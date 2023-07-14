LCSD1 offers incentives for new special education teachers
CHEYENNE — Laramie County School District 1 is offering a $5,000 stipend for new special education teachers hired for the 2023-24 school year. The incentive is also available for teachers who are currently working for the district but wish to transition into the special education program.
The stipend will be paid to hired staff in four equal payments, as long as the staff member remains active in the position for the entire school year.
Additionally, current LCSD1 licensed teachers interested in earning their master’s degree in special education can apply to get two-thirds of their tuition cost covered by the district (up to $10,000). Interested teachers must enroll in a pre-approved university program and apply to PTSB for an exception authorization.The tuition will be reimbursed within 30 days of completing the required documentation and application.
Applicants must apply and be hired as a special education teacher in LCSD1 and continue working as a special education teacher for at least two years after earning their master’s degree. Some individuals might qualify to receive both incentives.
Finally, the district is offering to pay two-thirds of the tuition cost to current LCSD1 special education teachers who would like to complete a pre-approved special education certification program in high-needs areas (up to $5,000).
Interested individuals, including teaching staff currently employed by the district, must apply through the Human Resources tab on the LCSD1 website at laramie1.org.
Weatherby offers new Model 307 rifles to rodeo winners
SHERIDAN — For the first time in Sheridan WYO Rodeo history, the 10 rodeo event winners will be presented not with belt buckles as prizes, but Weatherby’s new Model 307 rifle, according to Zane Garstad, executive director of the Sheridan WYO Rodeo.
The Model 307 rifle is Weatherby’s first new rifle action in more than 50 years and represents the company’s home in Wyoming.
The Model 307 makes an eye-catching rodeo prize, pays homage to the state of Wyoming and signifies the beginning of a strong working relationship with the Sheridan WYO Rodeo, said Luke Thorkildsen, vice president of sales, marketing and product development at Weatherby.
“When all of us first moved here, people talked about the rodeo like it was a huge, huge deal. Not being from here, I didn’t originally understand what that meant. Then I went the first time before we were sponsors, I was like, ‘Holy cow.’ There’s so much pride both in Sheridan and Wyoming and it’s just an awesome event,” Thorkildsen said. “We want to be a part of supporting the local community and also just a greater scale of the WYO Rodeo. It goes way beyond Sheridan, so it was a perfect event for us to impart and give back to the community.”
According to Garstad, the 10 rodeo event winners will be able to select which Model 307 rifle they would like based on 12 different available calibers, making each rifle unique to each winner.
State releases Wyoming Insight business, energy report for June
CHEYENNE — The June 2023 issue of the Wyoming Insight is available at the state of Wyoming’s Economic Analysis Division website at eadiv.state.wy.us/.
The Wyoming Insight serves as an energy index and business indicators report for the state.
Highlights from this month’s issue include the following:
• Oil prices decrease slightly; natural gas prices stay around $2/MMBtu.
“The West Texas Intermediate monthly average price for crude oil was $70.25 per bbl. in June,” said Dylan Bainer, principal economist for the state’s Economic Analysis Division.
Average active oil rigs were 16 in June, and the conventional gas rig count was two. A year ago, there were 17 oil rigs and three conventional gas rigs.
The June 2023 natural gas price at the Opal Hub averaged $2.12 per million British thermal units (MMBtu), $0.23 higher than the May 2023 average.The Henry Hub natural gas price averaged $2.19/MMBtu in June, $0.05 higher than last month.
• Mining sector sales and use tax revenues continue to improve.
“June sales (and) use tax collections from the mining sector were up $1.9 million (+24.0%) year-over-year,” Bainer said. This is the 22nd consecutive month mining sector collections have increased year-over-year. Total collections were $75.6 million, $6.4 million (+9.2%) more than June last year.
• Oil and gas employment is still down big compared to pre-pandemic levels, but slowly improving.
“Oil and gas employment in the state numbered 9,100 jobs in May 2023, 700 more than May last year,” said Bainer. Before the COVID19 pandemic started to have a large impact on the economy in April 2020, oil and gas employment in the state numbered nearly 12,000 jobs.
• Mining employment is still down compared to pre-pandemic levels.
“Relative to February 2020 (before the pandemic hit the labor market in March 2020), total employment has returned to pre-COVID levels, but employment in the mining sector has still not fully recovered,” said Bainer.
Compared to February 2020, employment in the mining sector in May 2023 was down 2,700 jobs.
Lovell schools add honesty clause to existing drug policy
LOVELL — Big Horn County School District 2 has approved changes to their substance abuse policy, adding penalties if a student is found to be dishonest during questioning.
Known informally as the party rule, the extracurricular substance abuse policy establishes consequences for when a student partakes in an illicit substance outside of school grounds. Two major changes were made to the policy during the board’s regular meeting on Monday, July 10.
The first, called the honesty clause, doubles the penalties if a student does not confess to their use of substances outside of school walls before a drug test.
“If a student is honest when confronted by a school official with a violation, the consequences shall be as set forth in these guidelines. If a student denies involvement and conclusive evidence of guilt is determined by the administrator at a later date, then the suspension shall be doubled for the first and second offenses,” the new addition reads.
The second addition to the policy relaxes a penalty, strictly defining an event as one day of activity. The added language specifically addresses how tournaments will be handled in the case of student suspension.
“In the case of a tournament/meet, each day of that specific tournament will count as one event toward their suspension,” the proposed policy change reads. “If a participant will miss the first day of the tournament due to a suspension, they may not participate in the remainder of the tournament.”
Bat Festival coming to Devils Tower
SUNDANCE — On Saturday, July 22, the National Park Service and Devils Tower Natural History Association will host the Annual Bat Festival in the picnic area of the monument from noon to 10 p.m.
This festival will include presentations and fun educational activities all about the amazing nighttime resident of Devils Tower/Bear Lodge: the bat.
There will be an interactive inflatable cave, movie screenings, demonstrations on building bat roosts, information booths, costume contests, crafts, games, activities for kids and special guest presenters.
In addition, park staff will offer bat listening walks during the evening hours. These walks include using special detectors to listen to echolocation calls as bats fly overhead.
The Bear Lodge/Devils Tower is home to 11 bat species.
One of them, the northern long-eared bat, is currently listed as endangered and faces extinction due to the range-wide impacts of white-nose syndrome, a deadly disease among bats across the continent.
“Here at Devils Tower, we hope that the festival gives visitors a fun and unique opportunity to learn about bats, why they are important to the ecosystem, and the challenges they are facing in today’s world,” said Caralie Brewer, a Biological Science Technician and Bat Management Lead. “Since the discovery of white-nose syndrome at the Tower, we would like to continue to educate the public on this disease, bats, and why they are essential to the monument, the community and agriculture.”
The Bear Lodge Bat Festival is a partnered event with support from Devils Tower Natural History Association. For your preparation and safety for this outdoor festival, please bring a flashlight and dress in layers in case of dynamic weather.
From Wyoming News Exchange