Childcare grant for Western students extended
ROCK SPRINGS — Western Wyoming Community College (Western) and the Wyoming Department of Family Services (DFS) recently announced that current students who are parents are still eligible to receive a childcare grant of up to $6,000 for the 2023-2024 academic year.
Funding for this extended grant is limited.
This is a one-time opportunity aimed at parents and guardians of children between six weeks old through preschool.
Students enrolled in a Western degree, credit diploma or certificate program for fall 2023 and/or spring 2024 are eligible to receive the grant. All class formats (e.g.online,hybrid and in-person) are accepted as long as one or more of the following experiences in childcare costs apply: underemployed, unemployed, reduced college course load, reduced credits earned in prior academic term, risk of reduced credits in the upcoming academic term and childcare costs that prohibit education.
In 1975, the college was established as the first in Wyoming to provide a childcare center on campus to help student-parents succeed in their academic pursuits.
The Western Children’s Center can provide care and educational experiences for up to 100 children and student- parents save on average $687 per month in childcare (westernwyoming.edu/childcare). Recently, the WCC dropped the requirement of student-parents to be on campus while their children are in the center, allowing more flexibility for online learners.
This grant is not limited to WCC but can be applied to various childcare facilities that meet grant criteria such as homecare and other childcare businesses. This opportunity applies to Western’s service area of Sweetwater, Carbon, Lincoln, Sublette and Unita counties.
For more information on the childcare grant, visit westernwyoming.edu/childcaregrant or contact the Financial Aid Department at mustangcentral@westernwyoming.edu.
Woman gored by bison in Yellowstone National Park
JACKSON — A bison gored a 47-year-old woman the morning of Monday, July 17, in Yellowstone National Park, the first time this year that a visitor has encountered the large ungulate’s horns in America’s first national park.
The woman sustained “significant injuries to her chest and abdomen” and was transported by helicopter to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, according to Yellowstone officials in a Monday afternoon news release.
The woman was walking in a field in front of the Lake Lodge Cabins, located on the northern tip of Yellowstone Lake, when she and her companion saw two bison, park officials said. When the walkers saw the animals, they turned to walk away from the bison. One of the animals charged and gored the woman.
Yellowstone officials said they didn’t know how close the woman and her companion were to the bison when it charged.
“This incident remains under investigation, and there is no additional information to share, including the woman’s condition,” officials wrote in the release.
In Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Park, regulations require visitors to stay more than 25 yards away from large animals, including bison, and more than 100 yards away from large carnivores, including bears and wolves.
That’s because animals in both parks are wild and can be dangerous when approached by humans.
Bison, in particular, can become agitated quickly during mating season, also known as the “rut,” which runs from mid-July to mid-August.
Cody mayor works to calm controversy as temple discussion delayed again
CODY — Components for the Cody temple proposed by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have been confirmed by local LDS leaders to be stacked behind the Y-Tex building on Big Horn Avenue.
The modules appeared at least a month before the LDS submitted its site plan application to locate the temple off Skyline Drive in May, said Terry Skinner, a member of the Protect Our Cody Neighborhoods group that opposes the temple’s proposed site.
Several issues related to the Cody temple — including a special exemption application related to the building’s height, a conditional use permit and a commercial site plan — were on the agenda of the city’s July 11 Planning and Zoning Board meeting, but the applicant requested a postponement, board chair Carson Rowley said.
Rowley anticipates the issues will be discussed at the board’s July 25 meeting.
In the meantime, due to the controversy that’s developed over the proposed location, Cody Mayor Matt Hall last week convened a meeting with representatives of Skinner’s group and the LDS project manager “to start a dialogue,” he said.
“It was a good conversation, everyone articulated their positions,” Hall said. “The next step is up to them.”
Hall added that everyone is concerned about “the narrative getting churned” and how the temple discussion “is dividing the community.” He’s hoping to repair it.
“I’m quite concerned about the community and the health of the community,” he said.
Something may come of Hall’s effort, Skinner said July 17, yet he noted that the whole issue should have been addressed sooner.
The City Planning and Zoning Board first discussed the temple’s applications in a June 15 meeting, and decisions have been tabled and postponed on several occasions.
