Bill removing immunity for corporal discipline in school fails
SHERIDAN — A bill championed by Tongue River Middle School Principal Jeff Jones that would have effectively outlawed corporal discipline in Wyoming schools failed in the Wyoming Legislature Tuesday.
The bill, had it passed, would have repealed a statutory provision that provides civil and criminal immunity for teachers, principals and superintendents who exercise “reasonable corporal discipline of a student.”
As a result, school staff members who physically disciplined children could have been subject to criminal charges, such as battery, or civil lawsuits.
The bill failed in the House with little debate, though Rep. Barry Crago, R-Buffalo, expressed concern that removing the civil and criminal immunity could put teachers at risk who find themselves having to break up physical altercations between students, primarily because “corporal discipline” is not defined in state statute.
“I’m not saying we need corporal punishment in schools,” Crago said. “I want to make sure our teachers are protected from doing everyday things they need to do.”
In researching the issue, Jones found while corporal punishment was legal in Wyoming public schools, individual school districts decided whether it was permitted.
Of the 48 school districts in the state, he said, most prohibit the practice and 90% of surveyed school administrators across the state said they either “disagreed” or “strongly disagreed” with the use of corporal punishment in schools.
Jones acknowledged in a statement to The Sheridan Press the lack of a clear definition for corporal discipline, saying he “was concerned from the beginning that we needed a bill with better language.”
“So while I am disappointed the bill failed, I think a better bill will come to the Legislature next session and I think the result will ultimately be even better,” he said Wednesday. “That is my hope.”
School district board votes in favor of four-day school week
TORRINGTON — The Goshen County School District board of trustees voted 5-to-4 Feb. 14 in favor of adopting a new four-day school year to begin in the 2023-24 school year.
The implementation of the schedule is contingent, however, upon approval by the state. That decision from the state will not be known until closer to the end of the current school year.
In the past year, board members have heard presentations from administrators and conducted two public hearings at which students, parents and guardians, school staff members, teachers and community members spoke.
Three GCSD food service workers spoke during the school board meeting and asked board members to consider the economic impact a four-day calendar would have on the lowest paid wage earners in the district.
The food service workers explained that the district hasn’t provided how classified employees — such as custodians, janitors, bus drivers, food service workers, paraprofessionals, secretaries, health workers or other supporting staff at the schools — can recoup the hours they will lose by not working on Fridays.
Belinda Alexander, a cook at Trail Elementary, said some students get their meals free Monday through Friday. She said she worries for the students who cannot afford an extra day of food during an economic turndown.
Michelle Tatter, who spoke at the last public hearing earlier this month and again at Tuesday’s meeting, said the schedule change would negatively impact the community — especially single parents, because they would have to arrange for childcare.
A third-party, blind survey conducted by the district showed more than 60% of parents and students and roughly 73% of school district personnel support the four-day school calendar.
