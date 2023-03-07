Certificate of completion bill signed into law
GILLETTE — Students with disabilities who complete all of their coursework will now receive a certificate of completion at graduation.
Senate File 98, sponsored by Sen. Eric Barlow, R-Gillette, and co-sponsored by Rep. Ken Clouston, R-Gillette, was signed by the governor on Feb. 27. Now, students on an individual education program, or IEP, are counted as drop outs, do not count toward graduation numbers and receive no diploma or certificate for their work.
Clouston said that although the federal rule constituting the students as drop outs remains, the state can now keep track of the students receiving certificates of completion each year, as well as giving those students and families recognition for what they’ve accomplished.
“There’s an end game here,” Clouston said. “(The certificate) shows that there’s value in meeting those IEP goals for students and the work of teachers and families but hopefully it may also lead to alternative types of diplomas.”
Clouston said some states offer alternative diplomas so students with disabilities do not count as drop outs. If something like that were to come to Wyoming, he said that by adopting alternative diplomas, the state and federal governments could then look at only the students who truly drop out of school, not students who are working hard to complete their coursework everyday.
The proposal for the certificate of completion passed unanimously through the House and Senate and was signed by the governor Feb. 27.
Gillette sees flooding from storm drains frozen over
GILLETTE — The city of Gillette has been dealing with flooding and water pooling up due to storm drains getting frozen over.
Public Works Director Sawley Wilde said it’s been going on in “all areas of town.”
“Where we see it the most is subdivisions where it’s flat,” he said. “Anywhere we don’t have a lot of hills. It pools up and at night it ices over.”
In some areas, the city streets division can go in and break up the ice with hand tools, but other areas take quite a bit more work.
It’s been a slow process, and it’s something the city deals with every year after a large snowstorm, but “the sheer amount of snow we’ve had this winter has exacerbated that,” Wilde said.
“This one seems a little worse because of the large amount of snow we have on the ground, melting on top, melting underneath,” he added.
Bill creates charter school authorization board
GILLETTE — The state will now have a board made up of qualified education individuals to authorize new charter schools. Previously, if a school district board did not agree on the creation of a charter school, the decision went on to the state loan and investment board.
Senate File 174, sponsored by Sen. Ogden Driskill, R-Devils Tower, passed through the Legislature and awaits the governor’s signature.
Rep. Ken Clouston, R-Gillette, was part of the House Education Committee that debated the bill for more than a few hours during the session. Clouston said heavy amendments to the bill made it “more reasonable, regulated, and palatable.”
Eight individuals will make up the board: three members appointed by the superintendent of public instruction who have a minimum of five years experience in Wyoming education; the chairman of the state board of education or the chairman’s designee; three members appointed by the governor and confirmed by the Senate; and the dean of the University of Wyoming’s College of Education, or his designee.
Within the supplemental budget, $280,000 was earmarked to pay the salary and benefits of one full-time department of education employee and cover the costs associated with approving new charter schools.
The Legislature asked that the same amount be included in the department’s standard budget in the next budget cycle.
Along with the creation of the board, Clouston said the bill limits the number of charter schools created in Wyoming to a maximum of four new schools within the next four years. Currently, there are eight charter schools in the state.
The bill also was amended to make charter schools follow the same standards as public schools including the certification of teachers.
Bill to block mandatory microchips fails
POWELL — As lawmakers debated a bill that would bar employers from forcing their workers to be microchipped, a certain skepticism hung over the idea. And those doubts — about whether a ban was premature, unnecessary or just a bit out there — prompted the House to narrowly reject the legislation last week.
Senate File 72 sponsored by Sen. Dan Laursen, R-Powell, failed on a 32-28 vote, despite some at-times dire warnings from proponents.
As the bill made its way through the Senate — where it passed 19-12 — and into the House, Laursen said he repeatedly heard the objection that “it’s not here in Wyoming yet. Why do we worry?”
But the senator argued it was better to be proactive against microchips, which have been growing in popularity and in use cases.
“We went through some mandates with COVID and we all said at that time, ‘You’re not going to have to have a mask; you’re not going to have to be injected,’” Laursen said at a House labor committee meeting last month. “So let’s get out in front of it [microchipping].”
However, a majority of the House members were unconvinced of the need to act.
Rep. Dave Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne, said he agreed with blocking businesses from mandatory implantations of always present, data-collecting chips. However, given that such a situation has yet to arise in the United States, the lawmaker said there are too many “what ifs.”
“... There isn’t [mandatory] implementation of microchips; that doesn’t happen anywhere in the country,” Rep. Mike Yin, D-Jackson, said. “So I’m not sure why we would solve the problem that doesn’t exist instead of solving the problem that does exist — which is, there is mandatory tracking by both government and employers.”
From Wyoming News Exchange