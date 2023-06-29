Dozens of escaped sheep cause three-vehicle crash
GILLETTE — About 30 sheep believed to have escaped in the early hours of the morning of Monday, June 26, caused a three-vehicle crash that sent two drivers to the emergency room with minor injuries.
A semi-truck driving south on Wyoming Highway 59 near Edwards Road, south of Wright, shortly before 2 a.m. struck six sheep that were part of a larger flock of sheep that are believed to have escaped nearby and began walking north up the road.
The semi-truck driver, which was hauling sand, according to a Campbell County Fire Department news release, was taken to the Campbell County Health emergency room. The driver of a GMC Sierra was also hurt and taken to the emergency room, said Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds.
A Honda HR-V was damaged by a tire from the semi during the crash, but no one inside was hurt.
All vehicles involved were towed from the area and Wyoming Highway Patrol took over the crash investigation, Reynolds said.
Severe thunderstorm spawns tornado, hail near Kaycee
BUFFALO — Strong thunderstorms spread across southern Johnson County the afternoon of Friday, June 23, spawning a tornado and dropping large-size hail.
The National Weather Service and Johnson County Emergency Management confirmed that a tornado was spotted about 1 mile northwest of Kaycee.
If the tornado touched down, “it must not have been any bigger than a dust devil,” said Beau LeDoux, whose place was in the tornado's path. "It just knocked over the kids' play house and rolled it over about 30 feet.”
The heaviest damage was west of Kaycee near Barnum where tennis ball-sized hail was reported.
The hail killed two or three ewes and seven or eight lambs at the Forbes Ranch, Emory Forbes said. Several other lambs were badly injured by the storm, he said.
"I've never seen hail like it in my lifetime, and I'm about 70 years old," Forbes said. “And I hope I never see another one like it."
At the Forbes place, the storm damaged vehicles and the house's roof but did not break windows in the home.
"We saw it coming, and luckily we got into the house,” Forbes said. “The hail hit the ground, and it'd bounce 4 or 5 feet in the air.”
The hardest-hit areas were unincorporated areas of southern Johnson County, with nickel-sized hail reported in Kaycee.
As dictated by the county's emergency response plan for possible tornadic activity, the county opened the Red Wall Community Center basement and 10-15 people, including travelers on Interstate 25, sheltered in the basement. Law enforcement went door to door in Kaycee to let residents know that the community center was open.
Three-vehicle crash results in two deaths
WORLAND — A three-vehicle crash the morning of Friday, June 23, in Wind River Canyon on U.S. 20/Wyoming Highway 789 resulted in the deaths of two Wyoming residents.
According to a Wyoming Highway Patrol report, the crash occurred at milepost 110 at 9:34 a.m. Per the report, the driver of a Toyota was northbound, while the driver of a Subaru was southbound on U.S. 20. The Toyota attempted to pass a vehicle in front of it and collided with the Subaru in a head-on style collision.
The Chevrolet SUV was behind the Subaru and impacted the rear of the Toyota after the Toyota and Subaru collided.
The two people who died from the collision were William Mesa, 74, and Candace Vassalluzzo, also 74. They were the drivers of two of the vehicles involved and both were wearing seatbelts.
Information on which vehicles they were driving was not available from the Wyoming Highway Patrol by press time.
The road was wet, and it was raining. Driver inattention is listed as a possible contributing factor.
From Wyoming News Exchange