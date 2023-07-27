Search underway for missing Worland woman

WORLAND — The Washakie County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing Worland woman. Sheriff Austin Brookwell said the sheriff’s office was informed at 8:59 p.m. on Saturday, July 22, that Breanna Mitchell, 28, was missing.

