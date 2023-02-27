Heart Mountain opens new exhibit
POWELL — The Heart Mountain Interpretive Center on Feb. 18 opened its new exhibit, Parallel Barbed Wire, which features the remarkable stories of Heart Mountain incarceree Clarence Matsumura and Holocaust survivor Solly Ganor.
Matsumura grew up in Los Angeles, graduated from UCLA and was working in radio before he was incarcerated at Heart Mountain with the rest of his family.
Ganor was a child living in Lithuania before the Nazi invasion forced him and his family into a Jewish ghetto and then a forced-labor camp in Bavaria.
The paths of Ganor and Matsumura crossed while Ganor was on a death march from his forced-labor camp outside the Dachau death camp and Matsumura was in a forward observer unit of the all-Japanese American 522nd Field Artillery Battalion.
Matsumura rescued Ganor after he had collapsed in the snow aside the road on which he was marching to the mountains south of Dachau.
After the war, Ganor went to serve in the Israeli Army during its war for independence, while Matsumura returned to the United States. They lost track of each other until they were reunited in 1992 by historian Eric Saul.
Ganor chronicled their relationship in his memoir, “Light One Candle,” which the Heart Mountain Wyoming Foundation has recently republished.
“This exhibit has been over a year in the making,” said Krist Ishikawa Jessup, who curated the exhibit. “Combing through books, oral histories, primary documents, and with the assistance of Clarence’s and Solly’s families, we were able to piece together this amazing history. Though Clarence and Solly’s stories are a micro study of wider historic events, they expose the patterns and strategies of state-sponsored persecution and remind us that fear, racism, and hatred, when left unchallenged, can wreak destruction in any place and at any time.”
In Jackson, single-family home average breaks $5 million
JACKSON — Less real estate is being sold for more money in Jackson Hole.
Though the number of real estate transactions — including homes, lots and commercial buildings — was down 49% in 2022, what’s still on the market is, on average, more expensive. That’s especially true for single-family homes, as last year was also the first that their average sale broke $5 million, according to the annual Jackson Hole Real Estate Report published last month.
That’s a record high and a 6% increase from last year, the report said.
The average condo or townhome sale price increased 81% to $2.85 million, and the vacant residential land sale price increased 10% to $3.34 million. Both those jumps were records.
The heyday of all listings in Jackson Hole was 1997, when 1,595 properties were put on the open market, many of which were in the new subdivisions of Melody Ranch, Wilson Meadows and Bar B Bar Meadows. Even the market slumps that followed 9/11 and the Great Recession recorded inventory just shy of 600.
The end of 2021 saw record low inventory with 102 listings after the housing frenzy of the pandemic. At the start of 2023, about 148 listings were available.
The $5 million average doesn’t mean most buyers are typically paying that much, though, since 45% of transactions sat between $1 million and $3 million. However, the days of seeing a single-family home selling for under $1 million could soon be gone. Only two single-family homes in the county sold for less than $1 million last year.
The 2022 increase follows a six-year trend of ever-increasing average single-family home prices, and though the curve is starting to flatten from the steep slopes of 2019 to 2021, price increases in the luxury market have yet to slow.
From Wyoming News Exchange