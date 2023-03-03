Avalanche on south 89 closes road, jams traffic
JACKSON — Traffic was snarled for a few hours the afternoon of March 2 when an avalanche came down 2 miles south of High School Road on South Highway 89.
That area hasn’t experienced a roadway-obstructing slide in over 50 years.
The slide just past milepost 151 blocked four out of five lanes of travel at 1:05 p.m.
Avalanche Technician Don Lawless of the Wyoming Department of Transportation said the snow that buried the road was about 10 feet deep and 70-80 feet wide.
A loader started moving snow at 1:45 p.m., according to Lawless, and at 3:07 p.m. all lanes were reported open.
John Faicco, a detective sergeant and spokesperson for the Teton County Sheriff’s Office, said no one was injured. No vehicles were trapped or damaged.
Neither agency knew what caused the snow to slide.
Stephanie Harsha, public relations specialist for the Wyoming Department of Transportation, said that the last recorded avalanche on that stretch of road was over 50 years ago.
“It’s unusual for that particular spot to slide and even more unusual that it was a huge slide,” said Harsha.
Wyoming to receive disaster relief funds for national forest
DENVER — The USDA Forest Service’s Rocky Mountain Regional Office announced Wednesday that Colorado and Wyoming will receive $40.15 million in disaster relief funds this fiscal year, made possible through the Disaster Supplement of the Omnibus funding legislation.
In Wyoming, the Shoshone National Forest will receive $1.15 million to repair flood-damaged areas in the Greater Yellowstone ecosystem.
“With the help of numerous partners, an enormous amount of work has been accomplished to stabilize the areas hardest hit, and our rehabilitation work is on schedule,” Regional Forester Frank Beum said in a news release.
Watersheds serving multiple Colorado communities were decimated by the Cameron Peak and East Troublesome fires in 2020.
Severe flooding impacted the Shoshone National Forest in 2022, causing damage to roads, trails, campgrounds and recreational facilities. The funding will be used to continue emergency stabilization efforts, control further erosion, restore appropriate water flows, plant native vegetation, and repair, rebuild and relocate National Forest System Roads 119 and 120, which are popular for recreational activities and the only access to the Switchback Ranch during the winter.
From Wyoming News Exchange and Wyoming Tribune Eagle
