Council set to vote on bar and grill liquor license changes
SHERIDAN — The city of Sheridan is working to amend its alcohol ordinance after a bill from the Wyoming Legislature changes provisions related to bar and grill liquor licenses beginning July 1.
Bar and grill liquor licenses currently require 60% of a license-holding business’ revenue to come from food sales. Senate File 13 allows revenue generated from entertainment to be included in that calculation and count toward the 60%.
City attorney Brendon Kerns said the ordinance changes are meant to prepare the city for when the statute becomes effective.
“So really, this is all just taking the bar and grill and the entertainment issues and clarifying it within our ordinances so that it's a little easier to use,” Kerns said.
The ordinance amendments lay out provisions relating to entertainment allowed at bar and grill license-holding businesses and requirements for applicants. The ordinance does not allow gambling and adult entertainment to qualify as entertainment categories that would contribute to the calculation of revenue streams to ensure compliance.
Kerns said the new ordinance also better differentiates restaurant and bar and grill liquor licenses. The two licenses previously had the same requirements of 60% of revenue resulting from food sales.
“Bar and grill licenses (now) have a better niche on what their services are going to be providing,” Kerns said.
With entertainment now able to be factored in, the number of businesses that could potentially hold a bar and grill liquor license has increased, and licenses are not limited to businesses that primarily sell food.
The council has approved the ordinance amendments twice already and was expected to give a third and final round of approval during its regular meeting May 1.
Man reports getting mail from white supremacist group
GILLETTE — A Gillette man reported getting mail from a white supremacist group on April 28.
The man, 34, said that he was outside his home in the 600 block of W. Fourth St. when the mail carrier came along, said Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson. Because he was outside, the mail carrier handed him his mail instead of putting it in his mailbox.
Included in his mail was an envelope addressed to the man that didn’t have a return address, Wasson said. The envelope had a DVD, and the man watched it.
The man said it appeared to be from a white supremacist group, and that it contained “songs and information about the white population in the United States,” Wasson said.
Officers collected the DVD and the investigation continues. There are no suspects.
Community raises cash for officer’s medical bills
CASPER — Community members are raising money on behalf of a Thermopolis police officer who was shot on April 28.
Authorities have not released many details about the shooting.
But a GoFundMe page created to help the officer’s family says Sgt. Mike Mascorro was responding to a follow-up call during an investigation when he got into an altercation with a man. The man ultimately opened fire on Mascorro, according to the GoFundMe page.
The officer sustained wounds to his right arm, chest and lungs, the statement said.
Mascorro is “currently stable and in good spirits and is continuing to show improvement,” his wife said in a Facebook statement reposted by the Thermopolis Police Department.
Law enforcement responded to an incident on Canyon Hills Road, which is on the south end of the town, around 12:30 p.m. April 28, the Thermopolis Police Department said in a statement.
Mascorro was immediately transported to Hot Springs Health after he was shot. He was later airlifted to Banner Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, the department said in a statement.
He is receiving care for his injuries, the GoFundMe statement said.
His wife and three children are by his side and need assistance with housing care, travel expenses and other miscellaneous medical bills. As of early in the afternoon on Monday, May 1, $9,300 had already been raised.
Police have not said who shot the officer or whether he fired back. Nor have they released details on what led up to the shooting.
The incident is under investigation by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation. The Thermopolis Police Department and DCI did not immediately respond to requests for comment on May 1.
New community run brings awareness to campus violence
POWELL — By the time the starting gun sounded to start the first Berry Run on the Northwest College campus, more than 150 participants were lined up next to the new Berry Bryant memorial bench — complete with yellow daffodils in full bloom — and ready to run. Organized by the Soroptimist's International of Powell and the Women Empowered (WE) campaign, the event was held as a fundraiser for scholarships to the school.
“We paired up to put on this event to both honor Berry Bryant’s memory and to raise money for a scholarship in her name at Northwest College,” said Stacie Lange, co-organizer of the run.
Berry Bryant was a freshman at NWC in 1996 when she was violently assaulted, raped and murdered on Polecat Bench by another student. Bryant grew up in Riverton.
“She was such a bright and loving spirit,” Lange said.
The two groups are focusing on empowering women to achieve economic success and helping women find ways to defend themselves and promote education about violence.
Northwest College President Lisa Watson, who participated in the 1-mile run alongside NWC Foundation President Shelby Wetzel, said the event is a positive event and the start of a great tradition on campus.
“I love the fact that we have so many community members that wanted to come out and celebrate the memory of Berry, but also for women’s empowerment,” Watson said.
Wyoming Democratic Party seeking comment on 2024 delegate selection plan
SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Democratic Party has published the draft 2024 Delegate Selection Plan and is asking for feedback from Democrats across Wyoming.
The document guides the process by which delegates from the state will be elected to attend the 2024 Democratic National Convention to be held in Chicago in August 2024.
“Our goal is to have a process in place that promotes participation and is accessible to Democrats from all across Wyoming,” Wyoming Democratic Party Chair Joe M Barbuto said. “With that in mind, I encourage folks to take some time to review what we’ve put together and provide feedback on ways it can be improved and strengthened.”
The plan will be published and available online atwyodems.org for a 30-day comment period that started April 27.
Following the close of that period, the comments will be reviewed, incorporated as necessary and presented for approval to the State Central Committee of the Wyoming Democratic Party at its meeting in Riverton on May 28.
The plan will then be submitted to the Rules and Bylaws Committee of the Democratic National Committee for final approval.
