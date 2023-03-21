Schools locked down after report of student with gun
NEWCASTLE — Newcastle High School was in an extended lockdown on March 15 after the school was informed that a student had brought a gun to school. There have been no injuries reported as a result of the incident, but after the school’s administration confirmed that a gun had been brought to school, both Newcastle Middle School and the high school remained locked down while law enforcement investigated the situation.
“It is no secret; we actually recovered a gun on school grounds. I don’t know if we know the full intent, but the nice thing is everyone is alive.,” Weston County School District 1 Superintendent Brad LaCroix told the News Letter Journal.
According to LaCroix, the lockdown began after a student came forward with information about another student having a gun in the high school the morning of March 15.
“Thankfully for all of us, one student who found out about the weapon did the one thing we hope all our students will do when they hear or see suspicious or concerning activity: they reported it,” Principal Bryce Hoffman said in a letter sent to families after the lockdown.
The principal informed families that law enforcement was notified as soon as the administration was made aware of the situation, and action was taken immediately to ensure the safety of students and staff.
“We all think that we are in a small town, in a community that has a good understanding of guns and gun usage. However, when it comes to a gun on school grounds with harmful intent, we have to rethink the safety of everyone,” said LaCroix.
The juvenile suspect is currently being detained at the Campbell County Juvenile Detention Facility. Newcastle Police Department Chief Chuck said he believes the student is being charged with crimes, although he was not able to divulge the actual charges.
Gillette man featured in Amazon bestseller
GILLETTE — Anyone looking for a best-selling read featuring a Wyoming resident can now buy “Next Level Your Life,” by Dale Young and Tammy Hane, on Amazon. The book was compiled and created by Kyle Wilson.
The 200-page book features a variety of authors, including Jay Johnson, a Gillette business owner. The authors include professionals, speakers, entrepreneurs and bestselling authors from across the country.
Johnson’s chapter in the work is titled “Code 3 American: A Sniper’s Final Shot to Save America.”
“I have the heart of a patriot, and I believe our flag is a sacred symbol of freedom. Immense sacrifice is sewn into every fiber of our flag and cannot be repaid. Patriots gifted us the United States of America and the best way of life the world has ever known. Our children deserve it, and patriots of the past demand a return on their investment,” Johnson said in an excerpt from the book.
With a variety of chapters, the book focuses on promoting growth, overcoming difficulties and transforming a person’s life.
Johnson founded local business Custom Contracting in 2004 and is also the founder and CEO of Code 3 Assets, a business focused on investment strategies for increasing wealth.
Custom Contracting is a veteran owned and family operated general contracting service in Gillette that serves locals, Buffalo, Wright and the Black Hills region.
Tough winter takes toll on the start of calving season
SHERIDAN — As calving season ramps up in Sheridan County, many ranches have been hit by a long winter of cold temperatures and consistent snowfall. Ranchers in the area have struggled to keep calves healthy and alive due to cold and wet conditions.
Calving season is a critical time for ranchers, as they rely on the birth of healthy calves to maintain and grow their herds. It is a season that generally lasts for 60 to 90 days in late winter and throughout spring. The severe weather conditions have made the start of this season a difficult one.
"We've had several feet of snow and temperatures well below freezing," SR Cattle Company rancher David Kane said. "It's been tough on our cattle, especially the newborns."
This year, ranchers have taken extra measures to ensure the safety of the calves, including birthing them inside barns and having a calf warmer ready to help dry them off.
“One of the most important things is to get the calves dried off and fed,” Kane said. “They can survive a lot after that. They are resilient.”
With such a harsh winter, the SR Ranch keeps someone with the cattle at all times of the day to ensure the health and safety of the cattle through the calving process.
Other ways ranchers ensure the health of the herd is by breeding out the cattle that have a hard time surviving the winter. This is done by selling cattle that have trouble through the process.
Other ranches in Sheridan County begin calving season in late March and early April. Spring calving allows for ranchers to have a more hands-off approach.
Gov. Mark Gordon earlier this month finalized a U.S. Department of Agriculture request for a secretarial disaster designation.
Elementary students asked to name garbage trucks
GILLETTE — Last fall when the elementary school students of Campbell County were asked to come up with names for the city of Gillette’s snowplows, they stepped up.
This spring, the city is once again asking students for their help. This time, it’s not snow plows that are needing names, but garbage trucks.
Skylar Riehemann, the city’s solid waste manager, said a couple of the garbage truck drivers “were jealous that the snow plows got named,” and work began to see if they could get in on the fun.
The original plan was to name the garbage trucks at the start of the next school year. One of the drivers suggested doing it before school lets out for the summer so the kids can see the trucks on their routes.
Unlike the snowplows, the garbage trucks go all over town and aren’t limited to one particular area or route.
The city has asked each of the elementary schools in the district to submit one name for a garbage truck. The deadline is April 10.
The solid waste crew will pick their favorite names. The city has eight full-size garbage trucks and one smaller truck, so nine names will be selected.
“Since they’re the ones who are driving the trucks, they should have a little bit of say,” Riehemann said.
Then the designs and stickers will be made up and put on the trucks by the beginning of May.
From Wyoming News Exchange