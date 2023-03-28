High court plans mock argument in Casper
CASPER — The public will get a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the difficult court decisions Wyoming judges face during a mock case argument at Casper College next month.
On April 11, the Wyoming Supreme Court will host a mock case argument along with an educational event starting at 11 a.m. in Wheeler Concert Hall, the high court announced in a statement.
The state supreme court typically hears arguments on appeal at the Wyoming Supreme Court building in Cheyenne. But this time, it’ll hear one case in Casper.
Local attorneys will present the short mock argument, which will be presided over by volunteers from the audience, the statement said.
The “You Be The Judge” event participants will be able to ask questions and weigh in on how they would rule on the case.
The interactive program is meant to educate Wyomingites on the mission and responsibilities of the Wyoming Judicial Branch, the statement said.
Folks at Casper College and the local Natrona County lawyers and judges “really stepped up” to make this a successful program, Chief Justice Kate Fox said in the statement.
“We look forward to the opportunity to talk to the students and citizens of Natrona County about what we do in the judicial branch, and why we have such a passion for the rule of law,” Fox said. “I hope for a good turnout.”
The event is free. A live audio broadcast will be available on the Wyoming Judicial Branch’s website.
Dayton may soon allow chickens
SHERIDAN — Dayton Mayor Clifford Reed wants chickens.
Dayton is the only incorporated town in Sheridan County that does not currently allow chickens on all properties within town limits. Chickens are only allowed on properties greater than one acre.
Ranchester passed its chicken ordinance in 2013; up to six chickens are allowed per residence with a permit. The permit costs $25 per year.
Clearmont passed its chicken ordinance in 2014. There is a limit of 10 chickens per residence in town limits.
Sheridan does not currently limit the number of chickens per residence. Current ordinance in the city only restricts chickens and other birds at large, meaning the animals cannot roam.
Reed said he’s had many people interested in owning chickens contact him.
“We’ve actually had some little kids, I mean, 10-year-olds come and ask the council (for chickens),” Reed said. “And, it’s heartbreaking for me to watch the council vote no (in the past).”
Dayton’s proposed ordinance defines ‘domestic fowl’ as “chickens and domestic ducks that are bred for the primary purpose of meat and/or eggs.”
The planning commission tabled the ordinance on March 14 so the commissioners had more time to look over changes made.
The ordinance would allow up to six chickens per residence on properties less than one acre with a permit. The ordinance would allow up to 20 chickens on properties more than one acre.
“We just decided that if we’re going to put a limit on the people with smaller lots of six (chickens), then it stands to reason that we would… if you have an acre or more, put a limit on that too,” Reed said. “Because then it kind of keeps people out of the commercial business.”
Mountain lion shot and killed in Slater
GUERNSEY — As local ranchers Jeb and Lalonda Baker were sipping an early morning cup of coffee and looking out toward the horizon, they wondered why their dog was out agitating the cattle. When the dog came walking in between them, they knew something else was out near the calf pen.
As Baker grabbed a pair of binoculars and took a closer look, all he could say was, “it’s a lion,” before heading for the gun cabinet.
This mountain lion was a 130-pound male that was on the prowl close to Normandy Road on the Baker ranch in Slater.
Although more lions are spotted west of the Interstate 25 corridor, according to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, this one came east of the highway. The Bakers watched as the lion paced back and forth in front of the calf pen. It appeared to be stalking the cattle, according to Baker.
Jeb and his son Harley were able to take the lion down with two shots.
They immediately called the game warden, Jesse Niemerr, from the Wheatland office of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, who investigated the incident.
According to Briana Ball, WGFD public information officer, the investigation proved a justified kill in the defense of property.
“It’s sure not something you see every day,” Jeb Baker said.
This is the second occurrence of the “something you don’t see every day” at the Baker farm, as last fall they saw a black bear on their property.
In the rural areas of Wyoming, the domain is still frequented by various wildlife. Lions are more often reported near Glendo and Hartville, but sometimes they will wander in search of food.
Gillette resident suing county commission
GILLETTE — A Gillette resident has sued the Campbell County Commission to get an opinion that he believes the board received from the Wyoming Attorney General.
Bruce Williams has submitted a petition in District Court for information in a public records request.
Williams said he’d heard that the commissioners had asked for an opinion from the Wyoming Attorney General, and that in late February they’d received it.
On Feb. 27, he made a public records request with the county for the opinion.
“I was informed that the Attorney General has given the county an opinion on Attorney Client privilege and/or what is available as to the communications between county officials and others,” he wrote in the request.
The next day, Williams got a response that said he would not be receiving the records he was requesting. The reason given was the records were exempt from disclosure because they fell under attorney-client communication.
On March 1, he filed the petition in District Court.
“The public has as much right to know what the Attorney General of Wyoming thinks is public records as the County Commissioners do,” Williams wrote.
Williams said opinions are not exempt from public records requests, and he’s worried the county is withholding information that should be accessible by the public.
He wondered why the county wouldn’t want “the people to know what the Attorney General thinks is information they have a right to and information they do not have a right to.”
Williams wants the court to order the county commission to release the requested attorney general’s opinion.
This is not the first time Williams has sued local governments. He’s sued the city of Gillette on a few occasions.
Commission Chair Colleen Faber did not respond to a message left for comment.
'Man Therapy' mental health campaign rolls out
GILLETTE — Campbell County Public Health will be rolling out a new mental health campaign targeted towards men.
Last week, the county commission approved a $5,000 licensing agreement between Public Health and Man Therapy, a digital mental health campaign designed to encourage men to seek help if they need it.
Ashley McRae, a community prevention specialist, said that for many men, it’s hard to acknowledge their feelings. And often, even if they do acknowledge those feelings and they have support around them, “they don’t take that next step” to get help, she said.
“That next step is a barrier, and Man Therapy encourages that in a way that doesn’t seem unmanly,” she said.
Originally launched in 2012 as a suicide prevention initiative, Man Therapy expanded to address men’s mental health as a whole. It’s an evidence-based program that puts mental health “into terms that men understand,” McRae said.
“It’s not doctor language, it’s not fluffed up,” she said.
The campaign will begin in April. It will include videos, social media posts and ads, and provide tools, resources and guidance for men, including access to 24/7 crisis services and mental health treatment and support.
It also includes a 20-point head inspection, a series of questions that rates one’s depression. Based on one’s score, he will be directed to local resources that can help him. And even though it’s targeted toward men, women can use it too, McRae said.
McRae said Jackson has used the campaign with great success, and Rock Springs also has used portions of the program.
Commissioner Butch Knutson said he was impressed after reading about the program and its approach to mental health.
“If it saves one life, it’s worth everything we throw at it,” he said.
From Wyoming News Exchange