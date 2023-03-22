Tough winter takes toll on the start of calving season
SHERIDAN — As calving season ramps up in Sheridan County, many ranches have been hit by a long winter of cold temperatures and consistent snowfall. Ranchers in the area have struggled to keep calves healthy and alive due to cold and wet conditions.
Calving season is a critical time for ranchers, as they rely on the birth of healthy calves to maintain and grow their herds. It is a season that generally lasts for 60 to 90 days in late winter and throughout spring. The severe weather conditions have made the start of this season a difficult one.
"We've had several feet of snow and temperatures well below freezing," SR Cattle Company rancher David Kane said. "It's been tough on our cattle, especially the newborns."
This year, ranchers have taken extra measures to ensure the safety of the calves, including birthing them inside barns and having a calf warmer ready to help dry them off.
“One of the most important things is to get the calves dried off and fed,” Kane said. “They can survive a lot after that. They are resilient.”
With such a harsh winter, the SR Ranch keeps someone with the cattle at all times of the day to ensure the health and safety of the cattle through the calving process.
Other ways ranchers ensure the health of the herd is by breeding out the cattle that have a hard time surviving the winter. This is done by selling cattle that have trouble through the process.
Other ranches in Sheridan County begin calving season in late March and early April. Spring calving allows for ranchers to have a more hands-off approach.
Gov. Mark Gordon earlier this month finalized a U.S. Department of Agriculture request for a secretarial disaster designation.
Elementary students asked to name garbage trucks
GILLETTE — Last fall when the elementary school students of Campbell County were asked to come up with names for the city of Gillette’s snowplows, they stepped up.
This spring, the city is once again asking students for their help. This time, it’s not snow plows that are needing names, but garbage trucks.
Skylar Riehemann, the city’s solid waste manager, said a couple of the garbage truck drivers “were jealous that the snow plows got named,” and work began to see if they could get in on the fun.
The original plan was to name the garbage trucks at the start of the next school year. One of the drivers suggested doing it before school lets out for the summer so the kids can see the trucks on their routes.
Unlike the snowplows, the garbage trucks go all over town and aren’t limited to one particular area or route.
The city has asked each of the elementary schools in the district to submit one name for a garbage truck. The deadline is April 10.
The solid waste crew will pick their favorite names. The city has eight full-size garbage trucks and one smaller truck, so nine names will be selected.
“Since they’re the ones who are driving the trucks, they should have a little bit of say,” Riehemann said.
Then the designs and stickers will be made up and put on the trucks by the beginning of May.
Coal seam fires new hazard in mitigation plan
SHERIDAN — It’s time for Sheridan County to update its hazard mitigation plan.
“We just need to identify all the hazards that are natural and then what their risk levels are here in Sheridan County,” said Sheridan County Emergency Management Coordinator Jesse Ludikhuize. “And so, that’s done through community input, through the information gathered by public entities like the fire department and police departments.”
Ludikhuize said the one new change to the list is the inclusion of coal seam fires.
He said a study done by Montana inspired the inclusion; the study identified coal seams on fire near Sheridan County.
“We have known about coal seam fires throughout Sheridan County and Wyoming and the neighboring states,” Ludikhuize said. “We just think that that’s a natural hazard that we need to further look at and then address.”
Coal seam fires can be caused by a wildfire getting into the seams. Ludikhuize said the fires can burn underground for decades; the fires can also come toward the surface and cause a brush fire.
“Every once in a while, those coal seams do come toward the surface,” he said. “... If there (are) high winds that pick up, those high winds can then cause another brush fire in a location.”
Ludikhuize said there are no methods for preventing coal seam fires because they are generally underground, but the county aims to mitigate the danger as much as possible.
“We identify (the coal seams) and (if) they’re in high risk areas then we can do brush control,” Ludikhuize said. “So, we can try to go there and make sure that we’re knocking down any brush or grassland around those coal seams, hopefully to prevent them from sparking and creating wildfires.”
Douglas City Council names new mayor
DOUGLAS — A series of procedural moves the night of Monday, March 20, paved the way for Douglas to have a new mayor elected from among the city council, a new council president picked and a vacancy opened on the council.
Mayor Rene Kemper’s death left a void at the city that had to be filled quickly, so the council voted unanimously to name Councilwoman Kim Pexton the new mayor for a term lasting until the next general election, or Dec. 31, 2024.
Pexton, as mayor, then resigned from the council and her position as council president. Councilman Ron McNare was elected as council president, aka mayor pro tem.
Relying on the precedent set with previous council openings between elections, council members made public the resulting open council position.
Applications will be accepted from any city resident interested in serving.
The council is not required to do that and could simply appoint anyone who meets the basic qualifications.
McNare said that the position will be advertised and the application period will close March 31. The position will be appointed by April 6, and whoever is selected will be sworn in at the regular city council meeting on April 10.
From Wyoming News Exchange