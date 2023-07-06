Park County Travel Council launches Sippin' Trail Drink Pass
CODY — The Park County Travel Council has launched its new mobile Sippin’ Trail Drink Pass — “a great way for thirsty and hungry visitors to experience some of the town’s most popular restaurants and bars,” according to a recent news release.
The Sippin’ Trail Drink Pass can be downloaded free by going to codyyellowstone.org/cody-yellowstone-sippin-trail/.
The “mobile exclusive passport” will be instantly delivered to your phone via text and email and there is no app to download. The pass can be saved to your phone’s home screen for easy one-tap access.
The pass provides users with a list of breweries, restaurants and unique venues near them.
It can also be used to access discounts at participating businesses. Users simply present their phone to the attendant or staff member at participating businesses to redeem available discounts.
Users can also receive points for visiting and making purchases at participating businesses. Those points can then be redeemed to earn prizes ranging from stickers to T-shirts to pint classes.
Ryan Hauck, executive director of the Park County Travel Council, said the pass is a great way to show off the variety of restaurant and brewery options available throughout Park County.
“Cody Yellowstone is home to a huge array of one-of-a-kind restaurants, hotels, lounges and breweries, and they all offer memorable experiences that we know our visitors will enjoy,” he said.
Ten Cody businesses currently participate in the Sippin’ Trail. Additional locations will be added throughout the summer.
Teen accidentally shoots through his own hand
GILLETTE — A 17-year-old boy went to the hospital with a hole in his left hand the evening of Sunday, July 2, after he accidentally shot himself.
Police went to the emergency room after a 38-year-old man reported the 17-year-old shot himself in the hand with a 9 mm handgun, Police Detective Sgt. Dean Welch said. The 17-year-old said he was looking at the gun before he put it in his hand.
He thought the gun was empty so he pulled the trigger and wound up with a hole completely through his left hand. Officers watched a video that confirmed the teen’s story and showed it was unintentional.
No foul play is suspected.
Gov. Gordon elected chair of WGA, makes carbon capture his initiative
CHEYENNE — Elected chairman at the close of the Western Governors Association’s 2023 Annual Meeting on June 28, Gov. Mark Gordon identified carbon capture utilization and sequestration (CCUS) as his chair’s Initiative.
“Our world needs energy and a clean environment — neither is well served if we are not honest about consequences and challenges,” Gordon said. “Ignoring CCUS as a viable option to decarbonize the grid creates an energy gap. Shuttering coal-fired power plants before alternative resources are fully developed will exacerbate power shortages, brownouts and blackouts, higher fuel costs and higher-priced electricity.”
The initiative will explore how CCUS technologies can position Western states at the forefront of emerging carbon markets and reduce the effects of carbon emissions on the environment.
Reducing or eliminating carbon dioxide emissions from existing energy platforms, encouraging the development of CO2 for commercial markets, and supporting the storage of CO2 through activities such as sequestration, creating new products and enhanced oil recovery will help eliminate emissions and remove carbon from the atmosphere, according to a news release.
Yellowstone cleaning up after severe wind storm hit Lake Village
JACKSON — Yellowstone National Park crews are cleaning up after a severe windstorm ripped through Lake Village, blowing down several hundred trees and damaging buildings and cabins in the popular tourist area.
“Monday night’s storm event hit the Lake area very hard,” Superintendent Cam Sholly said in a Wednesday, July 5, news release. “The National Park Service team and our partners quickly stabilized the situation and got recovery efforts started immediately.”
The park said no injuries or fatalities have been reported.
As of Wednesday afternoon, there were also no closures in the area, though power was still out at Bridge Bay campground and marina.
The storm blew through on July 3, blowing down trees in the southern portion of the park around Yellowstone Lake. Trees struck buildings and cars, leading some to evacuate for cleanup and repairs. Lake Hotel and the nearby Lake Medical Clinic both lost power for about 24 hours.
Power was restored at those Lake Village facilities Tuesday evening, July 4, after crews spent the better part of the day clearing trees from roads and other infrastructure. Damage assessments are being conducted.
This time last year, Yellowstone was also in disaster recovery mode, but for a much larger incident: Severe floods had ripped through the park, damaging infrastructure and causing visitors to be evacuated.
