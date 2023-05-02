New community run brings awareness to campus violence
POWELL — By the time the starting gun sounded to start the first Berry Run on the Northwest College campus, more than 150 participants were lined up next to the new Berry Bryant memorial bench — complete with yellow daffodils in full bloom — and ready to run. Organized by the Soroptimist's International of Powell and the Women Empowered (WE) campaign, the event was held as a fundraiser for scholarships to the school.
“We paired up to put on this event to both honor Berry Bryant’s memory and to raise money for a scholarship in her name at Northwest College,” said Stacie Lange, co-organizer of the run.
Berry Bryant was a freshman at NWC in 1996 when she was violently assaulted, raped and murdered on Polecat Bench by another student. Bryant grew up in Riverton.
“She was such a bright and loving spirit,” Lange said.
The two groups are focusing on empowering women to achieve economic success and helping women find ways to defend themselves and promote education about violence.
Northwest College President Lisa Watson, who participated in the 1-mile run alongside NWC Foundation President Shelby Wetzel, said the event is a positive event and the start of a great tradition on campus.
“I love the fact that we have so many community members that wanted to come out and celebrate the memory of Berry, but also for women’s empowerment,” Watson said.
Wyoming Democratic Party seeking comment on 2024 delegate selection plan
SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Democratic Party has published the draft 2024 Delegate Selection Plan and is asking for feedback from Democrats across Wyoming.
The document guides the process by which delegates from the state will be elected to attend the 2024 Democratic National Convention to be held in Chicago in August 2024.
“Our goal is to have a process in place that promotes participation and is accessible to Democrats from all across Wyoming,” Wyoming Democratic Party Chair Joe M Barbuto said. “With that in mind, I encourage folks to take some time to review what we’ve put together and provide feedback on ways it can be improved and strengthened.”
The plan will be published and available online atwyodems.org for a 30-day comment period that started April 27.
Following the close of that period, the comments will be reviewed, incorporated as necessary and presented for approval to the State Central Committee of the Wyoming Democratic Party at its meeting in Riverton on May 28.
The plan will then be submitted to the Rules and Bylaws Committee of the Democratic National Committee for final approval.
Sheridan man rescues stranger from house fire
SHERIDAN — Joe Kosma and his wife Kori Malles were out on a drive on April 29 when they witnessed a fire barreling out of 519 N. Gould St. Amid the smoke and flames, a gentleman on the front porch turned around and walked right back into the burning home, Kosma said.
Kosma and Malles parked their car nearby, and Kosma rushed into the home.
“It seemed like he was older, he was in shock, he just didn’t believe it,” Kosma said. “Within seconds the porch was fully engulfed … I ran in the house and I found him in the living room standing there looking at the flames like he was in total shock. It was like in the movies, the flames coming in from the outer wall in front of the house, in the living room, rolling up on the ceiling, and I’m like, ‘We’ve got to go now.’”
Kosma said the room was completely black with smoke, impairing his vision while he attempted to drag the man out of the burning house.
“I had to do everything I could and all I thought was, ‘I’m going to die with this guy because I can’t leave him,’” Kosma said.
As he neared the back door with the man, a few other bystanders joined to help pull the man through the back door and some clutter on the back porch. Soon after, both Kosma and the man in the house were treated at Sheridan Memorial Hospital for smoke inhalation.
The man suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to a Sheridan Fire/Rescue release.
According to the release, SFR arrived on scene at 4:16 p.m. to find fire and black smoke coming from the single-story home. After the fire was brought under control, a search of the main floor of the home confirmed there were no occupants or pets still inside the home.
Grand Teton park asks recreationists to avoid areas for another two weeks
JACKSON — Grand Teton National Park is asking backcountry skiers and snowboarders to avoid Mount Hunt, Static Peak and Prospectors Mountain for two weeks longer than usual to protect bighorn sheep.
“Wildlife, including bighorn sheep, need help from all of us after a tough winter,” Park Superintendent Chip Jenkins said in a news release. “We are asking people to be actively engaged in the stewardship of these animals, because their survival depends on it.”
The three southern peaks are typically closed from Dec. 1 to April 30, aiming to allow the park’s skittish, alpine-dwelling inhabitants space during the toughest months of year — months when the animals’ fat reserves are depleted, and the sheep dwell on some of the highest, rocky faces in the Tetons to nibble on exposed vegetation. All three closures have been in place since the early 2000s.
The park has also asked skiers to avoid “voluntary closure” areas it has established in the past few years.
The population of bighorn sheep that dwell in the Tetons is relatively small and isolated. Using DNA sampled from sheep scat throughout the range, park biologists estimated that in 2020 some 178 sheep lived in the range.
Research shows that sheep can get used to regular, predictable activity like people on a trail but struggle to adapt to irregular activity like people skiing all over a backcountry area. That can cause them to abandon precious winter habitat, threatening their critical fat stores.
Voluntary closures have aimed to establish designated routes through closed areas to reflect that science and strike a balance between sheep and skier’s interests.
From Wyoming News Exchange