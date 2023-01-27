New terminal to be named after Coe
CODY — The terminal of Yellowstone Regional Airport officially has a name — one that pays tribute to a longtime advocate of local air service.
The airport board voted unanimously to name the terminal the “Senator Hank Coe Terminal” during its Jan. 11 meeting, almost two years after the idea was first introduced to the board by Cody Mayor Matt Hall and Park County Commissioner Lee Livingston in April 2021.
The terminal at YRA had no prior designation. The general aviation terminal was named after historic Cody aviator Elmer Faust in 1992, and this terminal is still named in his honor.
Sen. Coe, who died in January 2021, was an avid supporter of air service in Cody. Former county commissioner, and Coe’s longtime friend, Joe Tilden told the airport board the senator had “done more for commercial aviation in the state of Wyoming — and in particular Cody, Wyoming — than anyone else I know of.”
Coe was a founding member of the Cody-Yellowstone Air Improvement Resources organization, an advocacy group for Yellowstone Regional Airport. He would travel across the country to lobby for YRA in front of airline executives, petitioning for more flights and days of air service to and from Cody.
“The fact that we have our current air service … is because of Hank,” Coe’s colleague Rep. Sandy Newsome, R-Cody, had told the Enterprise at the time of his passing.
Man dies from rollover accident east of Fort Laramie
TORRINGTON — A man has died following a vehicle rollover east of Fort Laramie at 8:46 a.m. on Jan. 18 off of Wyoming Highway 26, near milepost 29.5.
According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, Maurice E. Jepson, 84, died after succumbing to injuries sustained from a rollover of his 2020 Kubota RTV-XG850 utility-type vehicle.
Jepson was a resident of Fort Laramie and was driving westbound on the service road adjacent to the Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad track when his UTV collided with the gravel and overturned.
Jepson was moving cattle along the service road when he failed to notice the mound of gravel on the roadway. He was not wearing a seatbelt.
According to the release from WHP, “Driver inattention is being investigated as a possible contributing factor.”
Woman dies in four-vehicle crash
GILLETTE — A four-vehicle crash the morning of Jan. 23 on Wyoming Highway 59 ended with one woman dead and injuries to three other drivers.
At about 7 a.m., a 32-year-old woman later identified as Laura D. Kenway, of Moorcroft, was driving south on the highway when the icy road conditions caused her to lose control of her Ford Ranger pickup truck and cross into the north lanes, said Wyoming Highway Patrol Lt. Dwayne Hunt.
Her vehicle first hit a Dodge Ram, driven by a 54-year-old woman and then a GMC Arcadia, driven by a 60-year-old woman. Kenway's vehicle also hit a Ford Explorer that was traveling north.
Hunt said that sometime during the collisions, Kenway was ejected from her Ford Ranger because she was not wearing a seat belt.
Deputy Chief of Police Brent Wasson said that when officers arrived, they found Kenway lying on the highway unresponsive. She was taken to the hospital.
Kenway was pronounced dead at the hospital at about 8:30 a.m., Coroner Paul Wallem said. The cause of death is from injuries sustained in the crash but Wallem said he is still investigating exactly what caused her death.
Wasson said all drivers in the crash were injured, and traffic on the highway was rerouted from the time of the call until about 3 p.m.
Hunt said that icy road conditions, speed too fast for conditions and possible driver inattention caused the crash.
Teton Village could get bigger cell towers
JACKSON (WNE) — Planning commissioners voted unanimously on Jan. 23 to recommend that Teton County approve the addition of two new cellular communication antennas in Teton Village that would exceed former height restrictions.
The proposal, put forward by Coal Creek Consulting on behalf of T-Mobile, would expand a rooftop wireless facility on Hotel Terra.
The maximum height allowance was 66.5 feet, but the company is asking to increase the height to 70 feet, 8 inches.
The existing facility would be removed, and three new groupings of two antennas would be installed, if approved by the Teton County Board of County Commissioners.
“I’m not sure if it will be 5G yet, but at some point, probably,” Declan Murphy, Coal Creek’s representative, told planning commissioners at the meeting. “In this vicinity of the hotel the traffic is quite high and demand for data is only going one way.”
The volunteer commission, which makes recommendations to the elected county board, voted to grant a variance from the design guidelines of the Teton Village Master Plan. Alex Muromcew supported the proposal as “important to public safety and the overall economy.”
He also hopes to see “further upgrades” because he said the cell service where he lives isn’t great.
AARP COVID dashboard shows improvement in nursing homes
SHERIDAN — The latest edition of the AARP COVID-19 dashboard showed substantial improvement in staff and resident cases of COVID-19 inside the state’s nursing homes over the four-week period ending Dec. 18, 2022.
Wyoming’s nursing home COVID-19 resident ratio for that period was 7.27 cases per 100 residents, which is the eighth highest in the nation and up from November’s rate of 6.7 cases per 100 residents.
Wyoming’s nursing home staff case rate was just over the national average at 4.8 confirmed cases per 100 residents. That led to 51% of Wyoming nursing homes self-reporting staff shortages.
The good news is Wyoming’s rate of nursing home resident deaths due to COVID-19 dropped to .05 per 100 residents, placing Wyoming 11th in the nation and well under the national average of .10 deaths per 100 residents.
That is a big change from the November stats, which listed Wyoming as having the highest number of nursing home resident deaths attributed to COVID-19 with .33 deaths per 100 residents or six deaths total among nursing home residents.
Wyoming wasn’t alone in seeing its COVID-19 rates increase. Going into winter, COVID-19 cases and deaths across the nation rose for the second consecutive month, while vaccination rates remain stalled.
As of mid-December, more than three months since the shots became available, fewer than half of nursing home residents (47%) and less than one-quarter of health care staff (22%) were up to date on COVID-19 vaccinations.
Wyoming’s nursing home residents are up to date with their COVID-19 vaccines at a rate higher (60.8%) than the national average of 47.5%. Wyoming nursing home staff is vaccinated at a rate of 23.1%.
From Wyoming News Exchange