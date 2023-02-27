Heart Mountain opens new exhibit
POWELL — The Heart Mountain Interpretive Center on Feb. 18 opened its new exhibit, Parallel Barbed Wire, which features the remarkable stories of Heart Mountain incarceree Clarence Matsumura and Holocaust survivor Solly Ganor.
Matsumura grew up in Los Angeles, graduated from UCLA and was working in radio before he was incarcerated at Heart Mountain with the rest of his family.
Ganor was a child living in Lithuania before the Nazi invasion forced him and his family into a Jewish ghetto and then a forced-labor camp in Bavaria.
The paths of Ganor and Matsumura crossed while Ganor was on a death march from his forced-labor camp outside the Dachau death camp and Matsumura was in a forward observer unit of the all-Japanese American 522nd Field Artillery Battalion.
Matsumura rescued Ganor after he had collapsed in the snow aside the road on which he was marching to the mountains south of Dachau.
After the war, Ganor went to serve in the Israeli Army during its war for independence, while Matsumura returned to the United States. They lost track of each other until they were reunited in 1992 by historian Eric Saul.
Ganor chronicled their relationship in his memoir, “Light One Candle,” which the Heart Mountain Wyoming Foundation has recently republished.
“This exhibit has been over a year in the making,” said Krist Ishikawa Jessup, who curated the exhibit. “Combing through books, oral histories, primary documents, and with the assistance of Clarence’s and Solly’s families, we were able to piece together this amazing history. Though Clarence and Solly’s stories are a micro study of wider historic events, they expose the patterns and strategies of state-sponsored persecution and remind us that fear, racism, and hatred, when left unchallenged, can wreak destruction in any place and at any time.”
In Jackson, single-family home average breaks $5 million
JACKSON — Less real estate is being sold for more money in Jackson Hole.
Though the number of real estate transactions — including homes, lots and commercial buildings — was down 49% in 2022, what’s still on the market is, on average, more expensive. That’s especially true for single-family homes, as last year was also the first that their average sale broke $5 million, according to the annual Jackson Hole Real Estate Report published last month.
That’s a record high and a 6% increase from last year, the report said.
The average condo or townhome sale price increased 81% to $2.85 million, and the vacant residential land sale price increased 10% to $3.34 million. Both those jumps were records.
The heyday of all listings in Jackson Hole was 1997, when 1,595 properties were put on the open market, many of which were in the new subdivisions of Melody Ranch, Wilson Meadows and Bar B Bar Meadows. Even the market slumps that followed 9/11 and the Great Recession recorded inventory just shy of 600.
The end of 2021 saw record low inventory with 102 listings after the housing frenzy of the pandemic. At the start of 2023, about 148 listings were available.
The $5 million average doesn’t mean most buyers are typically paying that much, though, since 45% of transactions sat between $1 million and $3 million. However, the days of seeing a single-family home selling for under $1 million could soon be gone. Only two single-family homes in the county sold for less than $1 million last year.
The 2022 increase follows a six-year trend of ever-increasing average single-family home prices, and though the curve is starting to flatten from the steep slopes of 2019 to 2021, price increases in the luxury market have yet to slow.
Souper Bowl Food Drive nets 1,100 pounds of food
SHERIDAN — The eighth annual Souper Bowl food drive, staffed and sponsored by AARP’s Sheridan Community Action Team, netted an estimated 1,100 pounds of food for local food banks in the Sheridan County area in February.
The event was held to help restock food pantries in Sheridan County, including the People’s Assistance Food Bank, the Salvation Army and the Volunteers of America homeless food pantry.
Donors could elect to place their food donations into a container labeled “Kansas City Chiefs” or “Philadelphia Eagles.” The total estimated vote count was 60% of the food donated to bins marked for the Chiefs and 40% for the Philadelphia Eagles.
AARP Wyoming donated $1,000 to the event and Community Action Team members used those funds to purchase food at the local Ridley’s grocery store. The Ridley’s store managers then pitched in by donating over $125 in food as well.
Survey: Sheridan students benefit from alternative scheduling, co-teaching
SHERIDAN — Sheridan County School District 1 has received overwhelmingly positive community feedback this year for its alternative scheduling, or the four-day school week, school board members heard Feb. 21.
Superintendent Pete Kilbride said 432 survey responses came in from teachers and parents regarding the topic and the numbers show great satisfaction with and confidence in the schedule, both for students and their families, Kilbride said.
According to the survey responses, 92% of those who responded feel the alternative schedule has a positive impact on learning, 96% feel it has a positive impact on family life and 98% wanted the schedule to continue that way.
“People don’t miss as much school for activities when we have Fridays off, so [the community likes] that it gives them more time together,” Kilbride said. “People feel like it gives kids a chance to recharge their batteries.”
The biggest concern raised in the survey was the availability of child care for those with smaller children, Kilbride said. Otherwise, the responses were largely positive.
In an effort to best use the time allowed in each school week, Tongue River Middle School Principal Jeff Jones presented initiatives to maximize teacher instruction, implement co-teaching in some classes, optimize academic intervention efforts and increase opportunities for students.
“If we were carpenters, this would just be a very fancy way of saying ‘measure twice before you cut,’” Jones said of efforts to shape teacher instruction around the needs of each student.
Romance novelist found in Hawaii; missing person case closed
JACKSON — Hawaii is for lovers, according to the Jackson Police Department, which reported Feb. 17 that a missing romance novelist was located safe in Kauai.
“She is safe and her family has been notified,” Lt. Russ Ruschill said in a news release.
The announcement brings the high-profile missing person saga to a close, although Faleena Hopkins, 52, still faces federal charges in Wyoming.
Hopkins, noted by park officials and jail records as a Washington resident, was arrested Jan. 27 after she led park service rangers on a 24-mile, high-speed chase in Grand Teton National Park.
Friends and family registered Hopkins as a missing person through the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation, saying that after she was released from Teton County Jail at noon on Jan. 30, she hadn’t been seen or heard from.
Not only was her encounter with law enforcement unusual, but Hopkins left her dog and car in Jackson.
It was later discovered that after her release from jail, Hopkins boarded a flight bound for Salt Lake City.
Jackson police officers were able to determine she was in Hawaii through data retrieved via her cellphone.
Around the time Hopkins came to Jackson, fellow indie author Suzan Tisdale told the News&Guide, someone “pulled all of her books off Amazon” and that Hopkins went dark on all of her social media accounts, raising alarm among her family and friends.
Before the scrub, Hopkins had nearly 50 titles listed on Amazon, among them the self-published romance series the “Cocker Brothers.”
Secretary of State found no wrongdoing from former county clerk
GILLETTE — The Wyoming Secretary of State investigated a complaint made against the former Campbell County Clerk and found she did nothing wrong.
In early December, the Coal Country Conservatives political action committee filed a complaint with the state against then-County Clerk Susan Saunders for her “biased and unethical statements and actions.”
This was a response to Saunders filing a complaint with the state in the fall because the PAC did not file reports with her office about where it was getting its money from or how it spent its money. Due to a loophole, the PAC was not in violation of any state laws.
Laura Cox of the PAC said Saunders was in violation of state statute because she didn’t notify the PAC of the complaint before filing it.
The Wyoming Secretary of State initially passed on investigating the complaint, Cox said. She submitted the complaint again in late January, and the Secretary of State ended up conducting an investigation.
“I asked for an answer, they gave me an answer, and it wasn’t exactly the answer I’d hoped for,” Cox said. “I’m all right with it.”
It determined that the Wyoming statute cited did not apply to the situation, because it involved a complaint and not a criminal charge. This means Saunders was not required by law to notify the PAC that she was filing a complaint.
If civil or criminal charges were pursued, the statute would apply, Cox said.
“Unless you intend to go to the sheriff and press charges, nothing is to be done,” she said.
That’s not a route that the PAC wants to go down, Cox added.
“It’s not something that we’re going to pursue,” she said. “That’s the end of it.”
From Wyoming News Exchange