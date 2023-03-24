Cheyenne City Council fails marijuana ordinance
CHEYENNE — An ordinance aimed at decriminalizing marijuana within city limits failed to receive a positive recommendation on Wednesday, March 22, from the Cheyenne City Council’s Committee of the Whole.
Council members Richard Johnson and Scott Roybal co-sponsored the ordinance, which would repeal and re-create code provisions specific to prohibiting marijuana in the municipality.
Johnson clarified the ordinance wasn’t meant to address legalization, medical recreation taxes or the licensing of dispensaries, which he said are issues that need to be discussed by state legislators.
“This conversation was about the municipal decriminalization of marijuana in the city limits,” he announced at the meeting. “Both state and federal laws apply within the city limits. Someone can be criminally prosecuted as a result, but through either the U.S. Attorney’s Office or the (Laramie County) District Attorney’s Office. They just won’t end up in Cheyenne Municipal Court.”
Johnson’s presentation was followed by nearly an hour of public comment, largely in support of taking the steps necessary to decriminalize marijuana in Cheyenne. Residents made arguments spanning the benefits of cannabis in medicinal and recreational instances, as well as the negative impact of fines or jail time on users when the drug is legal only 45 minutes away in Colorado.
Despite the significant turnout by supporters, there were still those who questioned what passing the ordinance would do.
Opponents shared their personal experiences with negative mental health impacts because of cannabis use, whether that be lack of motivation or violent outbursts.
High schoolers help police move into new location
NEWCASTLE — Three Dogie sports teams took the phrase “teamwork makes the dream work” to a whole new level on March 17 as boys and girls soccer, track and Dogie Football got together to help the Newcastle Police Department move from its previous location to new digs just up the street.
Head football coach Matt Conzelman has, for years now, had his team help the community with doing jobs that need done, whether it’s shoveling walks in the winter or cleaning up yards in the spring, summer or fall or helping people who need to move.
“A lot of people would call the school looking for help doing odd jobs, so we decided to use those as fundraising opportunities,” Conzelman explained. “The funds they earn go to the players to help pay for camps and other expenses relating to their sport.”
Recently, when the police department was looking to move, Mayor Pam Gualtieri reached out to Conzelman to see if he could round up some athletes to make that move happen.
Not only did it end up being a fundraising opportunity for the athletes who volunteered to help, it was also an opportunity to build relationships between the students, the school, the police department and the community.
Because of conflicting obligations, several members of the football team were unavailable to help, so Conzelman opened up the opportunity to the spring sports, as well.
About 15-20 NHS athletes from boys and girls soccer, track and football heeded the call to help out in cold and blustery weather conditions.
State suicide rate drops 22%
JACKSON — In a state that has double the national average for completed suicides, Wyoming experienced 22% last year, its first decline in suicide deaths since 2018.
In Teton County, however, the number of resident suicides didn’t change from last year, remaining at five.
Health experts in Wyoming attribute the statewide decline in suicides to the recent changes in the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
In July 2022 the national dialing code for immediate, 24-hour assistance in a mental health emergency became “988.” The three-digit code replaced the old National Suicide Prevention Lifeline phone number: 1-800-273-8255.
In Wyoming, the lifeline has received more than 10,000 calls since 2020, and calls doubled in August — jumping by 107% compared with August 2021 — after 988 became the new suicide prevention number.
“Ten thousand phone calls from our state, when we’re the least populated,” said Beverly Shore, a suicide prevention specialist with Teton County. “I think that’s unbelievable, that’s huge.”
She explained that before summer the state’s two call centers were not available 24/7. That meant that people calling from a 307 area code would be connected with a Nebraska call center. Now a Wyoming crisis counselor can be reached any time by dialing 988 from a 307 number.
While the decline in suicides statewide is great news, the suicide numbers in Teton County haven’t changed much in the last few years.
The Teton County Community Prevention Coalition developed a subcommittee devoted to suicide prevention. Shore said one of the subcommittee’s most effective programs has been a Safe Talk Suicide Prevention Training.
The training sessions, free for the community and open to anyone 15 or older, are meant to destigmatize conversations about suicide and equip community members with knowledge of what they can do to reduce suicides.
From Wyoming News Exchange