Dept. of Health offers ways to avoid common summer illnesses
CHEYENNE — With warmer weather finally arriving, the Wyoming Department of Health wants residents to enjoy favorite activities while also avoiding certain illnesses often linked with summer fun.
“If not done safely, many warm weather activities can sometimes cause unpleasant stomach-related symptoms and occasionally serious illness,” Courtney Tillman, epidemiologist with WDH, said in a news release.
Diarrheal illnesses can be caused by swallowing water from pools or outdoor sources contaminated with animal or human feces.These illnesses, along with salmonellosis, campylobacteriosis and E. coli-related illnesses, can also result from direct contact with animals or their feces.
Simple things we can do to help protect ourselves and others include the following:
• DO stay out of the water if sick with diarrhea.
• DO shower before getting in the water.
• DO take kids on bathroom breaks or check diapers every hour. Change diapers away from the water.
• DO dry ears thoroughly with a towel after getting out of the water.
• DO boil or use a filter or solution designed to remove germs from streams, rivers and lakes before drinking.
• DO wash hands thoroughly after coming into contact with animals and their habitats, before preparing food and before eating and drinking.
Actions to avoid include the following:
• DON’T swallow swimming water and avoid getting water in the mouth.
• DON’T poop or pee in swimming water.
• DON’T sit or stand on jets at splash pads. Sitting or standing on jets can result in rinsing off feces, thereby contaminating the water.
• DON’T let children kiss animals or put objects in their mouths after touching animals.
• DON’T touch wild animals or their carcasses.
Sheridan County, Ranchester populations growing quickly
SHERIDAN — Sheridan County has one of the highest rates of population increase in Wyoming since 2020.
The Wyoming Department of Administration and Information released 2022 population statistics in May, which revealed Sheridan County had gained 1,171 people or an increase of 3.8% since U.S. Census data was collected in April 2020.
In the same timeframe, the population of Wyoming has gone up by 4,544 people, an increase of 0.8%.
Part of the population increase, both in Sheridan County and Wyoming is due to an increase in retirement-age people moving to Wyoming.
With an increase in population by 11.1%, Ranchester had the largest rate of growth in the county and the second largest statewide, behind only Burlington in Big Horn County.
Ranchester’s population currently sits at 1,181, though further growth is the expectation in the town.
Wenlin Liu, administrator and chief economist in the state’s Economic Analysis Division, said a big part of the population increase seen by Ranchester and other small communities in the U.S. is due to COVID-19. Population increases are generally returning to pre-COVID conditions, though smaller community populations are still climbing, said Liu.
Sheridan County School District 1 has seen an uptick in enrollment due to the community’s population increase.
“The setting is just beautiful in Sheridan County and in Johnson County as well… And I think people started looking around at places that were able to go back to school much quicker than other areas of our country,” said SCSD1 Superintendent Pete Kilbride. “I think people are working more remotely, and so the fact they don’t have to go into an office allows them to live here in Wyoming and telecommute, and that’s been a great advantage for them.”
Cell tower approved on Switchback Ranch property
CODY — More than seven years after the Park County Commissioners first approved a special use permit to build a cellphone tower on property owned by Switchback Ranch LLC, a similar project is moving forward on its land in the Clark area.
During its May 24 meeting, the Park County Planning and Zoning Commission approved Bridger Tower Corporation’s special use permit application to build a 310-foot monopole tower.
The tower’s site is located 20 miles northwest of Powell and 2,000 feet southeast of the intersection of Wyoming Highways 120 and 294, said Kim Dillivan, assistant director of Park County Planning and Zoning. According to the construction drawings, Verizon Wireless is a proposed carrier with an identifiable lease area on the tower. The tower could eventually be used by up to three additional cell service providers as well, Dillivan said.
Chad Krahel, senior vice president with Bridger Tower Corporation, said the new tower would serve roughly a 30-mile radius surrounding the tower.
“This tower particularly is designed to fill the gap in coverage between Cody and Belfry,” Krahel said. “In theory, this tower should cover the community of Clark and on down the highway in both directions … for a 30-mile radius … That wouldn’t be high speed coverage or 5G, but it would cover basic phone service for safety and 911 calls and things like that.”
Unlike another recent cell phone tower proposal in the Wapiti area, the tower on the Switchback Ranch has not generated any public comment or controversy, Dillivan said. No written public comments were received by Park County Planning and Zoning, and Krahel was the only person who gave comments during the May 24 meeting.
Community Services Block Grant staff resigns; all services suspended
DOUGLAS — Amid ongoing turmoil and continuing investigations and audits, the Community Services Block Grant (CSBG) staff abruptly resigned June 1, according to CSBG Chairwoman Johnna Shepherd.
“Therefore, services are concluded,” she said. “The Converse County Community Services Block Grant offices of Douglas and Glenrock are permanently closed as of Friday, June 2. We regret the difficulties this may cause community members.”
CSBG Director Amie Clark has been on paid administrative leave pending audits and investigations into the programs which have been funded by federal COVID-19 recovery dollars flowing through various state agencies.
CSBG has been the local agency tasked with using those dollars to support those in need.
Douglas community food pantry to close its doors
DOUGLAS — The King’s Portion is known in Douglas as a safe haven — a place where people can get free groceries, hugs and prayers, a hot bowl of hearty soup or simply conversation with kind-hearted staff.
But that’s all about to change.
The King’s Portion — which grew into the King’s Portion Community & Compassion Center more than a year ago — will close its doors permanently June 30.
President and founder Sheila Crummer resigned April 28. Her resignation was followed by several others.
“After I resigned, my vice president, Tonya Rafferty, resigned; followed by my treasurer, Mike Marso; and board member Sally Oban,” Crummer wrote in an email to the Budget June 4.
All of the center is dissolving, she said, including the soup kitchen, counseling/prayer service, community food pantry, Blessings in a Backpack program and delivery services to the homebound.
Crummer is talking with other churches in Douglas, specifically Trinity Baptist Church and The Gathering, about picking up the food pantry services and other ministries.
“We are referring all of our customers, as well as donating food items, shelving units, walk-in freezer and commercial refrigerator, to the food pantry at Trinity Baptist Church, which has been in operation since 2020,” she said.
Crummer said she’s done more in the 12 years of operating the King’s Portion than just give away food.
“I also gave away love, compassion, dignity and prayer for those who asked for it,” she said, adding that she’s witnessed people’s salvations and healing through the ministry offered there.
She plans to move to Florida with her new husband and continue ministering there.
County receives sports betting revenue to treat problematic gambling
GILLETTE — Sports betting has been legal in Wyoming since September 2021. Now, counties are starting to see some of that revenue come to them.
Campbell County applied for and received $45,553 in sports betting revenue from the Wyoming Department of Health. Those dollars must be spent on county programs to prevent and treat problematic gambling behavior.
Under state statute, every month, sports betting operators will send 10% of their revenue to the Wyoming Gaming Commission.
Each fiscal year, the first $300,000 of this money will be appropriated to the Wyoming Department of Health.
This is the first year the funds have been available, said county grants specialist Kristin Young.
Similar to opioid settlement money, there are restrictions on how the money can be spent.
Rainfall, snowmelt lead to rising water levels
PINEDALE — Water flows in Pine Creek below Fremont Lake continue to rise with spring storms and as higher elevation snowpack melts.
Sublette County Emergency Management and the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office are asking the public to be alert for sudden rising waters when recreating this time of year.
On June 5, the National Weather Service in Riverton issued a flood advisory for Sublette and Lincoln counties upstream Green River from La Barge down to Fontenelle Reservoir to remain in effect until further notice.
The river gage is at 8 feet, and minor flooding of low-lying agricultural land next to the gage has occurred. The river is expected to continue slowly rising, cresting and then remaining steady at between 8.5 and 8.8 feet.
The “flood action stage” takes effect if and when the gage reaches 9 feet.
Fields south of La Barge around the gaging station have ponded water less than 1 foot deep as of June 5. On June 3, Pine Creek above Fremont Lake was measured flowing at 1,140 cubic feet per second. One cubic foot of water contains 7.48 gallons and each gallon weighs 8.34 pounds, so the high water in Pine Creek was flowing at 92,327.136 pounds per second last Saturday.
Sublette County Emergency Management reminds the public to “respect the water and the force associated with it.”
In addition to staying alert for floodwaters, recreationists should use caution along riverbanks, which may be prone to collapse due to erosion from the fast-moving water.
