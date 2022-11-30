TORRINGTON (WNE) — U.S. Senators John Barrasso, R-Wyo., and Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., stated in a news release they are joining South Dakota and Iowa Senators in introducing an Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Funding Accountability Act.
“This legislation holds the IRS accountable for the $80 billion in new funding from the Democrats’ reckless tax and spending bill,” the release said. “The IRS Funding Accountability Act protects taxpayer dollars, prevents wasteful spending, and measures improvements to the IRS.”
“Joe Biden and the Democrats want to give the IRS more power to squeeze as much money as they can out of hard working Americans,” Barrasso wrote. “Our legislation ensures that taxpayer money is not abused by a supersized IRS and holds the service accountable for irresponsible and wasteful spending.”
“The hardworking people of Wyoming should not be subject to frivolous audits to help pay for the Democrats’ reckless tax and spending spree,” Lummis added. “This commonsense legislation will hold the IRS accountable by ensuring the American people know exactly how this increased funding is being spent.”
The announcement comes after the October 2022 Consumer Price Index (CPI) revealed inflation has risen 13.9% since Joe Biden took office in January 2021, according to the release.
COVID cases, deaths rise in nursing homes
CASPER (WNE) — More of Wyoming’s nursing home residents are getting sick and dying from COVID-19, new figures released Nov. 23 by the AARP show.
COVID cases occurred in state nursing homes at a rate of six per 100 residents during a four-week period that ended Oct. 23.
That is the third-highest rate in the nation behind New Hampshire (10.12) and Maine (9.16). It’s also a slight increase over the previous four-week rate, which stood at 4.5, according to the AARP.
Total cases for the four weeks ending Oct. 23 were 107.
Three nursing home residents died during the four weeks that ended Oct. 23, equating to a rate of .17 per 100 residents.
That’s the sixth-highest rate in the U.S., the AARP reported.
About 44% of Wyoming’s nursing home residents are up to date on COVID vaccines, and only one in five staff is current on immunizations. Wyoming in general trails the nation in COVID vaccination rates.
Three of five nursing homes in Wyoming reported at least one staff case of the virus, or 85 cases in total.
Wyoming nursing homes and long-term care facilities were particularly hard hit during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic.
One of the state’s first notable outbreaks took place at a nursing home. And by December of 2020, more than 50 residents of Casper long-term care facilities had died.