Gillette Crawfish Boil raises about $130K

GILLETTE — Thousands of people chowed down on more than 10,000 pounds of crawfish for a good cause at this year's Crawfish Boil. With preliminary numbers in, attendees can see that not only did they enjoy a one-of-a-kind dinner, but they also raised more than $100,000 to help locals with medical bills.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus