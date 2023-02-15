UW researchers document wage gap in Wyoming
CHEYENNE — A new study by University of Wyoming economists Anne Alexander and Chian Jones Ritten shows Wyoming’s gender wage gap persists, to the detriment of the state’s families and economy.
Their report, “The Wage Gap in Wyoming in 2022: How Gender, Race and Ethnicity Affect Pay Equity,” was released recently by the Wyoming Women’s Foundation, in partnership with the Equality State Policy Center and the Wyoming Council for Women. In addition to the work by Alexander and Jones Ritten, UW’s Wyoming Survey and Analysis Center provided data assistance.
According to the report, women make 75 cents for every dollar men make in Wyoming.
“Regardless of methodology, Wyoming consistently ranks last or near last in wage gap analyses, even when adjusted for cost of living and regional prices. Over the course of a year, this wage gap results in an estimated loss of $1.5 billion to the Wyoming economy,” Alexander and Jones Ritten wrote. “The average working woman in Wyoming loses enough money during a year from the gender wage gap to buy a total of 108 more weeks of food, 12 more months of mortgage and utilities payments, 21 more months of rent or 8,402 additional gallons of gas.”
Students promote kindness with coffee sleeves
GILLETTE — Gillette residents picking up their regular coffee or tea at The Local or City Brew were in for an extra treat.
Two businesses doled out coffee sleeves complete with kind notes from students at Lakeview Elementary School. The students created their own “kindness note” for two coffee sleeves, so about 800 drinks were adorned with colors, notes and even some American flags.
The project came about as a way for everyone to participate in National Kindness Week that runs from Feb. 12-18.
Students in Brandie Kimberling’s fourth grade classroom were putting the finishing touches on their pieces on Feb. 8. They said that people can expect to see smiley faces, a lot of exclamation points and a mashup of notes.
“Have a great coffee/day” is for the customer feeling a bit down in the dumps going into their morning.
“Coffee!!!!!” represents those excited for coffee or those who’ve already had a few cups to start the day.
And “You’re as sweet as a caramel macchiato” is for anyone feeling a touch salty.
Carrie Boedeker-Larson, school counselor, said the idea was passed onto her from reading interventionist Becky Theis, who had seen the project done in another school. In the past, Boedeker-Larson had kindness groups that would make cards for patients in the hospital, hospice care or cancer care, but this is the first project of its kind at Lakeview.
