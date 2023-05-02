New community run brings awareness to campus violence

POWELL — By the time the starting gun sounded to start the first Berry Run on the Northwest College campus, more than 150 participants were lined up next to the new Berry Bryant memorial bench — complete with yellow daffodils in full bloom — and ready to run. Organized by the Soroptimist's International of Powell and the Women Empowered (WE) campaign, the event was held as a fundraiser for scholarships to the school.

