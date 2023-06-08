WYDOT receives active shooter training from WHP
SHERIDAN — Wyoming Department of Transportation workers received active shooter training from Wyoming Highway Patrol on June 1.
WYDOT District 4 Public Involvement Specialist Laura Dalles said the training consisted of survival tactics, first aid and simulated live fire scenarios with blank rounds.
“The goal was just to provide us with the knowledge and skills that are necessary for us to survive an active shooter incident and then to provide us insight into how law enforcement would respond and what the expectations would be in the event of a situation like that,” Dalles said. “We have to be open to the public, and a lot of times people will not be happy with state agencies for whatever reason — or you may have a disgruntled employee who has gone off the rails. It's important to just train us how [to] respond in that situation.”
WYDOT employees were taught to identify potential warning signs of an active shooter, such as behavioral changes in coworkers and patrons. Employees were instructed to identify exits, hiding places and mundane items that could potentially be used for self-defense in a dire situation.
While the training focused largely on preparing for what to expect in an office setting, Dalles said it was also valuable for employees who participated to apply to their everyday lives. Shootings can and do occur everywhere — such as churches, movie theaters, concerts and schools — and when people are well informed on how to respond during such an incident, everyone benefits, Dalles said.
Each of WYDOT’s five districts across the state have received the active shooter training from WHP. Dalles said the material will be included in onboarding for new employees as well, ensuring each and every WYDOT employee has been properly informed.
Dept. of Health offers ways to avoid common summer illnesses
CHEYENNE — With warmer weather finally arriving, the Wyoming Department of Health wants residents to enjoy favorite activities while also avoiding certain illnesses often linked with summer fun.
“If not done safely, many warm weather activities can sometimes cause unpleasant stomach-related symptoms and occasionally serious illness,” Courtney Tillman, epidemiologist with WDH, said in a news release.
Diarrheal illnesses can be caused by swallowing water from pools or outdoor sources contaminated with animal or human feces.These illnesses, along with salmonellosis, campylobacteriosis and E. coli-related illnesses, can also result from direct contact with animals or their feces.
Simple things we can do to help protect ourselves and others include the following:
• DO stay out of the water if sick with diarrhea.
• DO shower before getting in the water.
• DO take kids on bathroom breaks or check diapers every hour. Change diapers away from the water.
• DO dry ears thoroughly with a towel after getting out of the water.
• DO boil or use a filter or solution designed to remove germs from streams, rivers and lakes before drinking.
• DO wash hands thoroughly after coming into contact with animals and their habitats, before preparing food and before eating and drinking.
Actions to avoid include the following:
• DON’T swallow swimming water and avoid getting water in the mouth.
• DON’T poop or pee in swimming water.
• DON’T sit or stand on jets at splash pads. Sitting or standing on jets can result in rinsing off feces, thereby contaminating the water.
• DON’T let children kiss animals or put objects in their mouths after touching animals.
• DON’T touch wild animals or their carcasses.
Sheridan County, Ranchester populations growing quickly
SHERIDAN — Sheridan County has one of the highest rates of population increase in Wyoming since 2020.
The Wyoming Department of Administration and Information released 2022 population statistics in May, which revealed Sheridan County had gained 1,171 people or an increase of 3.8% since U.S. Census data was collected in April 2020.
In the same timeframe, the population of Wyoming has gone up by 4,544 people, an increase of 0.8%.
Part of the population increase, both in Sheridan County and Wyoming is due to an increase in retirement-age people moving to Wyoming.
With an increase in population by 11.1%, Ranchester had the largest rate of growth in the county and the second largest statewide, behind only Burlington in Big Horn County.
Ranchester’s population currently sits at 1,181, though further growth is the expectation in the town.
Wenlin Liu, administrator and chief economist in the state’s Economic Analysis Division, said a big part of the population increase seen by Ranchester and other small communities in the U.S. is due to COVID-19. Population increases are generally returning to pre-COVID conditions, though smaller community populations are still climbing, said Liu.
Sheridan County School District 1 has seen an uptick in enrollment due to the community’s population increase.
“The setting is just beautiful in Sheridan County and in Johnson County as well… And I think people started looking around at places that were able to go back to school much quicker than other areas of our country,” said SCSD1 Superintendent Pete Kilbride. “I think people are working more remotely, and so the fact they don’t have to go into an office allows them to live here in Wyoming and telecommute, and that’s been a great advantage for them.”
Cell tower approved on Switchback Ranch property
CODY — More than seven years after the Park County Commissioners first approved a special use permit to build a cellphone tower on property owned by Switchback Ranch LLC, a similar project is moving forward on its land in the Clark area.
During its May 24 meeting, the Park County Planning and Zoning Commission approved Bridger Tower Corporation’s special use permit application to build a 310-foot monopole tower.
The tower’s site is located 20 miles northwest of Powell and 2,000 feet southeast of the intersection of Wyoming Highways 120 and 294, said Kim Dillivan, assistant director of Park County Planning and Zoning. According to the construction drawings, Verizon Wireless is a proposed carrier with an identifiable lease area on the tower. The tower could eventually be used by up to three additional cell service providers as well, Dillivan said.
Chad Krahel, senior vice president with Bridger Tower Corporation, said the new tower would serve roughly a 30-mile radius surrounding the tower.
“This tower particularly is designed to fill the gap in coverage between Cody and Belfry,” Krahel said. “In theory, this tower should cover the community of Clark and on down the highway in both directions … for a 30-mile radius … That wouldn’t be high speed coverage or 5G, but it would cover basic phone service for safety and 911 calls and things like that.”
Unlike another recent cell phone tower proposal in the Wapiti area, the tower on the Switchback Ranch has not generated any public comment or controversy, Dillivan said. No written public comments were received by Park County Planning and Zoning, and Krahel was the only person who gave comments during the May 24 meeting.
Community Services Block Grant staff resigns; all services suspended
DOUGLAS — Amid ongoing turmoil and continuing investigations and audits, the Community Services Block Grant (CSBG) staff abruptly resigned June 1, according to CSBG Chairwoman Johnna Shepherd.
“Therefore, services are concluded,” she said. “The Converse County Community Services Block Grant offices of Douglas and Glenrock are permanently closed as of Friday, June 2. We regret the difficulties this may cause community members.”
CSBG Director Amie Clark has been on paid administrative leave pending audits and investigations into the programs which have been funded by federal COVID-19 recovery dollars flowing through various state agencies.
CSBG has been the local agency tasked with using those dollars to support those in need.
Douglas community food pantry to close its doors
DOUGLAS — The King’s Portion is known in Douglas as a safe haven — a place where people can get free groceries, hugs and prayers, a hot bowl of hearty soup or simply conversation with kind-hearted staff.
But that’s all about to change.
The King’s Portion — which grew into the King’s Portion Community & Compassion Center more than a year ago — will close its doors permanently June 30.
President and founder Sheila Crummer resigned April 28. Her resignation was followed by several others.
“After I resigned, my vice president, Tonya Rafferty, resigned; followed by my treasurer, Mike Marso; and board member Sally Oban,” Crummer wrote in an email to the Budget June 4.
All of the center is dissolving, she said, including the soup kitchen, counseling/prayer service, community food pantry, Blessings in a Backpack program and delivery services to the homebound.
Crummer is talking with other churches in Douglas, specifically Trinity Baptist Church and The Gathering, about picking up the food pantry services and other ministries.
“We are referring all of our customers, as well as donating food items, shelving units, walk-in freezer and commercial refrigerator, to the food pantry at Trinity Baptist Church, which has been in operation since 2020,” she said.
Crummer said she’s done more in the 12 years of operating the King’s Portion than just give away food.
“I also gave away love, compassion, dignity and prayer for those who asked for it,” she said, adding that she’s witnessed people’s salvations and healing through the ministry offered there.
She plans to move to Florida with her new husband and continue ministering there.
From Wyoming News Exchange