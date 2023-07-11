WYDOT awarded federal grant for I-25/I-80 interchange
CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Department of Transportation is the recipient of a 2023 Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity discretionary grant to help fund the redesign of the Interstate 80/Interstate 25 interchange in Cheyenne.
“This is the third time we’ve applied for federal grant funding for this interchange, so we are thrilled to have the chance to move forward,” Keith Fulton, WYDOT assistant chief engineer of engineering and planning, said in a news release.
The $13 million grant will help fund the final design work for a new interchange configuration, where the two busy interstates meet.
“The current cloverleaf design is obsolete, and the sharp, tight curves, paired with vehicle weaving, and insufficient acceleration and deceleration lanes can create issues for freight and other traffic movement,” Fulton said in the release.
The RAISE grant does not fund any construction work, but Fulton explained that design work is crucial before any shovels can hit the dirt.
“Once we have a final design, we can better estimate construction costs and possible phasing of projects,” he said.
Kids discover fossils, formations through Science Kids class
SHERIDAN — Science Kids transported youth millions of years into the past with its “Mineral Miners and Fossil Finders” class last week.
The class centered around various topics in geology and paleontology and was geared toward children ages 12-14 years old. A similar version of the class designed for younger children took place in June.
The goal of Science Kids is to give children hands-on educational opportunities outside of a traditional classroom.
The Mineral Miners and Fossil Finders program allows students to explore the history and geological features of the Bighorn Mountains through various field trips to sites such as the Museum of Discovery at Sheridan College, Dayton Mercantile and a petrified forest. They also get the chance to do preparation work on fish fossils, pan for gold and make a cast of a dinosaur jaw bone.
Dave Nicolarsen, a geologist who has also been involved with the curation of dinosaur displays at the Museum of Discovery, instructs the class.
Nicolarsen said Sheridan County’s natural landscape and geological features make it an ideal place for young scientists to rock out.
“The whole area has been uplifted and eroded away over the last 65 million years. We see some of the basic rock formations that are normally way down deep in the ground, so we get to look at those,” Nicolarsen said. “A lot of other states don’t have these types of deposits that are actually showing on the surface.”
He said over the course of the class, students learn to use various pieces of archaeological equipment, grow in technical skills and improve their critical thinking abilities.
Colorado man dies, bus driver airlifted after crash
GILLETTE — A 25-year-old Colorado man died and a bus driver was airlifted for treatment after a head-on crash the morning of Sunday, July 10, south of Wright.
Campbell County Coroner Paul Wallem said Nicholas Finnian Mahoney, of Littleton, Colorado, died instantly at the scene.
Sheriff Scott Matheny said the Sheriff’s Office began receiving “numerous” 911 calls at about 7:30 a.m. for a pickup versus passenger bus accident on Highway 59 south of Cosner Road.
He said Mahoney was driving north on the highway in a 2018 gray Ford F-150 when he crossed the double yellow lines and hit a southbound mine passenger bus.
Mahoney had chest and head injuries and was removed from the truck, Wallem said. The driver, age unknown, of the Dakota Bus Service passenger bus was taken to a hospital for treatment by helicopter.
Matheny said there were no other notable injuries to bus passengers.
Rod Orullian, a truck driver who often drives on Highway 59, approached the aftermath shortly after the crash. He saw about six or seven bus passengers trying to get out of the bus through the side windows, while emergency responders worked to take the bus driver out of the vehicle.
Orullian said bus passengers weren't able to get out through the regular doors. The bus hadn’t tipped over but it had gone about 600-700 yards through a field off of the road. Orullian said he was at the crash site for about two hours before the debris was cleared and the road was reopened.
Realtors: Evanston home market is hot
KEMMERER — According to local realtors, Evanston houses are selling in spite of recent years’ economic difficulties.
“Even with high interest rates, the Evanston market is still hot,” Evanston Coldwell Banker owner and Realtor Britany Erickson told the Herald.
Buyers, she said, are moving from Utah, as commuting distances to Park City, Heber, Coalville and Ogden, Utah, are short.
RE/MAX Results Realty owner Mike Eastman said the supply of homes is low, with 34 active listings in Evanston. Inventory of homes will remain low in the near future, according to Erickson.
In this environment, she expects home prices will continue to increase due to high demand and low supply.
“I am also seeing foreclosures that had previously been in moratorium during COVID being released to sell,” she said, “which normally would have an effect on the market but has not.” Due to low inventory, Erickson has noticed multiple offers on these properties, leading to an increase in prices.
Eastman said the prices have reached record highs as the market becomes very competitive. Interest rates are high, he said, and prices will remain stable until inventory rises to meet demand.
Those in search of a home should keep a few things in mind, according to the Realtors. Erickson said buyers should find a good agent with a good understanding of the market and financing.
“They should be experienced in all aspects to help navigate this very volatile, unpredictable real estate market,” she said, adding that she always recommends a home inspection and a good lender.
Eastman recommended adjusting expectations.
“Buyers should carefully define the difference between wants and needs,” he said, “and be willing to sacrifice items on their wish lists that aren’t necessary to daily life.”
He said buyers should search beyond a single neighborhood, perhaps viewing options they had not considered previously.
