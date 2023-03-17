City of Sundance granted year-round deer permit
SUNDANCE — A permit has been approved to allow the city of Sundance to cull double the number of deer this year with no restrictions on season timing.
The city is implementing a year-round cull in response to evidence that chronic wasting disease (CWD) may be more prevalent than previously thought.
Game Warden Nate Holst attended a recent meeting of the city council to confirm that Wyoming Game and Fish has now approved the license. This will allow Sundance to take up to 100 deer between now and the end of 2023.
Holst made the proposal last month, visiting the council to explain that last year’s cull caused some concern for Game and Fish. Most years, he said at the time, the city applies for a license to cull a certain number of deer.
For 2022, the quota was 50 deer, which was subsequently filled. Seven of those 50 deer tested positive for the always-fatal disease.
The Black Hills region used to sit at around a 2-3% rate of CWD, a rate that has now grown to 7%. Seven of 50 deer puts Sundance at a 14% prevalence rate, which is double the estimate for the rest of the region.
Holst informed the council that he did request one change to the contract: removal of the word “only” in the section that specifies who may take the deer. This means the city will be able to contract with multiple people, as several have expressed a willingness to help perform the cull. The city also will be putting together a new list of citizens interested in receiving meat from the culled deer, which will be tested for CWD before it is donated.
Residents report getting scam calls about Verizon accounts
GILLETTE — Two Gillette residents reported getting fraudulent calls regarding their Verizon accounts on Wednesday, March 15.
At 6:46 p.m., a 41-year-old woman told police that she got a phone call from an automated system indicating there were suspicious charges on her Verizon account. The system requested the last four digits of her social security number and she entered them, said Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson.
The woman followed up by calling Verizon about the suspicious charges and learned that there was nothing wrong with her account, Wasson said.
Four minutes later, a 39-year-old woman said her 17-year-old daughter received an automated call claiming that her Verizon account had been breached. The girl entered her father’s account number and the last four digits of his social security number, Wasson said.
There are no suspects in either of these cases and the investigation continues.
Biden Administration invests in Tribal Forest Protection Act
SHERIDAN — The Biden-Harris Administration announced more than $12 million from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will be invested in fiscal year 2023 to complete projects in support of the Tribal Forest Protection Act.
Projects have been selected to support a range of activities focused on forest and grassland restoration. Work will include vegetation management, hazardous fuels risk reduction and cultural and ethnobotanical surveys on indigenous landscapes.
In Wyoming, The Bighorn National Forest and the Northern Arapaho, Northern Cheyenne, Crow, Oglala Lakota and Shoshone Tribes will work on resiliency and restoration of traditionally significant plants impacted by climate change and site disturbances.
These investments come on the heels of the Forest Service’s release of “Strengthening Tribal Consultations and Nation-to-Nation Relationships: A USDA Forest Service Action Plan.”
“Many of these projects will tackle our most pressing issues, including climate change and the wildfire crisis, while creating job opportunities for tribal members with the benefit of incorporating indigenous knowledge into ecological restoration activities,” said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack.
One Health opens new office in Sheridan
SHERIDAN — First started in Montana to respond to a need to provide substantial primary care to rural populations, One Health expanded throughout the state, aiming to unite smaller, independent health clinics in the summer of 2015.
By fall 2020, stand-alone clinics across Montana united to form One Health. The business has now been working into northern Wyoming, making its way to Sheridan.
One Health provides a variety of services, staffing doctors, dentists, psychologists, pharmacists, nurses, social workers, therapists, community health advocates, medical assistants and service representatives. The Sheridan office is working toward getting all of the positions filled, complimenting the other open offices.
Currently, the Sheridan office has doctors, dentists and therapists.
“We focus more on the outpatient side,” One Health CEO David Mark said. “We do a lot of preventative care and routine health.”
One Health works with all patients, whether they have insurance or not, said nurse practitioner Marlene Schuman.
“For those with no insurance, we try to use our programs to get medications for them or any kind of imaging or labs that they need,” she said. “We have a great 340B pharmacy program that allows certain medications to be significantly reduced in the cost. I had a patient who was paying $125 a month with insurance, then with the program, we got it down to 17 cents a bottle.”
One Health works closely with Sheridan Memorial Hospital staff to provide further care for patients, Mark said. One Health can send patients to the hospital in emergencies or receive labs.
One Health does not provide free health care; however, it does offer a sliding fee discount program through which patients can get reduced medical fees, dental assistance and pharmacy assistance.
