Urban deer numbers in Cody continue to increase
CODY — In 2020, Cody stopped culling deer within city limits. Although the numbers of deer have since increased, Cody Police Chief Chuck Baker recommended that culling be halted for a third year due to concerns about discharging a firearm within city limits.
“The city is being developed, and it’s becoming more and more of a liability to discharge firearms within the city of Cody,” Baker told city council members at their Feb. 28 work session.
Baker recommended the city continue to survey the community instead. He cited two community surveys that showed an even split in opinions.
“50% of the community said that we should [cull deer], and 50% of the community said we shouldn’t,” he said.
Baker further recommended the continued monitoring of the city’s deer population.
Dan Smith and Tony Mong with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department told the council their concerns lay in chronic wasting disease (CWD), which has been detected in many of the city’s deer.
In a recent sample of 29 deer in Cody, 72% came back positive for CWD. Five years ago, that rate was less than 10%, Mong said.
Smith and Mong did not give a specific recommendation to the council on whether to cull or not to cull this year.
The deer culling program began in 2016, with the last cull occurring in 2020, Baker said. During those four years, 200 deer were harvested, with the meat donated to residents, he said. The goal was to reduce deer versus car crashes and the nuisance calls regarding deer, Baker added.
The council decided to monitor the situation for the current year. It will determine the next step.
Lovell community steps up for victims in fatal crash
LOVELL — A GoFundMe.com page has been established for a Lovell couple involved in a two-vehicle collision early the afternoon of Feb. 26 between Casper and Shoshoni.
Samuel Smith and his wife Natalee were westbound on U.S. Highway 20-26 at about 12:25 p.m. when their car was struck by an eastbound Ford pickup truck, according to Sgt. Jeremy Beck of the Wyoming Highway Patrol.
The collision occurred approximately 25 miles west of Casper, he said. Beck was unable to provide any further details about the accident.
Sam was a sportswriter and photographer for the three newspapers in Big Horn County.
Sam and Natalee both sustained head injuries and were transported by ambulance to the Wyoming Medical Center, where they remained the night of Feb. 28. According to Facebook updates provided by the family, Natalee’s condition had improved.
Sam passed away late the morning of March 1, according to Clint Kasinger, Natalee’s father.
Kristin Owens, a co-worker of Sam’s at the Lovell Chronicle, has organized a GoFundMe page in their names. All proceeds will go to help with medical bills and any other expenses incurred during this time. As of the morning of March 1, about $8,000 had been donated by 95 donors.
A benefit account has also been established at Big Horn Federal, and a Venmo account has been set up in their name.
An online auction has been established on Facebook under Medical Expenses for Sam and Natalee Smith and has gathered 661 group members and 88 items for auction so far. The auction closes on March 17.
Several businesses are also stepping up to help. The Pizza Factory in Lovell donated $5 for every large pizza sold on March 4, and Cindy Allred is donating proceeds from an online jewelry sale of Opulenza jewelry for the Smiths. A donation bucket will be in place during the USA wrestling tournament this weekend.
Buffalo: Don’t feed the turkeys
BUFFALO — It's official: Feeding wild turkeys within city limits is now illegal. The Buffalo City Council unanimously approved an ordinance to prohibit feeding the turkeys and, hopefully, reduce the likelihood of the avian inhabitants overrunning the city.
Resolution 1413 — which Mayor Shane Schrader jokingly called “the turkey ordinance" — adds turkeys to the list of wild game that cannot be fed.
Violating the ordinance is a misdemeanor punishable by up to $750 in fines.
The ordinance emerged as the city dealt with frequent complaints about the turkeys roaming around Buffalo. Dozens of birds congregate in Buffalo's neighborhoods, leaving droppings and feathers in their wake, and they can often be seen stopping traffic as they stroll unperturbed down Main Street.
Buffalo game warden Jim Seeman said he counted almost 100 turkeys in the flock that had been causing trouble recently.
The abundance of turkeys in Buffalo isn’t just an inconvenience. Turkey feces is harmful to dogs, according to Pet MD.
When the turkeys gather in large groups — such as when they find a buffet left out by a well-intentioned neighbor — they also risk exposing themselves to contagious diseases such as avian influenza, which has spread throughout Wyoming.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, 13 of Johnson County’s wild turkeys have died of avian influenza in the past year.
Game and Fish has spent several weeks harassing the birds, using techniques such as making loud noises, shooting pellet guns near the birds and herding them to different locations, hoping to convince them to turn tail and find a new home.
That appears to have worked. While a few remain, there are not nearly the 100 that there had been, Seeman said.
Crook County Sheriff’s Office offers Project Lifesaver
SUNDANCE — Keeping someone prone to wandering safe can be a challenge, but the Crook County Sheriff’s Office can help.
The office sponsors Project Lifesaver, a nationwide program designed to help people protect loved ones who are cognitively impaired.
Project Lifesaver is supported by donations and grants and completely free to its participants. Members of the community are invited to reach out to the office for more information if a loved one has been diagnosed with a condition such as dementia or autism that makes him or her likely to wander.
A person enrolled in the program is paired with a personalized transmitter about the size of a wristwatch, which can be worn on the wrist or ankle and is attached via a single-use band. If the person then goes missing, the Sheriff’s Office will send a search team to respond to the area to begin searching.
The transmitter emits a signal that can be detected with a directional antenna. The individualized signal from the person’s transmitter allows the search team to home in on the signal, locate the person and bring him or her home safely.
Because the program is nationwide, it is also possible that a local partner program can initiate a search if a loved one happens to wander away while traveling.
Project Lifesaver was the first organization to apply locating techniques of this kind to the search and rescue of individuals and is now the most widely used and proven program designed for the protection of “at risk” populations in the United States.
According to Project Lifesaver, certified agencies have been able to use the technology to reduce search times from hours or days down to minutes. Recovery times average 30 minutes, which Project Lifesaver says is 95% less time than for standard operations.
Avalanche on south 89 closes road, jams traffic
JACKSON — Traffic was snarled for a few hours the afternoon of March 2 when an avalanche came down 2 miles south of High School Road on South Highway 89.
That area hasn’t experienced a roadway-obstructing slide in over 50 years.
The slide just past milepost 151 blocked four out of five lanes of travel at 1:05 p.m.
Avalanche Technician Don Lawless of the Wyoming Department of Transportation said the snow that buried the road was about 10 feet deep and 70-80 feet wide.
A loader started moving snow at 1:45 p.m., according to Lawless, and at 3:07 p.m. all lanes were reported open.
John Faicco, a detective sergeant and spokesperson for the Teton County Sheriff’s Office, said no one was injured. No vehicles were trapped or damaged.
Neither agency knew what caused the snow to slide.
Stephanie Harsha, public relations specialist for the Wyoming Department of Transportation, said that the last recorded avalanche on that stretch of road was over 50 years ago.
“It’s unusual for that particular spot to slide and even more unusual that it was a huge slide,” said Harsha.
