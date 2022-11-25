WYDOT releases new crosswalk safety video
CHEYENNE (WNE) — The Wyoming Department of Transportation has produced a new safety video about the proper use of crosswalks.
The three-and-a-half-minute video, titled “Crosswalk Safety,” can be found on WYDOT’s YouTube channel at youtube. com/@WYDOTVIDEOS.
A link to the video was provided to all schools in the state through the Wyoming Department of Education, according to a Nov. 17 news release.
Though geared toward young people, the video contains helpful information for pedestrians of all ages, the release said.
According to Wyoming crash data, approximately 24% of pedestrian-involved crashes from 2017-2020 involved a school-aged pedestrian. Of those, 30% were walking to or from school at the time.
“It’s important for pedestrians and drivers to know how to navigate through crosswalk intersections as safely as possible,” WYDOT Director Luke Reiner said. “People on foot should remember that not all crosswalks are the same – some are unmarked, some are just paint on the road, and others have signals that need to be manually activated.”
Reiner added that it’s important for those on foot to look both ways before crossing, make eye contact with drivers, and never step out into the intersection until vehicles are stopped in all directions.
“For drivers, it’s really about slowing down when you’re in a crosswalk area, paying attention to the signs and flashing lights, and putting away distractions, such as cellphones,” Reiner said.
Grants awarded to support social and emotional learning
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming Caring Foundation announced last week it awarded nearly $25,000 in grants to schools across Wyoming to support social and emotional learning programs.
Social and emotional learning helps individuals develop traits such as problem solving, teamwork, character and grit.
It also allows schools to create a learning environment that offers social and emotional support to kids, building a culture of responsive, restorative practices that help students learn to thrive – in life and at school.
Youth mental health is a critical issue in Wyoming, and BCBSWY Caring Foundation aims to help Wyoming youth develop positive coping strategies and resilience, knowing early intervention is key, according to a news release.
“Mental health is just as imperative as physical health and a predictor for overall quality of life,” said Diane Gore, president and CEO of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming. “We are pleased to be able to offer this opportunity to classrooms, schools and school districts across Wyoming.”
Recipients include Arp, Davis, and Prairie Wind elementary schools in Cheyenne; Laramie Montessori Charter School; Big Horn Elementary; Child Development Services of Fremont County; and Fremont County School District 21.
Jeffree Star plans Casper store
CASPER (WNE) — Youtuber and Casper resident Jeffree Star is opening a store in the former Hall on Ash building in downtown. The controversial celebrity and makeup magnate — who announced his plans Nov. 13 on social media — pitched the yet-to-be-named project as both a shop and “interactive space.”
The approximately 7,000 square feet building will include products from Jeffree Star Cosmetics, meat from Star Yak Ranch and other merchandise, according to a Facebook post on his yak ranch page.
It’ll also include a Jeffree Star museum of sorts, displaying some of Star’s personal luxury goods, props from his cosmetics advertisements and so on.
The store, located at 355 S. Ash Street, is set to open in spring, the post said.
The store’s predecessor, an event venue called The Hall on Ash, opened in 2019 and shuttered in 2022.
Star relocated to Casper from LA in December 2020. He started his yak ranch in 2021 and has since opened a distribution center in Evansville. His yak meat is featured at a handful of local stores and restaurants. Star rose to fame in the mid-2000s as a beauty blogger and musician on MySpace and Youtube.
His business, Jeffree Star Cosmetics, has a massive following, and his YouTube page has nearly 16 million subscribers. He also sells marijuana-themed clothing and accessories.
Since his move to Casper, Star has received broad support from the community.
Before moving here, he was accused of sexual and physical assault by multiple people, a 2020 investigation by Insider found. Several older videos have also shown the Youtuber yelling slurs at Black women and making other racist comments. He has publicly apologized for the videos over social media. He called the assault allegations false and defamatory.
$10M grant completes funding needed for new hospital
RIVERTON (WNE) — The Riverton Medical District announced it has secured $54 million in funding needed to build a new hospital.
On Nov. 16, the Wyoming Loan and Investment Board approved a $10-million grant from the state of Wyoming for the project. In securing the grant, low-interest loan and other funding to cover the projected cost of the new hospital, the citizen-led effort will continue to move forward.
It allows the Riverton Medical District team to take the next steps toward creating a new locally owned and governed health care facility.
Riverton Medical District will now continue to finalize the design process, followed by beginning the construction phase of the new hospital. It expects to break ground for the new hospital in 2023.
Sampson Construction in Cheyenne has been selected as the project’s general contractor.
The $10-million grant comes from funds provided to the state through the American Rescue Plan Act. The Wyoming Loan and Investment Board – made up of Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon, Secretary of State Karl Allred, Auditor Kristi Racines and Treasurer Curt Meier (Superintendent of Public Instruction Brian Schroeder also sits on the board but was not present) – approved the grant unanimously.
This follows the April 2022 announcement that the medical district was awarded a low interest USDA Rural Development Community Facilities loan of $37 million dollars for the project, the largest award it has ever provided in Wyoming.
Riverton Medical District is working to build the hospital to serve patients and enhance health care services throughout the Riverton region. This includes plans for high-quality primary, acute, emergency and specialty health care services, with a focus on being responsible community partners and providing local jobs in central Wyoming.
Yellowstone's chief wolf scientist retires
JACKSON (WNE) — Doug Smith, the human face of Yellowstone National Park's wolf research and management program, is retiring.
Smith’s name is inseparably tied to the recent history of wolves in Yellowstone, a frequently lauded and often criticized saga that began with the reintroduction of wolves in 1995. Smith started his career in Yellowstone in 1994 and became the director of the Yellowstone Wolf Project soon after wolves were reintroduced.
Starting in 2008, he also oversaw the park's bird and elk program.
In Smith's tenure, the wolf population stabilized in the last decade at between 80 and 125 wolves in seven to 10 packs.
Smith and his team captured and collared more than 600 wolves, hiked and skied more than 20,000 miles, tracked down wolf packs more than 52,000 times and recorded more than 35,000 hours of wolf behavior. He’s balanced work in education with hard science, trying to understand how wolves work in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem.
Smith also has spent years teasing out the relationship between wolves and elk, one of the more contentious issues in Yellowstone area wildlife management.
"The reintroduction of wolves to Yellowstone was one of the most extraordinary American wildlife conservation efforts of the 20th century," Superintendent Cam Sholly said in the release. "Doug's leadership and expertise in the decades following the reintroduction have helped ensure this keystone species continues to thrive across the Yellowstone landscape."
WYO Winter Rodeo moving to fairgrounds
SHERIDAN (WNE) — The WYO Winter Rodeo will move to the Sheridan County Fairgrounds for the 2023 event set for Feb. 18.
Sheridan County Travel and Tourism Executive Director Shawn Parker said the event has proven extremely popular, bringing more than 10,000 people to the downtown area for the competition that has taken place on Broadway Street in years past.
Parker said those 10,000 people moved freely throughout downtown and patronized the breweries, restaurants, shops and other businesses throughout the day. Even when the actual skijoring competition was canceled because of not enough snow or warm weather, thousands of visitors came to Sheridan to partake in the surrounding events, he added.
Now, the WYO Winter Rodeo crew will see if the event has the same community impact when based at the fairgrounds.
Beyond the weather challenges organizers face in planning a snow-based event, Parker said the fairgrounds seats around 4,500 people and past years have shown higher demand than that for attendees. While demand to attend the event may be high, Parker said it will remain free for the public to attend.
Parker said organizers essentially break even on the event each year, and seek only to provide a fun winter activity that draws tourism to the area and therefore boosts businesses in an otherwise slower time of year.