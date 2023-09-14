GILLETTE (WNE) — Elphon Caballero, a 12-year-old Campbell County boy, died after he was ejected from a vehicle involved in a one-vehicle rollover late Monday night.
At about 11:15 p.m. Monday, a 17-year-old boy reported rolling his 2008 gray Toyota Sienna on Adon Road, Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds said. Caballero had been ejected from the minivan and was found unresponsive. Deputies and Emergency Medical Services responded, performed CPR and took the boy to the hospital.
Campbell County Coroner Paul Wallem said life saving efforts were stopped shortly after midnight Tuesday and Caballero was pronounced dead. Wallem said the boy died of head and chest trauma he suffered from the accident.
Deputies found the two were traveling north on Adon Road about half a mile north of Highway 51 when the 17-year-old said he tried to get a moth out of the van. The Toyota went into the ditch on the east side of the road for a short distance before turning back onto the road. It spun facing south and then tripped and rolled two times, stopping in the west ditch, Reynolds said.
Reynolds said the 12-year-old was ejected from the van. The press summary did not state whether he was wearing or not wearing a seat belt.
The 17-year-old showed no signs of impairment and had no injuries. He was given a ride by deputies to the hospital.
This story was published on September 12, 2023.
Texas man dies near Shell Falls
GREYBULL (WNE) — A 59-year-old man from Texas died in what appeared to have been an accidental fall Monday night in the Big Horn Mountains. Big Horn County Sheriff Ken Blackburn withheld the man’s name, saying it would be released after his family had been notified. While it will be left to the county coroner to determine the cause of death, Blackburn said investigators do not suspect foul play and that it appeared the man fell to his death. Dispatch received its first report around 7 p.m. of a vehicle that had been left running beside U.S. Highway 14 where it narrows just above Shell Falls. Big Horn County Search & Rescue responded to the scene, as did other law enforcement agencies from Big Horn County. After a couple hours of searching, the deceased man’s body was recovered some distance downstream of where he appeared to enter Shell Creek. Investigators recovered the man’s camera and cell phone, which they hope will provide answers to some of their unanswered questions. Based on what he knew at the time, Blackburn said it appears the man had flown in, rented a car and was sightseeing in the area and may have slipped while taking photos above Shell Creek.
This story was published on September 14, 2023.
