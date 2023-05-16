Jackson group hurt in collision
JACKSON — A head-on car collision between Etna and Alpine teh night of Saturday, May 13, seriously injured six Jackson residents and killed the driver who struck them.
The injured residents, according to Wyoming State Police trooper Tyler Smith, include Daryl Peightal, 47, who was driving a Ford Expedition carrying her daughter. Catherine Holland, 42, was a passenger in the Ford along with her daughter and two other girls from the Jackson Hole Lacrosse Club’s girls 14-and-under team.
They were returning from games in Salt Lake City.
Peightal was life-flighted to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center that night and was listed in good condition, according to the hospital on Sunday. Smith said one juvenile was airlifted to another medical facility in Salt Lake City with a femur injury.
Smith said that Forest Jensen, 31, of Star Valley Ranch, was driving the Chevrolet that struck the Ford. Jensen died at the scene in his vehicle.
Smith said it was estimated that Jensen was traveling about 75 mph when he hit Peightal in what he described as an “almost perfect head-on” collision. The cause of the accident is still under investigation.
The Star Valley Independent reported Sunday that a white Chevrolet heading south had entered the northbound lane. The driver of the Ford Expedition, trying to avoid collision, moved to the southbound lane just as the Chevrolet driver tried to swerve back into his designated lane, causing a head-on collision.
Road conditions were considered dry and clear and the pick-up driver was not wearing a seatbelt.
More volunteers needed for Special Olympics
GILLETTE — More volunteers are needed to help run the Special Olympics Wyoming State Summer Games run smoothly this weekend. The state games, state softball and high school graduations are all in town this weekend, so volunteer numbers have been slow to come in.
The three-day event will feature athletes from across the state in track and field, swimming, power lifting and basketball. Organizers are hoping the number of volunteers that were signed up by last Friday doubles by the time the games begin this Thursday.
Although volunteers are welcome any day, Phil Grabrick, Gillette Special Olympics coordinator, said Saturday tends to be a difficult day to fill because high school students who volunteer during school days have their own activities on the weekend.
Volunteer positions include timing for track and field, leading athletes to award stands, clean up and set up for all activities, serving dinners and lunches for the athletes and refereeing basketball games. For a complete list of volunteer positions and times check online at tinyurl.com/yzwsw35d.
“(Volunteers) can also show up to an event day-of to help,” Grabrick said. “They may have a little paperwork to do but that’s it.”
The games are set up at different venues around town — Campbell County High School, Thunder Basin High School, the Campbell County Rec Center and Campbell County Aquatic Center.
The opening ceremony and banquet and dance take place in the Cam-plex Central Pavilion.
The games were originally slated to come to Gillette in 2020 and 2021 but were delayed due to COVID. The games will be back again in 2024 and Grabrick said venues are already being reserved for those dates.
Meeteetse annexation approved
CODY — A proposed annexation that will increase the size of Meeteetse by more than 70% moved forward last week following a 3-2 vote by the Town Council on May 4.
The question of whether to annex 390.7 acres into the town limits proved divisive among council members.
Mayor J.W. “Bill” Yetter and council members Eric Scott and Josh Blake voted for the measure, while Corey Guthrie and Dustin Taylor voted against it.
Yetter said the annexation would have significant benefits for the town.
“The benefit to the town is that we have room for development,” he said.
“What I’m looking at is population growth, tax revenue, autonomy, school population (growth), housing improvement (and) housing development hopefully,” Blake said.
According to calculations from Park County Assessor Pat Meyer, the annexation would generate nearly $6,000 in tax revenue each year.
Taylor, one of the most vocal opponents of the annexation, said that number did not accurately represent the dollars coming into the town.
“While that amount of tax revenue may be generated by a property of this value to the state, the town of Meeteetse will only receive roughly $387 of this money,” Taylor said. “Further, this estimate is based on an estimate of developed property. ... (If it remains agricultural property as it is currently zoned) it will generate $172.20 for the state and bring in a revenue of roughly $5 per year to the town of Meeteetse.”
Taylor further said it would take years for the town to recoup its annexation costs, which are currently around $5,800.
“If there is development and if there is housing out there, there will be people living here and they will be buying things in this town,” Yetter said. “They will connect water and sewer services to this town. They will be buying gas … and paying fuel tax and sales tax on that. Anything they purchase will create an economic return to the town.”
Teton Park to start watercraft inspections
JACKSON — Boaters and anglers, remember these words: drain, clean and dry.
Grand Teton National Park is reminding people to follow all three steps with their vessels and fishing gear before using them in the park so as to prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species, like quagga and zebra mussels.
Watercraft inspections are another key part of the prevention effort, and Grand Teton’s start this Saturday, May 20.
“All watercraft entering the state of Wyoming, including Grand Teton National Park, must be inspected by an authorized AIS inspector prior to launch on waters within the state,” a park news release said. “Recreationists transporting any watercraft, including motorized and non-motorized vessels such as canoes, kayaks, stand-up paddleboards and inflatables, are required to stop at every inspection station in Wyoming and Grand Teton National Park.”
One Grand Teton National Park inspection station is in Moose, adjacent to the post office. The other is in Moran, north of the entrance station. Both will operate daily from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Sept. 10.
Besides mussels, the list of undesirables that will try to hitch a ride on rafts, kayaks and other gear includes burbot, rusty crayfish, curly-leaf pondweed and Eurasian milfoil.
“Aquatic invasive species often have widespread economic, recreational, and ecological impacts,” the release said. “They can cause millions of dollars in damage to boats, marina infrastructure, and hydropower facilities. Once an infestation has occurred, it requires costly cleaning regimens, repairs, and maintenance to infrastructure.
“A single boat or piece of gear that has not been properly drained, cleaned, or dried could introduce non-native species and have serious and irreversible ecological consequences.”
Some community concerns addressed at Wagon Box Q&A
SHERIDAN — It was standing room only on the second story of the Wagon Box in Story on Saturday, May 13, as members of the community gathered for a question and answer session regarding a plan for Decentralized Autonomous Organization ownership of the restaurant and resort.
Wagon Box owner and DAO founder Paul McNiel posted a rough draft of the DAO plan to the Wagon Box website, which sparked much conversation in the Story Community Facebook group.
Concerns ranged from the impacts of the DAO on the community and historic restaurant to the potential exclusivity of the resort.
More than 70 people attended the Q&A, and concerns raised during it included the viability of a DAO in Story, cost of ownership, McNiel’s past and impacts on the community and environment.
Ownership in the DAO will require purchase of non-fungible tokens, which are unique cryptographic tokens that exist on a blockchain. The current plan is to sell up to 150 NFTs, each of which will likely cost between $15,000 and $25,000, to pay off debts from the Wagon Box purchase and renovations.
“I’m not here to bamboozle anybody,” McNiel said, adding that he’s open to having community members help advise the DAO.
McNiel said multiple times the DAO plan is in the very early stages and he is open to making changes that would better accommodate the wishes of community members and local stakeholders.
“I kind of want to be liked by the community, too. I don’t want people hating me,” said McNiel, who spends some time in Story, but also time with family in North Carolina and tending to other properties he owns around the country.
McNiel said he hopes to host more Q&A sessions to remain transparent with the community.
