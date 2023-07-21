Series of rear-endings bungles traffic on Teton Pass

JACKSON — Traffic on Teton Pass slowed to a crawl the morning of Thursday, July 20, after Wyoming Highway Patrol responded to a series of rear-endings and continued at a sluggish pace due to congestion at the Snake River Bridge construction area.

