility to meet new research needs, said ShREC Director Brian Mealor. Annual crops like dry beans assist with that flexibility and fit well into crop rotation plans.
“They also give us the opportunity to provide a resource such as the beans that were donated,” he commented.
After planting an extra acre or two of beans to test equipment, the farm team found itself with a surplus of pinto beans, with a few colorful assortments thrown in.
ShREC Farm Manager Daniel Smith decided to give them to someone who could use them.
Dry beans, including pinto beans, are a nutritious, protein-rich staple and hold up well during storage and transportation.
In the seed processing facility at ShREC, the harvested beans were run through the cleaner and the split beans were sorted from whole beans, then packaged into 39 40-pound bags for donation.
These bags will be distributed across the state by the Food Bank of Wyoming to their Hunger Relief Partners, including soup kitchens and senior centers where volunteers cook and serve a high volume of hot meals. Local partners, such as food pantries, may also choose to repackage the beans into smaller bags for distribution.