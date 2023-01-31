Bill for $5.25 million to fortify border passes committee
JACKSON — Some legislators want to send millions out of state to help build a border wall and transport migrants from southwest states to sanctuary cities.
Titled “Border wall and sanctuary city transport,” the bill proposes that the governor enter contracts with the state of Texas, giving the state $3 million to help build a border wall, $250,000 of which could be used to transport non-citizens of the U.S. to sanctuary cities in other states.
The bill, which passed the Senate Appropriations committee 3-2 this week, proposes sending $2 million to Arizona with the same intent, and $250,000 to Florida for transporting migrants.
A sanctuary city is not a legal term, but refers to communities that have a written or unwritten practice of limiting their enforcement of, without violating, federal immigration law.
Sen. Mike Gierau, D-Jackson, recently filed an amendment to gut the bill of all funding.
Instead of sending $5.25 million out of state for three projects, Gierau’s amendment proposed sending $1 to each instead.
The bill passed the appropriations committee 3-2 and will next be taken up in the Senate.
Barrasso, Lummis join bill to stop student debt cancellation
CHEYENNE — U.S. Sens. John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis, both R-Wyo., have joined U.S. Senator Rick Scott, R-Fla., in reintroducing the Debt Cancellation Accountability Act.
A news release from Barrasso’s office stated: “This legislation would prevent the Biden administration from enacting an overreaching and irresponsible blanket cancellation of student loans. It requires the U.S. Department of Education to obtain an express appropriation from Congress to pay for any federal student loan debts the Department proposes to waive, discharge, or otherwise reduce whenever granted to two or more borrowers in an amount greater than $1,000,000, rather than on a case-by-case basis.”
Barrasso said in the release, “President Biden’s attempt to cancel millions of dollars in student loans undercuts hard-working Americans who are responsibly paying off their debt. ... Our bill will hold the administration accountable and make sure no taxpayer in Wyoming or across the country is stuck paying off someone else’s student loans.”
The release quotes Lummis as saying, “It is lunacy that the Biden administration believes that people in Wyoming should fund his student loan bailout. It is unconstitutional and it is unfair.”
Wyoming Supreme Court reinstates Cody attorney
POWELL — After a disbarment that lasted more than six years, Cody attorney and former state legislator Sam Krone has been reinstated to the Wyoming State Bar.
Krone’s law license had been suspended in 2016, after he was found to have stolen more than $9,600 from the Park County Bar Association.
Krone was fired from the county attorney’s office in February 2016, after he sent a series of expletive-laden and demeaning texts to a woman facing a DUI charge, including taunting her about the pending charge. Krone knew the woman personally and was not prosecuting the case himself, but his boss, County Attorney Bryan Skoric, called the messages “absolutely despicable” and inappropriate.
Several months later, the lawyers’ group reported thousands of dollars missing, and an investigation concluded that Krone, the group’s treasurer, had stolen $9,633.71. He eventually pleaded guilty to the felony.
However, the state Board of Professional Responsibility found this month that Krone had made a “compelling case” for reinstatement, saying he’d demonstrated he’d moved past the issues that led to his disbarment.
In a Jan. 25 order, the Wyoming Supreme Court unanimously adopted the board’s recommendation and restored Krone’s ability to practice law.
He will be launching a solo practice in the coming months and began work as an assistant public defender on Jan. 30.
After spending the last few years assisting families with behavioral health issues and working with teens struggling with drug and alcohol abuse, Krone told the bar that he wants to focus his practice on youth and those who are indigent and underrepresented.
Under a deferred prosecution agreement, the felony charge was dismissed in November 2020, after Krone successfully completed his probation.
In a Jan. 17 report from the Board of Professional Responsibility that recommended his reinstatement, a three-member panel found “by clear and convincing evidence, that [Krone] has been rehabilitated.”
School investigates students with ‘white privilege cards’
CHEYENNE — Carey Junior High School has completed an investigation into an incident last week where students were found with store-bought “white privilege cards,” according to the school principal.
“Last April, Laramie County School District 1 issued a call-to-action letter in response to bullying and racism in the community,” Derek Nissen, principal of Carey Junior High, said in an email to parents the morning of Jan. 27. “At that time, we promised consistent, transparent communications going forward.”
“We just completed an investigation of an incident that occurred earlier this week at Carey Junior High. On that day, a series of store-bought ‘white privilege cards’ were handed out to students at the school,” Nissen said.
He continued that, as a school and a district, “this type of behavior is not aligned to our focus on kindness and compassion.”
Staff is working with a “Sources of Strength” team to provide restorative opportunities to those students who were impacted by the distribution of these cards.
“Since last spring, we have been working on programs that foster kindness and develop language and systems of support for students, staff and the community,” Nissen continued. “Some of these programs include Sources of Strength, Olweus Bullying Prevention and Multi-Tiered Systems of Support. However, an incident such as this reminds us there is still work to be done.”
From Wyoming News Exchange