Search underway for missing Worland woman
WORLAND — The Washakie County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing Worland woman. Sheriff Austin Brookwell said the sheriff’s office was informed at 8:59 p.m. on Saturday, July 22, that Breanna Mitchell, 28, was missing.
Searches have been conducted by Search and Rescue, family members, friends and volunteers on Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. Resources used include horses, Civil Air Patrol, private aircraft, Guardian Flight and a bloodhound from a volunteer from Fremont County.
Brookwell said Mitchell was first reported missing by her boyfriend, who told the sheriff’s office he received a text at 2 a.m. on July 22 that her vehicle, a black Ford Expedition, had gotten stuck in the Nowater area. The boyfriend said he looked all day for her but could not find her.
Search and Rescue located Mitchell’s vehicle on a road 2 miles off Nowater Trail on Sunday morning, but she was not in it. It has since been towed so law enforcement can search for any clues that might lead to Mitchell’s location.
“We have been unable to locate her, and her family has not been able to contact her either. We have pinged her phone, but according to Verizon, it is shut off,” Brookwell said.
He said in addition to the searches, deputies are conducting interviews and following leads and rumors.
Brookwell reported on Tuesday that a boot and a shirt were located, and the volunteer with the bloodhound had agreed to go out on Wednesday. He noted via social media that Mitchell is not in trouble with law enforcement and encouraged anyone who has seen or had contact with her since July 22 to contact the Washakie County Sheriff’s Office at 307-347-2242.
Cheyenne teen dies in crash that results in death of two others
CHEYENNE — A Cheyenne teen was among three individuals killed in a car accident last week, according to Colorado State Patrol.
The crash happened after a collision with a parked car on July 18 on southbound Interstate 25 in Larimer County, Colorado.
Trooper Gabriel Moltrer, a public affairs official with the Colorado Patrol, said the collision occurred when the driver, an 18-year-old from Cheyenne, drifted onto the shoulder of the highway and collided with a parked car.
According to the Greeley Tribune, the driver was Eddie Vaca, who attended high school in Cheyenne. Vaca had two passengers from Greeley, Colorado.
When troopers arrived at the scene of the accident, all three of them had “fatal injuries,” Moltrer said. None of them, he said, was wearing a seat belt.
The passengers were William David Franklin Kitchell, 16, a high school student, and Jasiah Angel Salazar, 18, a graduate of Greeley Central High School, the Greeley Tribune also reported.
Moltrer added that no drug or alcohol use was suspected at this time.
Vaca was operating a Dodge Durango, headed southbound on I-25. A Peterbilt 567, described by troopers as a “heavy wrecker,” was parked with its lights on on the shoulder of the interstate. The collision took place near mile marker 290. Moltrer said all cars were on four wheels at the time of the accident.
He also said that no other people were injured in the wreck.
Purple Heart Day proclamation signing to be held Aug. 2
CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Veterans Commission invites Purple Heart recipients and the public for the signing of the Purple Heart Day Proclamation at 2:30 p.m. Aug. 2. In the Capitol Building Ceremonial Signing Room.
The Purple Heart, awarded in the name of the president of the United States, holds a deep-rooted significance as the most esteemed military decoration still in use.
Since April 5, 1917, this prestigious award has been presented to armed forces members of the United States who have demonstrated extraordinary courage and sacrifice while serving in various capacities within one of the U.S. armed services.
Examples of services that warrant the Purple Heart include the following:
• Any action against an enemy of the United States.
• Any action with an opposing armed force of a foreign country in which the Armed Forces of the United States are or have been engaged.
• Service with friendly foreign forces engaged in an armed conflict against an opposing armed force, even if the United States is not a belligerent party.
• Sustaining injuries as a result of an act of any such enemy or opposing armed forces.
• Sustaining injuries as a result of an act of any hostile foreign force.
The Purple Heart Day, designated as Aug. 7 of each year according to Wyoming Statute 8-4-111, is a reminder of the Purple Heart’s historical significance.
Initially established by Gen. George Washington in 1782 as the “badge of military merit,” it embodies the dedication and sacrifices made by the men and women of the armed forces.
Wyoming signs, including incorrect highway marker, stolen
POWELL — After hearing from area residents that a couple of Beartooth Highway All American Road signs had been improperly printed, Wyoming Department of Transportation workers were quick to get replacement sign overlays printed.
WYDOT public relations specialist Cody Beers said as a worker went to replace the first sign, he found instead that the wooden post had been cut, the sign and top part of the post gone. “Somebody stole all three signs,” he said.
That included a sign with the words All and American reversed, as well as two signs on one post also on Wyoming Highway 296 — one saying Chief Joseph Scenic Highway and one Wyoming 296.
Now, all three signs will be replaced, Beers said, and it’s already cost the department roughly $3,000 in time and printing costs, with more costs to come as all three posts and actual signs, not just the overlays, will have to be replaced.
“We’ll have to reorder brand new signs, dig new holes, put new posts in,” he said.
Beers said a similar thing happened a few years before with flashing elk crossing signs between Cody and Meeteetse. They also appeared to have been sawed off and suspects, who were never found, carried away not just the signs but solar panels worth $1,500 each.
“When we put up steel posts that stopped,” Beers said.
Now he’s hoping area residents who have any information about who stole the signs will reach out to him with any information.
“These people from Cody were embarrassed by signs with typos,” he said. “Now the signs are stolen and gone, I wonder what they all think about that.”
Yellowstone snowmobile permit lottery opens Tuesday
JACKSON — Snowmobilers hoping to ride in Yellowstone National Park without a commercial guide this winter can enter the lottery for permits starting Tuesday.
The lottery will be open throughout August at Recreation.gov, and the winners will be notified in early September. Though there won’t be a waitlist, unclaimed or canceled permits will be available on the website on a first-come, first-served basis starting Oct. 1.
Up to four non-commercially guided groups are allowed to enter the park daily, one at each oversnow entrance. Each group can have a maximum of five snowmobilers.
Permits cost $40 a day with a $6 application fee.
Permit holders must be at least 18 on the first day of their trip, and all snowmobile operators must possess a state-issued driver’s license and complete the free online Yellowstone Snowmobile Education Certification program. In addition, snowmobiles must meet the park’s new best available technology standard.
For a list of BAT snowmobiles and details about the access program, go online to NPS.gov/yell and search “explore in winter.”
Freedom Caucus wants Wyoming to quit American Library Association
LYMAN — The Wyoming Freedom Caucus on Wednesday, July 26, called on the state library to cut ties with the American Library Association.
The group’s disdain for the organization stems in part from ALA’s endorsement of numerous sexually graphic books for kids.
Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon is reviewing the Wyoming State Library’s connection to the American Library Association over apparent political differences.
Gordon is reviewing the connection between the national ALA and the state’s libraries, Michael Pearlman, the governor’s spokesman, said Wednesday.
If Wyoming ends its association with the ALA, it will be following in the footsteps of Wyoming’s Campbell County Library and Montana, which both quit due to the books deemed unsuitable for children.
From Wyoming News Exchange
