Students' act of heroism acknowledged by school board
SHERIDAN (WNE) — Three Sheridan high school students were recognized at a March 7 school board meeting for going out of their way to provide CPR and contact emergency services when they saw a man who had collapsed on the side of Highland Avenue the afternoon of Feb. 14.
Austin Orum was on his way home after school. Zachery Leiding, and Wyatt Phillips were on their way to track practice on the snowy afternoon of Feb 14, when they separately passed a man later identified as Duane Williams on Highland Avenue.
Orum was one of the first on the scene with his mother. They checked on the man and stabilized his head.
Phillips and Lieding pulled over soon after to check on the man. An unidentified nurse also pulled over to help administer CPR with the boys’ assistance.
All three boys are CPR certified, and they helped apply chest compressions and mouth-to-mouth on Williams until medical services arrived.
Williams died later in the day, and his family shared gratitude to the students in Williams’ obituary.
“Duane passed away February 14, 2023. His family would like to thank the individuals who stopped to provide assistance: Zachery Leiding, Austin Orum, Wyatt Philipp, and others.
“There are no words to adequately express our gratitude for your actions,” Williams’ obituary stated. “It has provided so much peace and comfort knowing his final moments were spent with people of the highest integrity.”
Governor signs counseling confidentiality bill into law
CHEYENNE — Last week, Gov. Mark Gordon signed a peer support counseling-confidentiality bill into law (Senate File 112) at the Wyoming State Capitol. he bill ensures confidentiality for first responders when participating in peer support services following critical incidents.
“Chief Francisco (Cheyenne Police Department) brought this issue to my attention,” said Sen. Tara Nethercott, the bill’s primary sponsor. “This bill serves to provide protections to encourage first responders to communicate with each other when they may be experiencing concerns associated with trauma.”
Under this legislation, a peer support specialist will not be required to testify or divulge any information received during counseling related to a critical incident or traumatic event. The language does provide for limited exemptions, including when a person is in danger of serious bodily harm or death, or if a criminal act is disclosed.
Tech company gets national attention
BUFFALO — ZeeMee, a social networking app designed for college students, has so far beaten long odds.
The company, co-founded in 2014 by Buffalo's Adam Metcalf, was recently named one of the Top-15 startups to watch in 2023 by Silicon Valley Business Journal. Apple has recognized it as a "Hot App of the Week" four times. The app is 13 in the App Store for all social net working apps.
At its core, ZeeMee is designed to help college students new to the campus network before they even arrive. Since its founding in 2014, the social media app has reached millions of college students throughout the nation. Metcalf said that close to 200 colleges pay ZeeMee to create safe and private communities for their new students. In just the past four months, big names in entertainment, such as Ed Sheeran and Def Jam Records, have partnered with ZeeMee.
Today, Metcalf serves as the chief evangelist for ZeeMee. Metcalf said it's remarkably difficult for tech startups to find success, but ZeeMee has beaten the odds to reach that pinnacle. For every 100 startup companies, only one will receive venture capital. The odds of that company failing are astronomical.
"At this stage, we're what you call a scale-up," Metcalf said. "The statistics are astounding. Only about 1% of companies raise venture capital and, of those, 90% fail.”
Metcalf attributes ZeeMee's success to "God's grace." Over the company's life cycle, Metcalf has worked both remotely from his home in Buffalo and also on-site in California.
Because the company was hiring remote workers, Metcalf and his wife, Mandy, moved back to Wyoming to raise their family.
The platform has served millions of students to date.
Northwest College approved for new four-year criminal justice degree
POWELL — A program championed by local law enforcement leaders, pushed for by professors and staff, and desired by many students, is coming to Northwest College in the fall semester.
Northwest College will begin offering a new Bachelor of Applied Science in Criminal Justice Studies in the fall of 2023.
The new B.A.S. in Criminal Justice Studies option provides students who have completed an Associate of Arts or Associate of Applied Science degree a chance to continue their education to acquire upper-division skills and training.
The degree is designed for students who are interested in pursuing a career in the field of criminal justice at the local, state or federal level, or for those already working in the field seeking advancement.
The curriculum will combine traditional academic studies along with a more hands-on practical application of content. Among some topics NWC students will cover are communications and technology, interview and interrogation, organized crime and gangs, serial killers, and other contemporary criminal justice issues.
NWC’s criminal justice facilities feature the VirTra 300-degree firearms simulator, which is the industry leader in firearms simulation on the proper use of force. The facilities also include a mock jail cell, mock forensic lab, and mock interview and interrogation room.
Requirements for applying and admission into the new BAS in Criminal Justice Studies program will be forthcoming once finalized in the upcoming weeks. Details will be posted on the college’s main website at nwc.edu/ bas. For more information about the program, contact program director and criminal justice assistant professor Dave Patterson at Dave.Patterson@nwc.edu or 307-754-6328.
Gillette Avenue now on National Register
GILLETTE — It’s official: downtown Gillette is historic.
Thanks to years of work by the Gillette Historic Preservation Commission, Gillette Avenue from First Street to Seventh Street was recently accepted to the National Register of Historic Places as a historic downtown district.
“For most of our 132 years, downtown Gillette was the center of life,” said Robert Henning, member of the commission and the director of the Rockpile Museum. "All the businesses, the schools, the churches, everything as right downtown.”
The historic downtown has remained the heart of the community over the decades, Henning said, with the growth of Gillette spreading out from that area.
The designation does not change anything with the ownership of buildings within that district, according to author Mary Kelley, who is a member of the Campbell County Historical Society and Gillette Historic Preservation.
There will be a sign put up along Interstate 90 advertising the downtown’s historic designation.
“It’s very much honorary recognition,” Kelley said. “It’s good for tourism There are people who travel to see historic districts and buildings.”
Agencies investigating pronghorn die-off south of Pinedale
PINEDALE — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department and the Wyoming State Veterinary Laboratory are collaboratively investigating a “rare disease outbreak” in pronghorn in western Wyoming.
About 200 pronghorn antelope have died since mid-February, mainly near the southern end of the Mesa south of Pinedale.
Preliminary lab results identify Mycoplasma bovis as the pathogen responsible for the mortalities. According to Game and Fish, Mycoplasma bovis should not be confused with Mycobacterium bovis, which causes tuberculosis in cattle; the two unrelated bacteria cause very different diseases.
In a March 8 release, Game and Fish explained, “The source of infection of the M. bovis and the ability to predict the duration and the geographic distribution of this outbreak in pronghorn is unknown at this time.”
“While reported M. bovis outbreaks causing mortality in wildlife are rare, this is not the first occurrence of M. Bovis being linked to pronghorn mortalities in Wyoming,” said Game and Fish Wildlife Disease Specialist Hank Edwards.
The first reported cases of pneumonia in pronghorn occurred during the winters of 2019 and 2020 near Gillette, involving at least 460 animals.
Those outbreaks started at a similar time in mid-February and then tapered down by the beginning of April.
To date, this pathogen has not been shown to affect domestic pets such as horses, dogs or cats and is not considered a human health risk.
Local Game and Fish personnel advise that they are periodically removing carcasses and euthanizing dying pronghorn in relatively accessible areas when disturbance to other healthy wintering pronghorn is minimal to help reduce the prevalence of this pathogen on the landscape.
Game and Fish continues to monitor for this disease across the state.
From Wyoming News Exchange