Jackson students to rally in support of equality
JACKSON — In a small study room last week at Teton County Library a handful of students gathered. They have been writing to their state leaders and talking to their parents, and are planning to rally in public against proposed state laws under consideration by the Wyoming Legislature.
The students are organizing a protest and rally Saturday, Feb. 11, on the Town Square to show support for their friends and community members who they say could be hurt by several bills being debated in Cheyenne. The event is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.
The bills would govern the way teachers are able to teach gender identity and sex orientation, address whether transgender students can participate in interscholastic sports and prevent minors from obtaining gender-affirming care.
“We just want our community to be a better place for LGBTQ kids,” said Jack, a middle school student.
The students organized a small rally last March as state lawmakers drafted a bill that would have prevented transgender students from participating in sports. That bill failed, but Jack and his peers gained the understanding that participating in the government process was powerful, and a little scary.
Jack said some people reached out to him on social media after last year’s event and had some angry things to say about why he was protesting. But he said more students seem interested in learning how to have a voice in the government process, especially when they are the ones on the receiving end of potential impacts to their lives.
Sky and Fiona agree. They are working with Jack to help organize the Feb. 11 event.
“We’re not different people. We are just people,” said Sky, another middle school student. “There’s nothing else. We’re all just people.”
Supreme Court denies county's appeal on horse racing issue
GILLETTE — The Campbell County Commission overstepped its authority with a horse racing resolution that essentially gave 307 Horse Racing exclusive rights to off-track betting in the county and forced the closure of several businesses.
This is according to the Wyoming Supreme Court, which on Tuesday, Jan. 31, sided with the district judge who ruled the 2021 resolution overstepped the commissioners’ boundaries.
In March 2022, District Judge F. Scott Peasley of Douglas ruled that the commissioners exceeded their authority by passing a resolution that gave the live horse racing operator control over off-track betting and simulcasting in the county.
No specific company was named in the resolution, which was written by Commissioner Colleen Faber, but 307 Horse Racing had signed an exclusive five-year contract with Cam-plex to do live horse racing.
When the resolution passed, 307 Horse Racing became the only operator that could provide off-track betting in Campbell County.
At the end of June, the county appealed to the Supreme Court, arguing that the commissioners had the authority to restrict off-track betting in Campbell County and to revoke prior approvals that didn’t conform to these restrictions.
The resolution essentially forced Wyoming Horse Racing and Wyoming Downs to close down their off-track betting locations in Gillette. They remained close for several months, reopening only when Peasley decided the resolution had no power as long as the litigation was pending.
“The County has no permitting authority under these provisions and nothing in this statutory language authorizes Campbell County to revoke an approval after the Gaming Commission has issued the permits and authorized simulcasting,” the Supreme Court wrote.
Barrasso, Lummis introduce bills to safeguard Second Amendment rights
CHEYENNE — Citing their commitment to defending the Second Amendment rights of Wyoming residents, U.S. Sens. John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis, both R-Wyo., joined their colleagues in introducing three bills on Wednesday: the Stop Harassing Owners of Rifles Today (SHORT) Act, the Constitutional Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act, and a Congressional Review Act resolution to fight back against the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives’ recently announced federal registry for firearms with stabilizing braces.
“Every day, people across Wyoming responsibly use their Second Amendment rights to keep and bear arms. President Biden’s unconstitutional rule threatens to turn law-abiding citizens into criminals,” Barrasso said in a news release. “We must stop the administration from imposing the largest government-initiated gun registration and confiscation program in history.”
“People in Wyoming responsibly wield firearms to protect and provide for their families, and they should be allowed to continue to do so,” Lummis added. “This suite of bills pushes back on the far-left’s attempts to chip away at our Second Amendment rights, and I’m proud to join Senator Barrasso in continuing our efforts to ensure responsible Wyoming gun owners are protected.”
The Congressional Review Act would push back on the recently released ATF rule increasing requirements for the use of pistol braces.
Likewise, the SHORT Act rolls back a new ATF rule that bars Americans with disabilities from using pistol braces. With this announcement, the ATF will now classify short-barreled AR rifles and similar firearms as pistols.
AR-style firearms are used by roughly 60% of hunters and remain among the most popular firearm in Wyoming.
The Constitutional Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act would allow law-abiding gun owners with concealed carry permits in their own states to continue to lawfully carry their weapons in other states with concealed carry laws.
Teton County coroner in court for barking dogs — again
JACKSON — Teton County Coroner and hospital board member Dr. Brent Blue is back in court over doggie discord.
A breach of peace citation filed in Teton County Circuit Court said this was the 57th complaint against Blue for barking dogs since 2010. Wilson neighbors say Blue’s dogs have been disturbing the peace for nearly 30 years.
In his appearance in court Thursday, Feb. 2, Blue pleaded not guilty through his lawyer, Richard Mulligan.
In a phone call with the Jackson Hole Daily, Blue reiterated that he pleaded not guilty and said, “I don’t know if it was my dogs.”
Blue said he plans to fight the charges.
The acrimony is not new for the neighbors or for the court. Blue pleaded guilty in May 2018 in circuit court to one count of breach of peace after neighbors claimed his dogs were outside barking continuously for hours.
Blue was sentenced to six months of unsupervised probation and ordered by Judge James Radda to do 50 hours of community service. As part of the 2018 plea agreement, Blue agreed to control his dogs and make sure they weren’t “outside barking for hours at a time.”
Michael Mellick, Blue’s closest neighbor, is listed as the complainant on the most recent citation. It’s not Mellick’s first time appealing to the court.
He spoke at Blue’s 2018 sentencing, saying that he just wants to live in peace and that Blue refused to do anything about the issue.
At Blue’s 2018 sentencing, Mellick said the dogs are aggressive and are constantly on his property growling at him and defecating in his yard.
From Wyoming News Exchange