EPA: Dyno Nobel resolves emergency release violations
CHEYENNE — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced Wednesday an Emergency Planning and Community Right-to-Know Act settlement with Dyno Nobel Inc., resolving alleged violations at the company’s ammonium nitrate production facility in Cheyenne.
Under the terms of a Consent Agreement and Final Order filed in November, the company has paid a $20,352 penalty to address EPA’s allegations that it failed to comply with requirements to notify the local emergency planning committee about past hazardous chemical releases at their facility at 8305 Otto Road.
“Facilities that store hazardous materials like anhydrous ammonia have an obligation to follow regulations designed to protect our communities and environment from potentially catastrophic consequences of accidents,” said Suzanne Bohan, director of EPA Region 8’s Enforcement and Compliance Assurance Division, in a news release. “Failure to comply with the law puts first responders and members of the surrounding community in harm’s way.”
EPA conducted an inspection at the facility and found the company failed to submit required written notifications of anhydrous ammonia releases to the Laramie County Emergency Management Agency on two separate occasions, in violation of EPCRA requirements.
Although Dyno Nobel did provide immediate notification to the local agency about the occurrence of each of these events, as required by EPCRA, the company failed to provide the required written follow-up notifications to specify any actions taken to address and contain a release and specifically identify any known or anticipated health risks associated with the release.
Dyno Nobel’s Cheyenne facility is subject to EPCRA chemical emergency release notification regulations because it produces and stores anhydrous ammonia, which qualifies as an “extremely hazardous substance” under EPCRA, according to the EPA news release.
Airport yearly enplanements steady despite loss of Delta Airlines
CODY — Despite the exodus of Delta Airlines from Cody, enplanements at Yellowstone Regional Airport in 2022 were consistent with 2021 numbers.
YRA Director Aaron Buck reported 37,637 enplanements in 2022 during the Jan. 11 board meeting. This is 291 more than the 2021 total.
“Even without Delta, we were able to retain pretty much the same amount of passengers,” he said.
Buck noted the airport’s enplanement numbers were helped by the fact that the Jackson Hole Airport’s runway was closed from April 11 to June 27 for runway reconstruction. YRA offered extra flights during this time, he said.
As usual, the summer season brought the most enplanements to YRA, with June 2022 bringing a high of 4,500, according to the report Buck provided to board members. It was closely followed by May with 4,356. February brought the fewest monthly enplanements, with only 2,044.
However, February also brought the largest year-to-year increase in monthly enplanements, with a 146% increase from just 830 in February of 2021.
July brought the largest year-to-year decrease in monthly enplanements, with numbers dropping nearly 41% from 6,275 in 2021 to 3,734 in 2022.
The airport’s 2022 enplanement numbers are impressive considering there is only one commercial air provider this year, Buck said. While United Express continues to offer daily flights out of YRA, Delta Connection is no longer providing service.
In 2021, Delta Connection accounted for 5,363 enplanements.
Delta announced it would not be returning to YRA in late 2021. The airline informed Buck that not enough business clientele traveled to YRA, and business clientele provided Delta a better margin of profit than the leisure market.
Buck has said YRA is actively pursuing the return of Delta Airlines to the airport as soon as the summer of 2023.
School superintendent starts video series for transparency
POWELL — Park County School District 1 Superintendent Jay Curtis recently posted a video to the PCSD1 Facebook page updating the public on student and teacher recognitions, current work within the district, misunderstandings and rumors.
The video was the first of many that Curtis said he will be posting in an effort to improve district communication with the public.
Notably, Curtis addressed a persistent rumor that the school district had installed litter boxes in the schools for students who identify as animals. He said the school has done no such thing.
From Wyoming News Exchange