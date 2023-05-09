Gillette garbage trucks named by students to hit streets soon
GILLETTE — Later this month, Trashzilla and Mt. Trashmore will be on the streets of Gillette.
The city recently asked local elementary schools to come up with names for its garbage trucks, and all of the elementary schools in the school district except for Rozet submitted names, said Skylar Riehemann, solid waste manager for the city.
The city has eight full-size garbage trucks and one pickup, so nine names in total were selected. Each driver is assigned to a truck, and the drivers got to go through the submissions and pick their favorites.
“It was cool to see how excited they got about the names,” Riehemann said.
The past couple of weeks, design work has been done on the logos and decals that will be placed on the garbage trucks.
This comes several months after the city worked with the school district to name its snow plows. Riehemann said the garbage trucks have a larger flat surface than the snow plows, so there’s more room to work with and be creative.
“TyAnn (Woodall) is doing all of the design, we gave her free rein on that,” he said. “The stuff I’ve seen so far has been awesome.”
Once the decals are placed on the trucks, the drivers will take their trucks to the school that came up with the name. The goal is to do this annually or once every two years, Riehemann said.
Here’s the list of truck names that were selected: ‘Mega Muncher’ – John Paul II Catholic School; ‘Sir Dumps A Lot’ – Wagonwheel; ‘Nector the Collector’ – Sunflower; ‘Bag Boys’ – Hillcrest; ‘Trashzilla’ – Lakeview; ‘Hop, Skip & Dump’ – Buffalo Ridge; ‘Mt. Trashmore’ – Paintbrush; ‘Ernest, King of Garbage’ – Pronghorn; ‘Oscar’ – Conestoga.
Wind River Visitors Council celebrates Travel and Tourism Week
LANDER — The Wind River Visitors Council is joining tourism partners from throughout Wyoming and the country to celebrate National Travel and Tourism Week (NTTW) and the vital role the tourism industry plays in Fremont County.
The theme for this year, #TravelForward will be celebrated May 7-13.
“Tourism is a vital part of our economy in Fremont County,” said Helen Wilson, executive director for the Wind River Visitors Council. “We are an incredible destination with diverse landscapes and experiences and this week allows us the chance to celebrate travel and the impact it has on our communities.”
In 2022, Wyoming welcomed 7.5 million overnight visitors who spent an estimated $4.5 billion throughout the state. That visitor spending also generated $247 million in local and state taxes, while 33,000 Wyoming jobs were supported by the tourism industry.
Fremont County welcomed 447,960 visitors for a total of 1,141,650 overnight stays in 2022. Travel generated 1,520 jobs in Fremont County, a 6.2% increase from 2021, and travelers spent $167 million in the county in 2022, an increase of 3.9% from 2021.
WyoLink emergency communication system to be upgraded
SHERIDAN — The end of the long winter has opened the opportunity for the Wyoming Department of Transportation to upgrade WyoLink, a statewide emergency communication radio system primarily used by law enforcement.
According to Neil Gardiner, WyoLink Support Manager at WYDOT, the long winter set back plans to upgrade the software behind the WyoLink system. Now that the weather is clearing up, WYDOT has scheduled six upgrades to occur this month and 10 upgrades to complete in June.
Gardiner said the upgrades will make the WyoLink system more current and enable easier updates in the future.
By upgrading the systems to a GTR radio system, the service will see smoother operation and further protection from potential failures. A stronger, more reliable connection opens WyoLink up to be used by more than just law enforcement, Gardiner said — the system could potentially be used in national parks, across school districts and more.
The WyoLink team has gained three new staff members since March, alleviating prior staffing concerns, Gardiner said, and setting up the WyoLink team for a productive summer.
“We’ve got the staffing now and we’ve got training coming up. I think we’re going to be very successful,” he said.
Nathan Smolinski, program manager at WYDOT, said future upgrades to the WyoLink system could strengthen the connection enough to reach surrounding states, expanding the capabilities for use of the system. The WyoLink team has already been in talks with Verizon to move the system from a 3G connection to an LTE connection.
Smolinski said the team made contacts with Montana, Utah and Colorado at a recent Regional Emergency Communications meeting to set up testing of the reach of the system and ponder how it might be best used in the future.
Black Hills Energy to use Wyodak coal to research hydrogen generation
GILLETTE — Black Hills Energy will be using Powder River Basin coal to research hydrogen generation.
Black Hills Energy was recently awarded a grant from the Wyoming Energy Authority to conduct a feasibility analysis on hydrogen generation using coal from Wyodak Mine.
The ongoing research project partners engineers from Black Hills Energy with clean power production experts from Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, or B&W, as well as members of the Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering Department at Ohio State University.
“Our mission at WEA is to embrace an all of the above energy strategy towards reducing emissions,” said WEA Program Director Anja Richmond in a news release. “In doing so, we encourage innovation that supports the continued relevancy of every power generation source, including coal. The collaboration and advancement of exploring critical new ways to use Wyoming coal present great potential for our state.”
The Brightloop technology developed by B&W is an oxidation reduction chemical process that produces hydrogen and a nearly pure product stream of carbon dioxide without the need for expensive carbon capture equipment to extract the carbon emissions.
“Over 30 years of research has led us to this opportunity to unite clean energy technology with Wyoming’s important and abundant energy resources,” said Mark Stege, Black Hills Energy’s vice president of Wyoming operations, in the news release. “We are honored by this grant and the prospect of leveraging innovative hydrogen technology to deliver efficient energy to customers.”
A conceptual design and estimate for a semi-commercial scale plant will be developed as part of the analysis.
If determined to be feasible and cost-effective, a second phase would include the construction of a pilot scale facility using the technology at Black Hills Energy’s Neil Simpson Complex in Wyoming.
From Wyoming News Exchange