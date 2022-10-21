Sheridan High School marching band earns 'superior' rating
SHERIDAN (WNE) — In its first year returning to competitions, the Sheridan High School marching band earned a superior rating at state.
The SHS group was one of just four 4A schools to receive the top score.
"I'm 'over the moon' with how the group performed," SHS Director of Bands Chad Rose said Monday. "To march in front of 5,000, well over half of which are current or former marchers, is a very terrifying experience."
Rose said the group of approximately 125 students went in with the goal to get a superior rating but knew it would be a challenge. Every other band had at least three grades (10-12) of students who had marched before.
Rose said the SHS band has just five members who had previously field marched when they started this journey.
He credited Sheridan Junior High School music teacher Erin Schanzenbach for preparing students so well.
Superior is the highest rating a marching band can receive at the state contest. In addition to the high marks, the SHS marching band also received caption awards for exceptional performance in three areas: marching, music and winds.
"This is just the first step for us, and the kids are really excited to see what we can do moving forward," Rose said. "Their goals are higher now than the moments before we stepped out of the tunnel and on to the field."
Game and Fish: Foal-killing wolves killed
JACKSON (WNE) — A landowner in the Gros Ventre mountains was issued a permit to kill wolves that had killed livestock, a Wyoming Game and Fish Department official confirmed Wednesday afternoon.
Dan Thompson, the department’s large carnivore supervisor, told the Jackson Hole Daily that the wolves had killed two weanling horses. The wild canines also injured three others.
Thompson said it’s rare for wolves, and other predators, to attack horses.
“We don’t see a lot of depredation on horses,” he said. “Especially five.”
Thompson declined to provide more information about where, specifically, the wolves killed the horses, how many wolves were killed, and who the landowner was. He did, however, say that the incident occurred in the Game and Fish-administered wolf Hunt Area 9, an area that includes part of the Gros Ventre mountain range and wilderness.
Game and Fish did not kill the wolves, Thompson said. Rather, it provided a lethal take permit to the landowner, who killed the carnivores after they preyed on the horses. Thompson said the department provides permits when requested by a landowner after confirming that wolves damaged private property.
“We have not verified any further damage nor had reports of damage since,” Thompson said.
A handful of wolf packs live in and around Hunt Area 9, including the Yellowjacket and far-ranging Togwotee packs. Game and Fish officials estimated that both packs contained a minimum of nine wolves at the end of 2021.
Wolves from both packs — and others in the area — were legally hunted that year.
Beet farmers rally to honor one of their own
POWELL (WNE) — Lyle Bjornestad, 68, who served on the Western Sugar Cooperatives board for nine years, died Monday following a beet digging accident.
In the midst of the tragedy, his fellow beet farmers determined Lyle’s work would still be done.
Bear May has known Lyle as far back as he can remember. He even attended school with Lyle’s children. When Bjornestad and his son-in-law John Brence began farming beets together, May pitched in to work the fields.
When May heard that a friend and a father figure had passed, he thought of the harvest that needed to be done and Bjornestad’s grieving family.
“I thought, ‘I’m gonna get those beets out so he [John] didn’t have to worry about it,’” May said.
He finished one field with his own equipment when Dan Shumway and fellow farmers began to take notice.
“I went over and was starting to dig and Dan Shumway came over and said he and some others wanted to help out,” May said.
By 6 p.m. that evening, work had begun on all of the remaining crop. The work continued at 8 a.m. Tuesday and was completed by 2 p.m.
It took 27 trucks, two extra defoliators and 78 loads of beets to finish the remaining harvest, which was just over 60 acres.
“I can’t thank the community enough and the family is grateful for them too,” May said. “They want to thank everybody for what happened.”
Rowdy Briggs, a friend of Bjornestad’s, was equally thankful for the community and those who came to finish his old friend’s crop. Briggs said the collaboration of farmers came together in only 12 hours.
Johnson County gets emergency info center
BUFFALO (WNE) — Johnson County will soon have a new joint information center where emergency personnel can inform the media and public in the event of an emergency in the county.
That's according to emergency management coordinator Marilyn Connolly, who applied for and received a roughly $14,000 Wyoming Office of Homeland Security grant to fund the center that was approved by the county commissioners at their meeting on Oct. 4.
"We found this out during COVID, with our COVID response, that we needed to have a place for the media and our public information officers from the different participating agencies (to) come together and work on keeping the public informed," Connolly said.
The new joint information center will be housed in a currently unused conference room at the old county courthouse building, which was strategically chosen because it is not in any floodplain.
Connolly said that the information center will be stocked with equipment such as computer monitors, cameras for video briefings, microphones and an official podium - all of which will be purchased using the grant funding.
"We can do briefings there, we'll be able to put up maps and graphs, and we can video," she said. "So, if we need the commissioners to video a PSA or something, we can do that right there, and I think it'll be a little more effective than what we tried to do during COVID."