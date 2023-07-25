Sheridan WYO Rodeo sells out, pays record prize money
SHERIDAN — The 2023 Sheridan WYO Rodeo set records for ticket sales and event payouts.
While the 2022 Sheridan WYO Rodeo came close to selling out each night, this year was the first time it actually happened. The WYO Board of Directors reported a total of 24,807 tickets sold for the four day event, which is an increase of 2% from last year’s total. Initially, though, ticket sales were down.
“I think the weather probably slowed people down a little bit in buying their tickets, but once rodeo got here everybody caught the fever, then we sold out,” Garstad said. “We were so excited about that.”
The purse was at a record amount this year, as well. Payouts for rodeo events totaled $397,671, an increase of about 11% from last year; the World Champion Indian Relay Race prize money totaled $86,000, an increase of about 19% from last year.
Sheridan WYO Rodeo Executive Director Zane Garstad said the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association and the Cowboy Channel helped increase the prize money this year. The Cowboy Channel now pays rodeos to broadcast the events and the PRCA adds funds to purse sizes. The WYO board also contributed an additional $2,000 for each event this year, increasing the WYO’s contribution to $17,000 for each event.
While in years prior the Sheridan WYO Rodeo hosted junior events, this was the first year youth rodeo-specific events were held. They were a hit.
“I knew what was going to happen with the crowd,” Garstad said. “Hearing that crowd roar for those kids, and they’re local rodeo athletes, makes it even more special.”
Climbing death on the Grand Teton follows wet, icy alpine summer
JACKSON — Braydan Paul DuRee, 40, of Kuna, Idaho, died in a climbing accident on Thursday, July 20, in Grand Teton National Park.
DuRee’s death occurred on the Owen-Spalding route, the most popular ascent of the Grand Teton. Why, exactly, he fell is unclear. But the accident comes after a particularly snowy year that deposited long-lasting snowfields above some of the regularly climbed formations on the route. As the snow has melted, it has dripped water into the chimneys, making them wet, at times, during the day — and coating them with verglas, or a thin layer of ice, in the early hours of morning.
“There’s still enough snow above the Owen Chimney and a few spots on the O-S that it’s providing water and melting material during the day,” said Exum Mountain Guide Jessica Baker. “It’s freezing at night and it’s verglas in the morning.”
That’s changing, Baker said, and the mountain is trending toward more ice-free summer conditions. But when trail runners have called to ask if the route is snow-free, Baker has said “not fully.” Runners often ascend the exposed route without ropes.
DuRee was ascending the Owen Chimney, one of the hardest parts of the Owen-Spalding route, when he fell around 11:35 a.m. Thursday.
The climber fell between 20-50 feet, suffered significant injuries and was pronounced dead when the Jenny Lake Rangers, Grand Teton’s climbing rangers, arrived on scene.
Grand Teton spokesman C.J. Adams said DuRee was wearing a helmet and using a rope.
DuRee was with a private party, and leading the route when he fell.
Nine school districts to participate in RIDE pilot
CASPER — Some Wyoming school districts will soon see the first fruits of a statewide effort to rethink the public K-12 education system.
Gov. Mark Gordon’s office announced on July 19 that nine Wyoming school districts will participate in a pilot program beginning later this summer that aims to focus on more competency-based and student-centered learning.
This initial pilot emerged from recommendations that came out of Gordon’s Reimagining and Innovating the Delivery of Education (RIDE) Advisory Group, which was tasked with making recommendations to improve Wyoming’s K-12 education amid funding concerns and workforce changes.
The advisory group traveled around the state last year gathering feedback from communities about changes they wanted to see in K-12 education.
The University of Wyoming’s College of Education, the State Board of Education and the Wyoming Department of Education have also been involved in efforts to move toward competency-based education.
Seventeen schools applied for the pilot program.
Wyoming’s Future of Learning — a state coalition made of Gordon’s office, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Megan Degenfelder, the Wyoming Department of Education, the State Board of Education and the University of Wyoming College of Education — voted unanimously to choose the nine districts.
Those districts include Albany 1, Converse 1, Laramie 1, Lincoln 1, Park 6, Park 16, Sweetwater 2, Teton 1 and Weston 7, encompassing urban and rural communities and providing statewide representation, the statement says.
Under the pilot, school districts and students will focus on subject mastery rather than test scores or classroom time. Students will have more ability to customize their learning. Experiences outside of the classroom and demonstrated knowledge and skills will have more emphasis.
The pilot will have four areas of focus: competency-based learning, flexible pathways, personalized learning and student choice.
Participating districts will have diverse approaches to these focuses meant to align with their particular communities.
Two men die in separate Campbell County crashes
GILLETTE — Two men died on Friday, July 21, after they were involved in separate crashes in Campbell County.
At about 1:45 p.m., deputies responded to an automated iPhone call saying the owner of the phone was in a serious crash, Sheriff Scott Matheny said. Deputies went to the crash on Interstate 90 near the Rozet exit where Wyoming Highway Patrol had taken over the investigation.
A 77-year-old man and his wife and son were all taken to Campbell County Memorial Hospital with injuries, Matheny said.
The 77-year-old, Haigui Sun, was pronounced dead at the hospital about an hour after the time of the crash, Campbell County Coroner Paul Wallem said. He said the man died of blunt force trauma.
Wyoming Highway Patrol Lt. Kyle McKay said a Toyota was driving east on the interstate when the 47-year-old man is suspected to have fallen asleep. The Toyota then went off the roadway and through a water-filled ditch, hitting the embankment on the other side. McKay said a 75-year-old woman and the driver also were taken to the hospital by ambulance.
Later that day, deputies went to the area of Shadow Hill Lane and Bozeman Way in Wright after reports of a man being ejected from his side-by-side vehicle at about 8 p.m. The man, Nicholas W. Fyffe, 54, of Wright, died instantly in the crash from head trauma, Wallem said.
Witnesses told deputies they saw Fyffe lose control of the Polaris RZR he was driving while turning. He wasn’t able to gain control of the vehicle and it rolled onto its left side. The man was not wearing a helmet or seat belt, Matheny said, and the main cause for the crash is allegedly the speed Fyffe was traveling.
Man killed in ATV accident
CODY — A 21-year-old Illinois man was killed July 14 on the North Fork after the ATV he was driving crashed, causing him to endure “fatal crush injuries,” according to a Park County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Ian Vilkama of Wheaton, Illinois, wrecked in a field at 3461 U.S. Highway 14/16/20 W. He was not wearing a helmet and suffered massive head trauma, which Park County Coroner Cody Gortmaker ruled as the cause of death, according to the release.
Vilkama had been ejected from a side-by-side ATV which subsequently rolled over onto his head and chest, causing “fatal crush injuries,” the release said.
Bystanders were able to remove the ATV from Vilkama and performed CPR on him, the release said.
At around 11 a.m. on July 14, Park County Dispatch initially received a 911 call reporting an ATV accident that had caused “serious injury,” the release said.
Cody Regional Health EMS and the Cody Fire Department responded to the scene along with the Park County Sheriff’s Office and Wyoming Highway Patrol, the release said.
When they arrived, resuscitation efforts were continued, but Vilkama succumbed to his injuries, the release said.
