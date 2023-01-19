Nine vehicles involved in Wednesday crash on Pass
JACKSON — Wyoming Highway Patrol State Trooper Todd Baxter leap-frogged between related accidents last week on Teton Pass in what ultimately became a crash between nine vehicles that slid into each other like dominoes.
According to Clayton Platt, investigations sergeant for the Teton County Sheriff’s Office, a call came in at 4:12 p.m. on Jan. 11 to assist a stuck semitrailer. The call was primarily handled by Wyoming Highway Patrol.
Baxter said the truck was on Wyoming Highway 22 headed over the mountain from Wilson when it lost traction and stopped moving near milepost 10. The license plates showed the truck was from the East Coast, Baxter said, and the driver was an Alabama man who had never seen snow.
Baxter called for a tow truck to pull the semi up to the top of the pass, at which point the driver could make it back down.
Then the rescuing tow truck ran into problems.
“When the tow vehicle got to the pullout around milepost 9, where all the snowmobilers park, to put on his chains, the tow truck started to slide,” Baxter said.
When Baxter heard the news, he left the semi trailer driver with another trooper who had arrived on scene to go assist the stuck tow truck.
It was cold, snowing and slippery in spots, but Baxter said the plow driver on the scene laid down a lot of sand and other road treatment. However, the section of road where the tow truck driver pulled out to put chains on hadn’t been treated.
“When he elevated the rear tires to put the chains on, when the tires lifted up, it just slowly started sliding,” Baxter said.
It quickly became a domino effect of sliding into eight parked cars, luckily all of them empty while their owners were out riding snowmobiles.
The vehicles hit by the tow truck sustained varying degrees of damage, ranging from $500 to $10,000.
Mystery donor sends needed winter coats to students
JACKSON — The boxes just kept coming.
“There were 20-some boxes that arrived over several days, and it was just wonderful,” Jennifer Jellen, the Fund for Public Education’s executive director, told the Jackson Hole Daily on Jan. 12.
Inside the boxes were 85 brand-new winter coats in a variety of sizes and colors. The boxes did not have any name attached to them.
The coats have been distributed through all seven elementary schools and through Jackson Hole Middle School based on student need.
“This kind of generosity is so uplifting,” Jellen said. “It solves a real problem for dozens of children and comes at a time when the need is at its greatest.”
Every year, the school district and area nonprofits work to outfit students and children with the “Big 5”: hats, gloves, boots, snow pants and winter jackets.
Jellen said anonymous donations are always welcome.
“We would love to thank this donor, and we hope they know the tremendous positive impact their gift has had. Support for child wellness, in all its many forms, is crucial.”
A recent account of kids’ needs directed to local lawmakers just ahead of the state legislative session reveals the stark need in the community. Teton County School District 1 recently reported at a meeting that it is serving 45 unhoused students, while the preschool Children’s Learning Center currently serves 88 unhoused children.
“The coats just kept coming, and we were all grateful to know that no TCSD family would have to worry about their child being cold this winter,” school Superintendent Gillian Chapman said in a news release.
Marbleton to explore joining with Big Piney
PINEDALE — The Marbleton Town Council agreed at its Jan. 9 meeting to explore ways that its administration and Big Piney’s might find common ground to save money with some form of partnership or annexation.
Mayor Jim Robinson asked council members what they thought of “the idea of joining the two towns.”
The two municipalities are barely separated land-wise but have remained separate entities, each with its own public works, water and sewer, streets and roads and parks departments.
At its Dec. 20 meeting, Big Piney Mayor Tyler Maxfield made a proposal to the town council to see if there are common areas where both towns overlap and could save money, for example, to buy one backhoe for both towns instead of one for each.
“Put it on your radar,” Robinson told the council and staff at the Jan. 9 meeting.
Economic consultant Sam Bixler suggested having a third party do a cost benefit analysis. He said he would do his “due diligence” and meet with Big Piney officials about possibly hiring a third party for that role.
Bus driver sues Snow King for plow truck crash
JACKSON — A man is suing Snow King Mountain Resort for injuries he incurred when one of the resort’s plow drivers collided with him as he was driving a public bus.
Fermin Domingo is asking for more than $50,000 to recoup medical expenses and lost wages from the accident after the Snow King employee blew a stop sign.
Domingo, a bus driver for Southern Teton Area Rapid Transit, or START, was driving his bus westbound on Pearl Avenue on Feb. 8, 2020, when a Snow King employee with a split plow on his truck failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of South Jean Street.
The snowplow driver, Gerardo Morillon, also is named in the civil suit filed Nov. 28, 2022, in Teton County District Court.
“Morillon caused defendant Snow King’s truck to crash into the START bus driven by Domingo, striking the rear right side of the bus behind the rear right tire as it crossed through the intersection perpendicularly,” the lawsuit said.
A Jackson police officer arrived, determining the bus was traveling between 15 and 20 miles per hour and the plow truck around 5 miles per hour when it collided with the bus.
Domingo said he immediately felt severe pain to his right side and lower back and a sharp pain shoot down if he placed any weight on his right leg. He was transported in an ambulance to St. John’s Health from the scene, where he was diagnosed with a herniated lumbar disc.
Domingo ultimately underwent surgery and cited chronic debilitating back pain. He said in the documents that he requires long-term medical attention and physical therapy. He also cited lost wages and loss of enjoyment of life.
Americans for Prosperity opens HQ in Sundance
SUNDANCE — Sundance will soon play host to the headquarters of the newest chapter of Americans for Prosperity (AFP), a grassroots political advocacy group that will now have a presence in 36 states.
Heading up the Wyoming chapter as its new state director will be Tyler Lindholm, who says he is thrilled to be following up the success of making Sundance the smallest town in America to host a congressional office with the creation of a state headquarters for a national nonprofit organization.
Formerly the state representative for Crook County, Lindholm has since served as the state director for U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis.
AFP was founded in 2004 as a conservative advocacy group with a mission to advocate for long-term solutions for the country’s biggest problems that prevent people from realizing their potential — from unsustainable government spending to a broken immigration system and a rigged economy. Its core goals are to promote free markets, individual liberty and limited government.
AFP-Wyoming was slated to officially open for business on Jan. 17. Lindholm said he is still looking for a location for the headquarters – as long as it’s in Sundance, he said.
“I am thrilled to lead AFP’s Wyoming chapter as we work to cut regulation and expand access to economic opportunity across our state,” said Lindholm in a news release announcing his new role.
Lindholm can be reached via media@afphq.org or 307-282-0968.