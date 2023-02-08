Wyoming saw job, payroll growth in third quarter of 2022
CHEYENNE — From third quarter 2021 to third quarter 2022, Wyoming added 5,955 jobs (2.2%), and total payroll rose by $396.7 million (11.3%), according to a news release from the Department of Workforce Services.
Despite the recent job growth, employment has not fully returned to pre-pandemic levels. Total employment in third quarter 2022 was down approximately 6,500 jobs from third quarter of 2019.
In third quarter 2022, the largest job growth occurred in mining, including oil and gas (1,574 jobs, or 10.5%); leisure and hospitality (1,232 jobs, or 3.0%), professional and business services (838 jobs, or 4.1%), retail trade (721 jobs, or 2.4%), and local government, including public schools, colleges and hospitals (584 jobs, or 1.4%).
Job losses were seen in state government (-283 jobs, or –2.3%), construction (-212 jobs, or -0.9%) and agriculture (-70 jobs, or –2.3%). Employment rose in 17 of Wyoming’s 23 counties.
Visit doe.state.wy.us/LMI/22Q3_QCEW/toc.htm for detailed tables for each county.
Former Jackson resident dies in Ukraine
JACKSON — A former Jackson resident died in Ukraine Feb. 2, making him the seventh American to die in that conflict.
Pete Reed, 33, was working as a volunteer for Global Outreach Doctors in Bakhmut when his ambulance was shelled Thursday. The area is in eastern Ukraine, an area of heavy fighting since the Russian invasion.
Reed was a retired U.S. Marine who lived in Jackson and worked as a ski instructor at Snow King in the winter of 2012-13 and then Jackson Hole Mountain Resort during the winters of 2013-2015. He also worked as a day camp counselor for Teton County/Jackson Parks & Recreation from 2012-2014.
His work in Ukraine centered around evacuating and treating civilians.
According to his profile on Global Outreach Doctors, Reed led medical teams with the Kurdish Peshmerga and the Iraqi Special Forces for the duration of the Battle of Mosul, treating over 10,000 trauma patients.
During the battle, while still operating frontline clinics, Reed worked with others to found and serve as the president of Global Response Management. According to The Guardian newspaper, his patients ranged from 5 years old to the elderly.
Danielle Petriccione, who was Reed’s supervisor at the Jackson Hole Kids Ranch, described him as a “literal hero.”
“He went out in true Pete style,” she said, “trying to help someone else.”
City of Green River reports on recent deer count
ROCK SPRINGS — According to city officials, the deer population within the city limits of Green River increased by 15 compared to last year.
Green River Chief of Police Tom Jarvie said several officers from the police department, Wyoming Game and Fish and volunteers did the visual count Jan. 26. Crews surveyed eight different sections in Green River.
Based on their records, the following deer count is as follows throughout the last seven years: 2017 — 63; 2018 — 105; 2019 — 98; 2020 — 99; 2021 — 61; 2022 — 90; 2023 — 105.
The average over the past seven years is 88 deer.
According to Jarvie, vehicle crashes resulting from deer remain fairly low with only five such crashes reported to the police department during 2022.
Jarvie reminded residents that it is against city ordinance to feed deer. He noted that citations have been issued this past year.
He also pointed out that the city tries to be consistent in the timing of the year and time of day when they do counts, but weather and the deer themselves can be variables.
The public works division is responsible for removing dead deer from the city and reports 30 carcasses were disposed of in 2022.
Senators challenge Biden rule on retirement savings
CHEYENNE — U.S. Sens. John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis, both R-Wyo., challenged President Biden’s new rule on the retirement savings of millions of Americans through a Congressional Review Act joint resolution of disapproval, according to a news release from Barrasso’s office.
In November, Biden created a rule that explicitly allows managers of retirement plans to consider environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) factors when selecting investments and exercising shareholder rights. This rule replaces a previous mandate that financial decisions be made solely on getting the best returns.
According to the news release, ESG funds tend to have lower rates of return, and plan participants can be unknowingly enrolled in funds that may not align with their political views.
“Wyoming families are already facing record-high prices at the hands of President Biden. He is now prioritizing a far-left political agenda over Americans’ savings,” Barrasso said in the release.
“People in Wyoming want their 401(k)s to prioritize the best investments possible,” Lummis said. “The Biden administration’s attempt to politicize their retirement funds is short-sighted and is costing retirees their hard-earned money that they rely on to retire.”
Man alive after three doses of Narcan
GILLETTE — A 26-year-old man regained a pulse after three doses of Narcan on Feb. 4.
Deputies responded to a call of a possible overdose in the 300 block of Boxelder Road at about 7 a.m. Dispatchers could hear breathing on the line and the woman who called in began CPR, Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds said.
When deputies arrived, the 26-year-old was blue, not breathing and had no pulse. They gave him one dose of Narcan and CPR with no response. A second dose was given along with CPR and the man had light breaths.
Police officers arrived and gave the man a third dose with continued CPR and the man began to breathe more and had a strong pulse. He was taken to the hospital and deputies cleared from the scene.
Hageman to lead Indian and Insular Affairs subcommittee
CHEYENNE — On Feb. 1, House Committee on Natural Resources Chairman Bruce Westerman, R-Ark., named U.S. Rep. Harriet Hageman, R-Wyo., as chair of the Subcommittee for Indian and Insular Affairs.
This subcommittee oversees all matters regarding Native Americans, Native Hawaiians and Alaska Natives, including the 574 federally recognized Indian tribes with approximately 2 million members.
“It is an honor to be named chair of the Subcommittee for Indian and Insular Affairs — especially as a new Member of Congress,” Hageman said in a news release. “There are many serious issues that our Native American populations are facing — both economic and societal, including the epidemic of murdered and missing indigenous women and children. There are also serious concerns with the Bureau of Indian Affairs that must be investigated to provide the best opportunities for these populations.”