12-year-old dies after Monday night rollover

GILLETTE (WNE) — Elphon Caballero, a 12-year-old Campbell County boy, died after he was ejected from a vehicle involved in a one-vehicle rollover late Monday night.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters
comments powered by Disqus