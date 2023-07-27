Search underway for missing Worland woman
WORLAND — The Washakie County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing Worland woman. Sheriff Austin Brookwell said the sheriff’s office was informed at 8:59 p.m. on Saturday, July 22, that Breanna Mitchell, 28, was missing.
Searches have been conducted by Search and Rescue, family members, friends and volunteers on Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. Resources used include horses, Civil Air Patrol, private aircraft, Guardian Flight and a bloodhound from a volunteer from Fremont County.
Brookwell said Mitchell was first reported missing by her boyfriend, who told the sheriff’s office he received a text at 2 a.m. on July 22 that her vehicle, a black Ford Expedition, had gotten stuck in the Nowater area. The boyfriend said he looked all day for her but could not find her.
Search and Rescue located Mitchell’s vehicle on a road 2 miles off Nowater Trail on Sunday morning, but she was not in it. It has since been towed so law enforcement can search for any clues that might lead to Mitchell’s location.
“We have been unable to locate her, and her family has not been able to contact her either. We have pinged her phone, but according to Verizon, it is shut off,” Brookwell said.
He said in addition to the searches, deputies are conducting interviews and following leads and rumors.
Brookwell reported on Tuesday that a boot and a shirt were located, and the volunteer with the bloodhound had agreed to go out on Wednesday. He noted via social media that Mitchell is not in trouble with law enforcement and encouraged anyone who has seen or had contact with her since July 22 to contact the Washakie County Sheriff’s Office at 307-347-2242.
Roof fall highlights Wyoming workplace safety
JACKSON — A man working on a roof on a property near Astoria Hot Springs fell between 15 to 20 feet the morning of Tuesday, July 25.
Sgt. Jesse Willcox, of the Teton County Sheriff’s Office, said that the man was in stable enough condition to be taken to the hospital with “upper and mid extremity” injuries to his arm and waist. Willcox didn’t know where the man was from but said that he was in his 60s.
In 2022, a 42-year-old Colorado man was working for a Colorado Springs-based company when he fell 60 feet from a roof while working on the Cody House in Teton Village. Ricardo Miranda Hernandez was killed instantly.
Falls from heights are one of the leading causes of work-related death in the U.S., according to workplace safety inspectors.
Wyoming continues to lead the nation with the highest workplace fatality rate — 10.4 deaths per 100,000 workers based on the latest available data from 2021. This marks the second consecutive year Wyoming ranked first in workplace fatalities.
Tammy Johnson, director of the Wyoming AFL-CIO said that two weeks ago, the organization asked the Joint Appropriations Committee in Cheyenne to hire an occupational epidemiologist for the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services. Epidemiologists investigate and describe the determinants and distribution of disease, disability or health outcomes, sometimes developing preventative measures.
“We demand that Gov. Mark Gordon install an occupational epidemiologist to study why roofers are falling off roofs, why people who use transportation for work are getting killed and why our death rate continues to be highest in the nation,” she said.
Johnson also said that fines are too low to incentivize safe workplaces.
She is worried about talks at the state level of reducing regulation on the housing industry and what that will mean for the safety of workers.
Cheyenne teen dies in crash that results in death of two others
CHEYENNE — A Cheyenne teen was among three individuals killed in a car accident last week, according to Colorado State Patrol.
The crash happened after a collision with a parked car on July 18 on southbound Interstate 25 in Larimer County, Colorado.
Trooper Gabriel Moltrer, a public affairs official with the Colorado Patrol, said the collision occurred when the driver, an 18-year-old from Cheyenne, drifted onto the shoulder of the highway and collided with a parked car.
According to the Greeley Tribune, the driver was Eddie Vaca, who attended high school in Cheyenne. Vaca had two passengers from Greeley, Colorado.
When troopers arrived at the scene of the accident, all three of them had “fatal injuries,” Moltrer said. None of them, he said, was wearing a seat belt.
The passengers were William David Franklin Kitchell, 16, a high school student, and Jasiah Angel Salazar, 18, a graduate of Greeley Central High School, the Greeley Tribune also reported.
Moltrer added that no drug or alcohol use was suspected at this time.
Vaca was operating a Dodge Durango, headed southbound on I-25. A Peterbilt 567, described by troopers as a “heavy wrecker,” was parked with its lights on on the shoulder of the interstate. The collision took place near mile marker 290. Moltrer said all cars were on four wheels at the time of the accident.
He also said that no other people were injured in the wreck.
Wyoming signs, including incorrect highway marker, stolen
POWELL — After hearing from area residents that a couple of Beartooth Highway All American Road signs had been improperly printed, Wyoming Department of Transportation workers were quick to get replacement sign overlays printed.
WYDOT public relations specialist Cody Beers said as a worker went to replace the first sign, he found instead that the wooden post had been cut, the sign and top part of the post gone. “Somebody stole all three signs,” he said.
That included a sign with the words All and American reversed, as well as two signs on one post also on Wyoming Highway 296 — one saying Chief Joseph Scenic Highway and one Wyoming 296.
Now, all three signs will be replaced, Beers said, and it’s already cost the department roughly $3,000 in time and printing costs, with more costs to come as all three posts and actual signs, not just the overlays, will have to be replaced.
“We’ll have to reorder brand new signs, dig new holes, put new posts in,” he said.
Beers said a similar thing happened a few years before with flashing elk crossing signs between Cody and Meeteetse. They also appeared to have been sawed off and suspects, who were never found, carried away not just the signs but solar panels worth $1,500 each.
“When we put up steel posts that stopped,” Beers said.
Now he’s hoping area residents who have any information about who stole the signs will reach out to him with any information.
“These people from Cody were embarrassed by signs with typos,” he said. “Now the signs are stolen and gone, I wonder what they all think about that.”
Teton County commissioners expect record number of property tax appeals
JACKSON — Anticipating a record number of people attempting to challenge their property’s assessed value through a county hearing, Teton County commissioners are asking landowners to use the venue appropriately.
“In recent years we have had many landowners appeal their property taxes and not have any credible evidence that the county assessor had done something incorrect or unlawful,” they said in a letter.
Most of the time, attempts to appeal are from people misunderstanding the tax system, but they weigh heavily on county resources. Email or public comment is best if all a homeowner has is frustration with the system, the letter said.
Hearings for 130 appeals — down from 250 initial filings — are being scheduled for August, so far taking up all or part of 10 days. Each hearing requires at least three county commissioners, the county clerk and county assessor, in addition to the hiring of a court reporter and a hearing officer.
Last year saw less than half that number, at 60 appeals, though some landowners didn’t show up to their scheduled hearings. Just five years ago, appeals were regularly in the single digits, according to Assessor Melissa Shinkle. In 2018, state officials mandated that Teton County fix errors in its valuations, resulting in large tax spikes as the county came into compliance.
The upward trend in hearings has aligned with property tax rate increases that averaged 35% in both 2021 and 2022, up from typical single-digit-percent increases in pre-pandemic times, according to state data.
The success rate for getting the assessor to look a second time at a property is around 1%, Shinkle said. No landowner in her six years in the office has secured a refund, though a few have seen value adjustments.
From Wyoming News Exchange
