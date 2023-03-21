Schools locked down after report of student with gun

NEWCASTLE — Newcastle High School was in an extended lockdown on March 15 after the school was informed that a student had brought a gun to school. There have been no injuries reported as a result of the incident, but after the school’s administration confirmed that a gun had been brought to school, both Newcastle Middle School and the high school remained locked down while law enforcement investigated the situation.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus