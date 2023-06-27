Mine workers injured in tornado released from hospital
GILLETTE — All mine workers hospitalized after a tornado carrying up to 130 mph gusts struck North Antelope Rochelle Mine early last Friday night, June 24, have been released and the large open-pit coal mine is gradually resuming its operations.
The tornado touched down at about 6 p.m. Friday while shift change was underway, knocking over at least 12 empty train cars, flipping multiple buses there to transport workers and sparking a search and rescue operation that drew numerous agencies from throughout Campbell and Converse counties to the mine located more than 60 miles south of Gillette.
All workers were accounted for as of 10 p.m. Friday including eight people who were injured by the tornado: six hospitalized at Campbell County Memorial Hospital, one hospitalized in Douglas and another who declined treatment.
The injured workers have all been released from the hospital, according to a Sunday morning statement from Peabody Energy, the St. Louis-based corporation that owns NARM.
Preliminary results from a damage survey conducted Saturday measured the tornado as an EF-2 on the zero-through-five scale, with wind gusts of 120-130 mph.
The mine operations were suspended following the tornado and returned to partial operation Saturday night, with a focus toward restoring the train loading dock and the mine’s North facility, according to Peabody Energy.
“Other parts of the mine will require power line restoration before they can return to operation,” the statement read. “Rail cars that were blown over and derailed in the storm will need to be recovered.”
The mine expects to resume loading trains by the morning of Tuesday, June 27.
City not amending Atlas contract
CODY — Atlas Strategic Communication’s request for an additional $16,500 for its “crisis management” work stemming from the internal investigation of Cody Police Officer Blake Stinson died during the city council’s June 20 meeting due to lack of a motion.
The request was originally tabled during the council’s June 13 work session after several council members wanted examples of what the consultant had done to justify an extra $16,500.
According to Atlas Strategic Communications’ amendment request, the additional money would go towards payment for “crisis communications services and stakeholder comment management.”
Neither were included in the consultant’s original contract, City Administrator Barry Cook had said at the June 13 work session.
The amendment request document said the consultant’s extra tasks included putting out news releases, announcements and statements; monitoring comments; responding to residents “in a timely manner”; managing engagement; and keeping a record of all resident feedback related to the investigation.
During the June 20 meeting, council member Don Shreve initially made a motion to take the item off the table so it could be discussed. Council member Lee Ann Reiter seconded the motion.
Council Vice President Emily Swett suggested the council “let it die with no motion,” which, after some discussion, is what council members decided to do.
Design contract awarded for Gillette industrial park
GILLETTE — The Campbell County Commission approved a professional services agreement with HDR Engineering for the Pronghorn Industrial Park.
A $2.8 million grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration will pay for putting in water, power and fiber at the site, as well as extending Boxelder Road about 4,000 feet. This grant included a $600,000 local match.
And a $2.6 million grant from the State Land and Investment Board will go toward putting a sewer system at the site.
According to the contract, the county will pay HDR $252,000 for design work and $270,000 for engineering services during the construction phase.
Public Works Director Matt Olsen said he’s hopeful that the project is ready to go out for bid at the end of 2023 or the beginning of 2024, with a company under contract and ready to go no later than March 1, 2024.
When completed, the industrial park will have four to six lots ranging from 15 to 20 acres. The goal of the project is to have shovel-ready sites for large businesses to move into.
Park County commissioners approve 301-foot-tall cell tower
POWELL — Location, location, location.
Just a few months after Wapiti residents showed up en masse to oppose a nearly 200 foot cell tower in the middle of the valley, a more than 300 foot tower was approved without objection on a tract of rangeland near Clark during the Park County Commissioners’ June 20 meeting.
The Special Use Permit for the tower was approved, meaning Bridger Tower Corp will be able to move forward with the project.
Assistant Planning and Zoning Director Kim Dillivan said Verizon has already expressed interest in being on the tower.
There are spots for three other carriers as well.
The land is just south of the intersection of Wyoming Highway 296 and Wyoming Highway 120N and surrounded mostly by agriculture land and vacant residential, Dillivan said.
A 199-foot tower was previously approved by SUP in the same spot in 2018, he noted, but the work was never done and the SUP was voided, necessitating a new application.
From Wyoming News Exchange