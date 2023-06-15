Bridger-Teton looking for company to manage campgrounds
JACKSON — The Bridger-Teton National Forest is looking for a company to operate about 15 campgrounds and a hot springs pool in the Jackson area.
For well over a decade, the Bridger-Teton has asked private companies to collect fees from visitors and maintain developed campgrounds and other developed sites across the Jackson and Blackrock Ranger Districts. Aud and Di Campground Services, Inc., a Utah-based company that operates campgrounds throughout Idaho, Montana and Wyoming, has held the contract for the past 10 or so years.
Bridger-Teton spokesman Evan Guzik said the forest is rebidding the contract because it’s set to expire April 30, 2024.
The Forest Service isn’t asking companies that bid on the contract to change anything in particular. Instead, when companies submit their bids, they’ll be able to spell out how they want to operate and whether they’ll be looking to make any changes to fees or other operations.
One thing that companies will be required to do is detail how much they want to charge people for the first three years of operations.
Bids are due by 4:30 p.m. July 31, and the Bridger-Teton hopes to decide which company will take over the operation by December 2023 so the firm can start operating campgrounds the following May.
The contract will be for five years, with an option for the Bridger-Teton to renew the contract for another five years without a competitive bidding process at the end of the first five-year term.
Prospective applicants can find details posted on the federal contracting website SAM.gov, or by contacting Linda Merigliano, the forest’s recreation/wilderness program manager, at Linda.Merigliano@usda.gov or 739-5428.
Temple Grandin to speak in Sheridan in support of new nonprofit
SHERIDAN — Temple Grandin, a prominent figure in the agriculture and autism communities, is coming to Sheridan in July to help raise funds for a new nonprofit.
Grandin is an advocate for the humane treatment of livestock. According to her website, around half the cattle in the U.S. are handled in facilities she designed specifically to reduce stress on animals before slaughter.
A professor of animal science at Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Colorado, she is also a spokesperson for people with autism.
Grandin will speak July 6 at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center and July 7 at Tongue River High School.
The events were organized by Laurie Morris, founder of Resources, Education, Autism, Community, Harmony (REACH), to raise funds for the budding organization.
Morris was inspired by her nephew Phillip Carleton, who is on the autism spectrum, to create a space that will offer a helping hand to people with autism in Sheridan County. She said local resources are slim, and the goal of REACH is to provide direct support to people affected by autism spectrum disorder for essentials such as therapy, housing and medical needs.
Carleton moved to Sheridan from California in 2018 to attend Sheridan College.
After the move, Morris said trying to locate resources for him in the county was difficult to navigate.
Morris anticipates REACH will gain its nonprofit status by October.
In addition to being a one-stop shop for autism-related resources, her other long-term goals for REACH include providing college scholarships and finding a larger facility to house the organization. For now, the board is starting by looking for a dedicated office space and spreading awareness of REACH’s existence.
Tickets to see Temple Grandin at the WYO Theater are available on the theater’s website at wyotheater.com. Tickets to see her at Tongue River High School are available at bit.ly/3J86t8D and must be reserved by June 23.
Longtime Jackson resident dies in trench collapse
JACKSON — A longtime Jackson resident was killed the morning of June 9 after a trench collapsed.
Gale Roberts, 63, was trying to install a French drain on his Sublette County property at the time and was pronounced dead at the scene. While working on his property in Boulder, Roberts was installing the trench to prevent water from a nearby ditch from seeping into his crawl space.
First responders arrived at the property on Navajo Path at 10 a.m. that day and saw a backhoe that had trenched a ditch approximately 25 feet long and about 8-10 feet deep, according to a news release from Sublette County Sheriff K.C. Lehr.
“A large slab of earth had come free from one of the trench edges and collapsed on a person who was in the ditch at the time, covering most of his body up to his head,” the release said.
First responders began digging to reach Roberts, who was not breathing and was pronounced dead.
Roberts and his wife and daughter lived in Jackson Hole for many years.
Last year the Occupational Safety and Health Administration deemed the rate of trench deaths “alarming” after 22 workers died in the first six months of 2022, surpassing the 15 workers who died in 2021.
In response, OSHA launched enhanced enforcement initiatives to protect workers: mobilizing 1,000 trench inspections nationwide and potentially recommending criminal penalties for employers.
Additional information on trenching hazards, solutions and a safety video are available on OSHA’s website.
Campbell County's assessed valuation jumps to $5.7 billion for 2023
GILLETTE — Campbell County’s assessed valuation is the highest it’s been in eight years.
On Wednesday, June 14, Campbell County Assessor Troy Clements said the county’s assessed valuation — its taxable value — for 2023 is $5,706,025,264.
That's the highest assessed valuation since 2015, which set a record with $6.2 billion.
It’s nearly $1.2 billion more than 2022’s assessed valuation, and $2.3 billion higher than 2021.
Clements said the jump from 2022 to 2023 is not due to an increase in production, but rather from the prices of coal, oil and gas all seeing big increases. Together, these three make up 81% of Campbell County’s assessed valuation.
Compared to 2022, coal prices went up 21%, gas increased by 28% and oil prices went up 44%.
The increase in valuation will allow the county to lower its mill levy. Commissioners have talked about lowering it from 11.253 mills to 11.1 mills.
With an assessed valuation of $5.706 billion, that means one mill in Campbell County will bring in $5.706 million.
Sheridan school board approves school meal price increases
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County School District 2 board unanimously approved an increase in 2023-24 school meal prices for the first time in more than 20 years at its meeting on Monday, June 12.
SCSD2 Food Services Director Leslie Haberkern said inflation has hit the district’s food service program hard — for example, she said the cost of a case of applesauce has increased by 48%. The school’s food service program is partially funded by the National School Lunch Program, but Haberkern said current meal prices are no longer enough to cover what the district pays. According to the SCSD2 budget for fiscal year 2021-22, the district spent more than $2.2 million on food service-related expenses.
“I think these increases are manageable, and another thing to remember is we have not increased lunch prices in the past 20 years. So we are definitely not keeping up with the times,” she said.
Breakfast prices for all grades will increase by 50 cents, except for kindergarten through fifth grade students, who will receive free breakfast. The district implemented universal free breakfast for all elementary grades in the 2022-23 school year even after pandemic-era meal cost waivers from the federal government ended because it increased students’ participation in meals.
Kindergarten through fifth grade lunches will increase by 50 cents, and lunches for grades six through 12 will increase by 75 cents.
Low-income families are able to submit applications starting July 1 for free and reduced lunch prices. Families that already qualify for programs such as the Supplemental Assistance Nutrition Program (SNAP) and the McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act do not need to fill out an application and will automatically receive free and reduced prices.
Bridger-Teton personnel surveying visitors
JACKSON — The U.S. Forest Service is trying to get a picture of how many people are recreating in the Bridger-Teton National Forest, what activities they’re engaging in while there and how satisfied they are with their experience.
So this summer, the National Visitor Use Monitoring survey that began in October 2022 will continue. Rain or shine, contract employees will be out on the Bridger-Teton wearing bright orange vests and asking people to answer some basic questions. The surveyors want to talk to locals as well as out-of-towners.
“We would appreciate it if visitors would pull over and answer a few questions,” Bridger-Teton Recreation Program Manager Shannon Connolly said in a news release. “It’s important to receive feedback from local individuals using the forest, as well as out-of-area visitors, so all types of visitors are represented in the study.”
The contract employees will be stationed near signs that say “Traffic Survey Ahead.” They will be at developed and dispersed recreation sites and along Forest Service roads.
The surveys are voluntary, and all responses are confidential. Names are not included.
Interviews will last about 10 minutes. Questions include where you recreated on the Bridger-Teton, how many people traveled with you, how long you were in the forest and how satisfied you were with the facilities and services. About one-third of the visitors will be asked about recreation spending during their trip.
The surveying will continue through Sept. 30.
“Although the survey is entirely voluntary, participation is extremely important so we can assess visitor experiences on the forest and strive to make it a better place to visit,” Connolly said.
Area sugar beet planting season delayed slightly but well underway
WORLAND — Wyoming Sugar Company’s growers are about 10 days behind schedule in planting this year’s sugar beet crop, according to CEO Michael Greear, but the rain that caused the hold up will also help the crop in its early growth stages.
“When the seed goes in the ground, it needs moisture to germinate,” he said, adding that he hopes for hot weather in August.
“That is when we really get the heat and the sunshine, and the beets really put on weight,” said Greear.
This year’s harvest is not anticipated until the end of September, so factory maintenance is a current priority, he said.
He added that workers who lost their jobs with the closure of Sydney Sugars in Sydney, Montana, now have another chance in the sugar industry.
“Anytime there’s good talent available in the sugar industry, you’d better do your best to try to get it,” he said. For example, Greear mentioned, the former head of the factory laboratory at Sydney Sugar will be taking over the Wyoming Sugar lab.
“The crop looks good — really good, quite frankly — but it’s got a long way to go,” Greear said. “We’ve got until the end of September when we pull it up out of the ground, so between now and then it’ll all be up to Mother Nature.”
Families stranded when bridge to campground washes out
JACKSON — Five families were temporarily stranded in a campground near the John D. Rockefeller Jr. Memorial Parkway on June 8 when a bridge over Sheffield Creek collapsed and washed away.
Late that day, Grand Teton National Park staffers were contacted about the bridge, which leads to the Bridger-Teton National Forest’s Sheffield Campground at the northeast edge of the park, according to a National Park Service news release.
In addition to the campers, concession employees who provide horseback riding trips for Bridger-Teton National Forest visitors were also in the campground.
Teton Park’s facilities maintenance staffers were quickly able to find a bridge that was no longer in use, cut it from 62 feet to 45 feet, reinforce it and add safety edges.
“Within 24 hours, park staff renovated the bridge to fit, hauled it to the campground, and tested the weight limit before allowing visitors to cross the river with their campers in tow,” the release stated.
Bicyclists, motorists encouraged to look out for one another
SHERIDAN — With summer weather comes an increase in bicyclists out and about the streets. For the safety of motorists, pedestrians and the bicyclists themselves, Sheridan Police Department is reminding the public to be mindful of the rules of the road and take precautions.
While SPD doesn’t track accidents specifically involving bicycles, Capt. Tom Ringley said he’s noticed that among motor vehicle accidents involving bicyclists, the bicyclists are often at fault. Ringley said anecdotally, one of the biggest causes of those accidents has been the misconception that bicyclists are not expected to obey the same traffic laws as motorists.
Jordan LeDuc, avid bicyclist and owner of Sheridan Bicycle Company, said following such laws as a bicyclist is an important part of sharing the road with motorists.
“I think the biggest thing is that the cyclists themselves need to understand that they are an automobile, as well. They follow the exact same rules as a car; turn signals, being in the proper lane, riding with traffic,” LeDuc said.
Similarly, Ringley said basic traffic laws also extend to other modes of transportation like skateboards, scooters, roller skates and rollerblades, and users of them all have a responsibility to be vigilant of pedestrians, especially when riding on sidewalks.
To note, Ringley added it is the responsibility of those riding bicycles to be mindful of posted signage regarding what areas do and do not permit bikes on sidewalks.
LeDuc said bicyclists can take several precautions when planning to bike on the roads, one being to heighten visibility at all times of the day by wearing bright colors or using lights and reflective tape. He said it’s important for both to remain vigilant and look out for each other.
“I’m not saying everybody has to wear a bright orange vest or an orange helmet or anything, but make yourself unique, make yourself visible and ride aggressively,” LeDuc said.
